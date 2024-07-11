BlackLine: The Customer Base Is Crumbling

Jul. 11, 2024 3:23 AM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.24K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of BlackLine have shed more than 20% of their value this year as the company has struggled to keep top-line momentum afloat.
  • BlackLine continues to see material defections in its large customer base, while the company is struggling to add new customers in the midmarket.
  • BlackLine’s customer slippage is a clear signal that competitive pressures for financial software are weighing, as incumbents like Workday win over niche offerings.
  • BlackLine stock isn’t cheap enough at ~4.7x current-year revenue to justify its risks. Downgrading the stock to strong sell.

Analyst Working With Spreadsheet

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

The market this year has been a story of winners and losers, particularly in the tech sector. A few stocks have consolidated this year’s massive rally, while many underperforming companies have been left behind in the dust. In the

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.24K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News