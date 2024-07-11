Daktronics: Compelling Valuation Supported By Steady Growth And Improving Margins

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is the largest player in the North American market for the LED Video Display, with a market share close to 46%. A key differentiator versus its competitors is Daktronics' predominantly US-based manufacturing. Additionally, its comprehensive service offerings provide customers with more options for customization. Daktronics also has a significant presence internationally, excluding China.

The company has shown substantial improvements in margins during FY24, following pandemic related challenges in the prior years. The company is expected to deliver profitable growth in FY25 and remains on track to reach management's target of $1 billion in revenue in the medium term. Shares are valued attractively at a P/E multiple of 9.2 given the company's promising outlook for growth and margin improvement. I believe the company is well positioned in its industry and the current valuation presents an attractive risk-reward to initiate a long position.

Highlights from latest earnings

FY24 represented a return to normal business operations for the company after it had to overcome supply chain related impacts from the pandemic. Sales were 2.9% higher in Q4 versus the prior year quarter, while the gross margin improved 90 basis points to 25.7%, as shown above. The gross margin for FY24 was 27.2% compared to 20.1% in FY23, driven by actions taken by the company's management to focus on reducing costs, driving manufacturing efficiencies and targeting only profitable markets and projects. Operating margins were strong at 9% and 10.6% for Q4 and full FY24 respectively.

Despite flat to declining year-over-year order growth in H1 FY24, orders rebounded with significant increases in Q3 (29.4% growth) and Q4 (14.6% growth). I will discuss this further in the next section. Following the strong free cash flow generated during FY24, the company now has a healthy balance sheet comprising of $81.3 million in cash and $55 million in debt.

Expectations for the upcoming fiscal year

Solid order growth

Despite considerable weakness in orders from the Commercial segment due to the current macro environment, order growth was solid thanks to substantial order growth from the Live Events segment. Orders from Live Events represented nearly 50% of the total orders in Q4, as shown in the image above. This strong performance is expected to continue as this segment benefits from the company's Narrow Pixel Pitch line of products. The company's CEO Reece Kurtenbach discussed this trend during the Q4 earnings call, saying:

We expect Live Events demand to remain strong as venues enhance facilities to entertain fans and attract athletes. We see this trend continuing and more focus being placed on entertainment areas and the experience outside the bowl, in places like entryways, atriums, concourses, and adjacent entertainment areas.

Though High School related orders remained flat versus the year ago period, the company's offering keeps it well-positioned to meet the growing demand from the trend of converting to full video. Another highlight last quarter was the acceleration in international order growth. Though it currently represents a smaller portion of the orders, the opportunity is large, and the company has invested significantly towards sales, service and fulfillment teams internationally. Its CEO remained optimistic regarding the future growth from this segment, stating:

We're hopeful that the geopolitical situation across the world will be less dynamic in the coming years. And it appears that the market is picking up. We still -- and we've had considerable interest during these times. But as described, it was hard to get that interest to convert into orders. But in the last few months, we've been seeing increasing indications that that's easier and easier. So we're hopeful that the international market will continue to pull out of the situation that it's in.

Modest increase in operating margins

The management team has taken several initiatives to drive a substantial improvement in gross margins during FY24, which I discussed previously. While achieving gross margin improvements in FY25 comparable to those seen in FY24 may be unlikely, there is still potential for gross margins to expand as the company increasingly emphasizes its newer technology-led product offerings. As the company has to contend with competitive pricing pressures, management remains focused on reducing operational costs through efficiency improvements to enhance market competitiveness. Management also aims to add capabilities to aid in the service and maintenance of the product, which would bring in a recurring source of revenue for the company.

Increasing software related revenue

The company continues to invest in improving the capabilities of its cloud-based software as a service offering. This is sold to customers along with its core products, yielding significantly higher margins for the company as explained by its CEO when he said:

For example, we recently launched a four-output media player that is compatible with our Venus Control Suite, a cloud-based software our displays use which improves our control features. These capabilities are increasingly offered through software as a service and we are investing in people and capabilities to grow these higher-margin and less capital-intensive opportunities.

Greater Flexibility in Capital Allocation

The company's net cash position of $26 million gives management the flexibility to deploy capital to enhance shareholder value creation through either share repurchases or accretive acquisitions. The company has previously made acquisitions to bolster its technology offering, such as the acquisition of ADFLOW networks in 2016 and AJT systems in 2018.

My estimates and valuation

Based on the company's order growth of 14.6% in Q4 and the 8.7% increase on an annual basis in FY24 versus FY23, I estimate the company's FY25 revenue to be approximately $860 million. This would represent an annual growth of just over 5%. The stock has limited coverage by Wall Street analysts, and the forecast from the single analyst covering the company has revenue for FY25 slightly lower at $840 million. I believe my estimate is quite reasonable given management's target of reaching $1 billion in annual revenue in the next three to five years, which was mentioned during the company's Q3 earnings call.

Following the solid margins demonstrated in the last two quarters, I assume that operating margins going forward would likely be above 10%. I also expect capex to be around $20 million annually. Based on my revenue estimates, I expect operating income to be close to $85 million for FY25. Assuming a 20% tax rate, net income would be $68 million or $1.47 per share, based on 46.3 million shares outstanding. At today's share price of $13.5, shares are valued at a P/E multiple of 9.2. Given the company's promising outlook for growth and margin improvement, I consider the current valuation to be quite attractive, especially considering industry peers such as LSI Industries (LYTS) trade at a P/E multiple close to 16.

Risks

One of the key risks facing the company is intense competition, which could exert pressure on its gross margins. With most of its manufacturing based in the U.S., the company faces significant challenges in competing with rivals that source or produce their products in China. The company also remains sensitive to weakness in the macroeconomy, as this would have an adverse impact on orders for its products, especially from its commercial segment. Another risk investors should consider is the future dilution from the $25 million convertible note due in 2027. At a conversion price of $6.31 per share, this would result in an 8.6% increase in the total number of shares outstanding.

Buy Daktronics

Despite the company's prospects for solidly profitable growth, shares trade at a low valuation and at a discount compared to its peers. Moreover, as the portion of revenue from software increases, margins should improve and the stock will likely earn a higher valuation multiple from investors. Though the company faces risks from competition and a weakening economy, I believe that it is more than compensated for by its undemanding valuation. Therefore, I like the current risk-reward and rate it as a Buy.