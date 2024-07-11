posteriori

Small-caps hold the key. I've said this for a year, and small-caps have gone nowhere since then. As such, they still hold the key. The bear case? Small-caps in their long sideways action (and massive underperformance against the S&P 500) are signaling something is very wrong with the economy, and higher rates means zombie companies that are smaller won't survive. The bull case? There's significant outperformance potential, and these stocks are due to move. If you're in the latter camp, you may want to consider the Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

VB is a passively managed full-replication fund that attempts to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Index: a benchmark that serves as a performance measure for the stocks of US small-capitalization companies. It is a cost-efficient way for investors to mirror the returns of a large number of smaller organizations at just a 0.05% allocation. The fund has $141 billion in assets under management, and I suspect that number could be about to rise as more money tries to bet on a small-cap relative bottom against large-caps.

A Look At The Holdings

There are over 1400 stocks in VB currently, with no individual position making up more than 0.5% of the fund. Whenever people talk about poor breadth, they are inherently talking about small-caps because there are way more small-cap stocks than large-cap stocks in the equity universe.

vanguard.com

What do some of these companies do? Decker Outdoor Corp. has a streamlined portfolio of footwear and accessories. Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream provider in the energy sector. MicroStrategy Inc. is a pioneer of enterprise analytics and mobility software. Axon Enterprise Inc. is a technology leader in law enforcement, providing body cameras and digital evidence management. And PTC Inc. is a market leader of computer-aided design and product lifecycle management software, used extensively by industrial goods manufacturers.

A big mix overall.

Sector Composition

The biggest allocation in VB goes to Industrials at 22.4%, followed by Consumer Discretionary at 16.1% and Financials at 13.5%. Notice that Tech comes in at 4th place - perhaps the biggest differentiator against large-cap funds, which are dominated by it.

vanguard.com

Industrials have actually performed fairly well in the small-cap space, all things considered. What has helped back the sector has been Financials due to the regional bank crisis of last year, biotech stocks in the Health Care space, and Consumer Discretionary stocks which have actually not performed all that well despite the narrative of robust spending.

Peer Comparison

VB clearly isn't the only small-cap fund out there. The one to compare it against is the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), which tends to get much more attention in the media. VB has a higher median market cap than IWM, which explains why VB has outperformed by tilting slightly larger by comparison.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, the fund offers access to an area of the market that has delivered historically high growth rates fundamentally at an extremely low price ratio. This means that investors are getting almost all of those returns in yearly dividends and capital gains. As a passive fund, it's also well-suited to capturing those returns - it has a full replication strategy, and there are very few tracking errors.

When we look at the price ratio of VB to the S&P 500 (SPY), it's been in a free-fall. At some point, there's a bottom, and VB becomes a great place to be for outperformance potential.

stockcharts.com

The risk, of course, is the timing, as the ratio just can't get off the ground. Small-cap returns can be more volatile than those of large-caps, and are, in general, highly dependent upon US economic strength given there is less global revenue that goes to these more domestic companies. Any kind of prolonged downturn or recession could disproportionately hurt small-cap stocks, which tend to not have anywhere as much cash on hand to weather a storm the way large-caps can.

Conclusion

VB is a low-cost, highly diversified small-cap ETF option. I very much think small-caps continue to hold the key. If they can get some upward momentum, there's real potential for a catch-up trade to the upside. This is the opportunity argument. The negative? Higher for longer still looks somewhat in play, and many companies may not survive rolling over their debt into higher costs of capital. That vulnerability, which is what has held back many companies, is still a very big risk. VB is a good fund, the question is when to time a buy into it. And your guess is as good as mine.