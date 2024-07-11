A 15-Year Analysis: Demographics And Municipal Bonds

designer491

Between 2008 and 2022, the U.S. population grew by 10%, with increases exclusively in the 55+ age brackets, raising the median age to 40 and impacting municipal bonds and the economy.

Between 2008-2022, the U.S. population grew by 10%, an increase of 30 million people. Digging into the data during this 15-year period, the underlying changes in U.S. demographics are remarkable, impacting both the economy and municipal bond sectors. Understanding these demographic trends both explains what we currently see and prepares us for future impacts.

If you're still with us and haven't rushed off to the Census Bureau website to dive into the statistics (like us), stay tuned; we will publish a series of pieces that break down these demographic changes and the possible implications.

Part 1: Median Age of the U.S. Population

The population increase over the 15-year period occurred exclusively in the 55-and-older age brackets. Over this period, the U.S. median age increased by 2 years to 40 as those age brackets grew by 40%. We have already seen changes in demand due to an aging population, and the data suggests that the U.S. population will continue to age faster: the number of individuals 65+ doubled while the 55-65-year-old bracket increased by 25%. Both "young states," like Utah, with a median age of 32, and "old states," like Florida, with a median age of 43, saw their population of 55 and older residents increase by roughly 50% during this period.

Recent Population Growth is Only Found in the 55+ Age Brackets

Source: U.S. Census Bureau as of 2022.

While the impact of an aging population impacts the entire economy and municipal sectors, for this piece, we focus on two:

The Hospital Sector: The National Center for Health Statistics reports that 55-64-year-old individuals spend an average of 10 days per year in the hospital, while the 65+ cohort averages 17 days. Below 55-year-olds, the number of hospital days is dramatically lower. Our Analysis: Demand for specialized hospital beds and related healthcare professionals will continue to rise, straining hospital budgets further. Depending on the metropolitan service area, we expect an increase in healthcare mergers to improve financial efficiencies and higher demand for doctors and equipment that older populations depend upon heavily like cancer and cardiology. Hospitals that receive significant revenues from Medicare and Medicaid will require more public funding to remain solvent. Investment Implications: Attracting medical professionals and accessing technology will help hospitals stand out as investment opportunities. We anticipate hospitals located in larger metropolitan areas being more successful in courting employees, rural hospitals will be at a disadvantage. We also expect teaching hospitals, like Baylor Scott & White and Geisinger Health System, to have an edge as the vanguards for new procedures that shorten hospital stays or eliminate bed demand altogether. Hospitals that provide a wide range of services, both inpatient and outpatient/clinic, will have increased flexibility and diverse revenue streams to stabilize overall performance. Finally, we favor states like Massachusetts and Washington that offer stronger support to their healthcare infrastructure, as we anticipate that their hospitals will fare better. And speaking of Medicare… The Tax Sector: The Medicare and Social Security burden continues its unsustainable growth, while the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the number of employed persons increased by just 12%. Extrapolating from Census data, we see that the ratio of individuals of employment age (25-64) to retirees (65+) changed from just above 4:1 to 3:1 over the past 15 years. Our Analysis: The aging population necessitates increased government support. The most likely source is the personal income tax rates, but changes in the tax treatment of other categories like capital gains, medical insurance premiums, mortgage interest (again), and potentially municipal bonds are among those that could be considered. Investment Implications: State and local governments with a history of balanced budgets and healthy reserves are in a stronger position. Those who have done a better job of living within their means, like the State of Maryland or the City of Winston-Salem, now have increased flexibility and fewer hurdles to raise taxes and borrow debt. Per-person budget spending, as well as governments' willingness and ability to make smart decisions, will be crucial. In addition, the security structure of these bonds must be carefully evaluated: ones that are lenient in the issuance of additional debt hold more risk as the revenue pool dilutes. All sectors will continue to feel the impact of the older median age as this trend continues. We will keep looking for credits that possess the flexibility to adjust to the changing needs of their population. We will continue to examine how demographic shifts are impacting states and cities, as well as other sectors, in future editions of our series.

By taking a diversified approach to the market, including through our wide range of municipal bond ETFs, investors can navigate these changing demographics and seize potential emerging opportunities.

Important Disclosure

All data is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau as of 2022.

Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this blog.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

Municipal bonds may be less liquid than taxable bonds. A portion of the dividends you receive may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT). There is no guarantee that municipal bonds' income will be exempt from federal, state or local income taxes, and changes in those tax rates or in alternative minimum tax rates or in the tax treatment of municipal bonds may make them less attractive as investments and cause them to lose value. Capital gains, if any, are subject to capital gains tax. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

© 2024 VanEck. VanEck®, VanEck Access the opportunities®, and the stylized VanEck design® are trademarks of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.