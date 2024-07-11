Will The EU Elections Derail Climate Policy?

Jul. 11, 2024 3:10 AM ET
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • Despite strong performances by right-leaning and Euroskeptic parties, we don’t expect the results will significantly hinder the EU’s transition to net-zero.
  • In our view, climate and energy initiatives still have significant momentum in the EU, where even opposing parties generally support a broader, sustained effort to lower energy prices, increase energy security, and better compete against Chinese clean energy subsidies and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
  • If, as expected, Ursula von der Leyen is reappointed as European Commission President next week, we believe underlying momentum for climate policy will remain strong.

Elections to the European Parliament. Voting in polling station.

djedzura

By Argi Sampedro

Despite strong performances by right-leaning and Euroskeptic parties, we don't expect the results will significantly hinder the EU's transition to net-zero.

Europe's election season has been full of surprises: This year's European Parliament elections have sent unprecedented

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.93K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News