Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) stock was in the news recently, as the company released a slate of new products, including an artificial intelligence-infused ring. With such a diverse set of businesses, it is unlikely that the newly announced products would make such a dramatic impact, but it serves as a reminder that SSNLF can be considered an "AI play" in its own right. The stock looks very cheap, especially when we separate out the business performance of the cyclical memory unit. I am initiating coverage with a buy rating.

Most readers may know Samsung for its Android smartphones or its TVs, but its reach spans much further than that, with the company producing washing machines, air conditioners, and even products for digital cockpits.

The company derives the majority of its revenues and profits from its Device Experience ('DX') division, which, among other things, includes smartphone sales.

I note that the company saw operating income decline 85% YoY in 2023, and it is worth discussing the reasons behind the volatile results.

As we can see below, while SSNLF saw stable results across most of its segments, especially its core DX segment, it was the Device Solutions ('DS') segment that was to blame for the shortfall in profits, as the declines in this segment accounted for all of the consolidated profit losses.

The DS segment's biggest component is that of memory chips, which many tech investors may recognize to be a rather commoditized and thus cyclical industry, with Micron (MU) being a well-known name. Due to the cyclical nature of the memory business, it may be useful to focus more on the other business segments when calculating valuation.

SSNLF has a strong balance sheet, highlighted by $58 billion of net cash. While this helps to reduce financial risk in the event of a market downturn, it also may be representative of potentially inefficient capital allocation policies. SSNLF pays a token dividend and is not currently repurchasing shares.

On the conference call, management credited the improvement in their memory segment profitability and consolidated profitability on not only an increase in average selling prices, but also due to a jump in content per box for DRAM and NAND. Based on the strong results seen thus far from SSNLF and MU, I expect this year to see continued profitability in the memory segment and thus a dramatic recovery in consolidated profits.

Is Samsung Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On Wednesday, SSNLF released many new devices, though some consumers may be disappointed by "pricing innovations" being apparently the most significant update for its mobile devices. The company announced plans to eventually unveil AI across substantially all of its consumer electronics products and with its smartphones already supporting generative AI, it stands within reason to believe that SSNLF may see a "mini-supercycle" with regard to consumers upgrading their smartphone devices. Personally, I found their release of a "galaxy ring" to be the most interesting update, but it remains to be seen if this product will be more niche or mainstream.

As of recent prices, SSNLF traded at around a $420 billion market cap. Net cash makes up around 14% of that. The company is trading at 28x trailing twelve months' earnings, but as mentioned earlier, the company should see a material uplift given the improvement in memory ASPs. We can value the DS (memory) business at around 3.5x sales, equivalent to MU's 5-year historical average (and lower than its current 5.8x multiple). Based on the depressed 2023 results (used for conservatism), that implies a $111 billion valuation for that segment (for reference, that would be roughly 6x 2022 earnings from the DS segment). The rest of the business generated around $15 billion in earnings last year. These businesses are arguably of high quality, as they more resemble consumers' staples cash flows. I hesitate to assign the typical 30x multiple enjoyed by Apple (AAPL) to this segment, but 20x earnings looks reasonable. That would bring us to a $300 billion valuation for these businesses, or a total of $469 billion in value inclusive of the net cash. This calculation appears to support the current market cap even while applying conservative (or at least reasonable) multiples to the conservative 2023 numbers. The memory segment looks poised to show a cyclical recovery, and the company's other core businesses continue to show stable (albeit modest) growth. It looks like the company was generating around $50 billion in annual earnings prior to the 2023 trough, suggesting that the stock may be trading at around 10x normalized earnings. I don't see a clear case to justify multiple expansion upside as I am not valuing the memory business with a generous multiple, but I could see the company generate market-beating returns from here between the profits and ongoing growth.

Samsung Stock Risks

The main risk facing this stock is arguably that of capital allocation. As stated earlier, management has been hesitant to repurchase shares. Some activist investors have engaged management, and the South Korean government appears to be working towards improving equity valuations. Unfortunately, these developments appear (in my view) unlikely to spur any near term changes, as the corporate environment has some structural differences with that seen here. My perception is that the geopolitical risk in South Korea still remains far lower than that seen in China and thus investors can be optimistic that capital allocation changes may eventually take place - but the "when" may be a key risk.

I should also note that the company is experiencing strikes over tensions with unionized workers. I don't see this as being a significant risk over the long term, but it is a development worth watching.

On the competitive front, the company appears to on solid footing given its continued investment in innovation, but one mustn't ignore the possibility of any unforeseen impact from generative AI - perhaps Samsung's Galaxy AI product is not well received by consumers.

Lastly, I note that it is not so easy to purchase Samsung stock for American investors, and they may have to seek unique ways to invest.

Samsung Stock Conclusion

SSNLF looks much more expensive than it really is due to the cyclical downturn in memory chips, which appears to be turning. The company maintains a net cash balance sheet and is otherwise quite profitable. The lack of share repurchases is a clear negative given the persistent undervaluation of the stock, but there are efforts in place to improve capital allocation policies. I rate the stock a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.