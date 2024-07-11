AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

The market this year has been a story of winners and losers, particularly in the tech sector. A few stocks have consolidated this year’s massive rally, while many underperforming companies have been left behind in the dust. In the case of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), it’s not just sentiment that’s fading: but actual performance.

Shares of the financial accounting software company have fallen ~20% year to date, dramatically lagging an S&P 500 that is up by almost the same amount. And yet, I think there’s still further downside to go.

I last wrote a bearish opinion on BlackLine in April, when the stock was still changing hands near $60 per share. Since then, the company has slipped a further ~20% owing to a slew of executional issues that will be difficult to overcome.

Specifically, two major problems have emerged.

First: retention is slipping, particularly among BlackLine’s large customers. Now, weaker net revenue retention rates are nothing new in this market: most of BlackLine’s peers have outlined elevated churn rates amid IT budget optimization and headcount reductions that have particularly impacted software products that are priced by seat. But few companies have actually reported declining large customer counts, as BlackLine has.

retention is slipping, particularly among BlackLine’s large customers. Now, weaker net revenue retention rates are nothing new in this market: most of BlackLine’s peers have outlined elevated churn rates amid IT budget optimization and headcount reductions that have particularly impacted software products that are priced by seat. But few companies have actually reported declining large customer counts, as BlackLine has. Second: the company had effectively ceded the enterprise space and is trying to be more competitive in the mid-market. Not only is it training its sales force specifically to target these accounts, but the company has also put more weight behind reseller partnerships - particularly with SAP (SAP) to try to land more deals. And yet, these efforts have proven ineffective so far.

With this in mind, I’m downgrading BlackLine a further notch to strong sell. With decaying metrics, it’s going to be even more difficult for BlackLine to prove that its niche financial close software has major advantages over modern, all-encompassing ERP and finance systems like Workday (WDAY), or even that of its own partner SAP.

From a valuation perspective: BlackLine is certainly cheap - but not nearly cheap enough to warrant betting on its myriad risks. At current share prices near $47, BlackLine trades at a market cap of $2.92 billion. And after we net off the $1.25 billion of cash and $1.39 billion of debt on the company’s most recent balance sheet, BlackLine’s resulting enterprise value is $3.06 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24, BlackLine has guided to $641.5-$649.5 million in revenue, which represents a range of just 9-10% y/y growth This puts BlackLine’s valuation at 4.7x EV/FY24 revenue.

There are a number of software companies trading in the ~5x revenue or lower range, that have substantial growth premiums to BlackLine and haven’t reported nearly as much executional risk. These peers include Freshworks (FRSH), Asana (ASAN), Workiva (WK) and several others.

To me, all of this points to further downside for BlackLine. Continue to steer clear here, or confidently buy puts here to take advantage of further slippage.

Q1 download

BlackLine’s Q1 results continued a multi-quarter string of disappointments for the company, and it’s understandable why the markets have lost patience with this company. Take a look at the Q1 results below:

BlackLine Q1 results (BlackLine Q1 earnings release)

Revenue grew 13% y/y to $157.5 million, though we acknowledge this came ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $155.3 million (+11% y/y). Still, the core business metrics told a dire story.

First up: large customer churn. The chart below shows that BlackLine’s count of customers generating between $250k and $1M in ACV dropped by 1 sequentially versus Q4. Even worse, the count of customers generating over $1M in ACV declined by 3.

BlackLine large customer counts (BlackLine Q1 earnings release)

Clearly, BlackLine isn’t finding it easy to hold on to its most business-critical clientele. Net revenue retention rates clocked in at 105%, slightly weaker than last quarter.

But neither is BlackLine signing on a material number of new customers to offset existing customer slippage. The company added only 13 net new customers in Q1, bringing the total to 4,411 customers.

Speaking to the top-line weakness on the Q1 earnings call, CFO Mark Partin noted as follows:

As Owen mentioned, we experienced a number of larger deals slip this quarter, which was a driver of the lower-than-expected billings performance [...] As discussed previously, our strategy to become more targeted in the middle market is expected to influence this metric in the near term. Our revenue renewal rate in the first quarter was 93%. We are still seeing recurring themes here, such as vendor consolidation and cost discipline from customers, especially within the enterprise.”

It’s also worth noting that BlackLine conceded partners and resellers were involved in 75% of its large deals and expansions this quarter. While BlackLine is smartly leaning on its reseller network to proliferate its product, over the long run this may cede margin to the partner network and indicate that BlackLine’s own sales force isn’t strong enough to land deals.

The company expects trends to get worse, too. BlackLine's guidance for Q2 calls for a deceleration to 9-10% growth: a signal that the company doesn't believe the market environment or its execution path will get any better. Beyond its targeted mid-market push, BlackLine's biggest initiative to land more customers is to adopt a more industry vertical oriented sales pitch (i.e., having specific account reps target healthcare firms and others target tech firms, etcetera). Though these more targeted pitches may help the company land more deals, the newness of the approach may also cause the company more slip-ups.

We note that pro forma operating margins did slide up to 17.0%, 580bps better than 11.2% in the year-ago quarter. However, if BlackLine’s trend of peeling off large customers continues, the company could be at risk of operating deleverage.

BlackLine operating margins (BlackLine Q1 earnings release)

Key takeaways

BlackLine has found itself in a very tough spot, where it’s both struggling to convince current customers to retain their subscriptions, while also not successfully pivoting into winning new clients in the mid-market. Amid IT budget consolidation this year, it’s apparent that the larger and more recognizable finance suites like Workday are winning. This is a falling knife with slim hopes for a rebound: steer clear here.