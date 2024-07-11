Will The EU Elections Derail Climate Policy?

djedzura

By Argi Sampedro

Despite strong performances by right-leaning and Euroskeptic parties, we don't expect the results will significantly hinder the EU's transition to net-zero.

Europe's election season has been full of surprises: This year's European Parliament elections have sent unprecedented shockwaves across Brussels and EU Member States, and the relatively poor performance of ruling parties in Germany and France has left the legitimacy of both governments hanging by a thread, culminating in a historic snap election in France that could render the country ungovernable for months to come. But what might it all mean for climate policy?

Leading up to the EU elections, many speculated that a far-right win in the Parliament could jeopardize the European Green Deal, adopted in 2020 by the European Commission to help the EU achieve its decarbonization goals. Yet, last month's outcome proved different: While some far-right parties made significant gains, the real winner was the center-right European People's Party (EPP), a group which-alongside the Socialists, the liberal Renew Europe group, and potentially the Greens-now has the opportunity to lead a centrist coalition with more than enough votes to pass climate legislation and keep the Green Deal's ambitions alive.

In light of these events, we don't anticipate a wholesale rollback on climate policy. In our view, climate and energy initiatives still have significant momentum in the EU, where even opposing parties generally support a broader, sustained effort to lower energy prices, increase energy security, and better compete against Chinese clean energy subsidies and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Legally binding commitments include a 55% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, and achieving net-zero by 2050.

At the same time, we believe climate advocates still have their work cut out: Getting the EPP on board likely will demand navigating ideological sensitivities within the centrist coalition regarding issues such as Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), the ICE vehicle ban by 2035, and agricultural regulation on the use of pesticides. The French political stalemate could also affect EU decision-making, particularly on key budgetary decisions to fund the transition, as well as on national implementation.

If, as expected, Ursula von der Leyen is reappointed as European Commission President next week, we believe underlying momentum for climate policy will remain strong. While compromises may be necessary on the road to net-zero, and key decisions may take longer to make, we don't expect the recent elections will ultimately lead to a significant change of direction in Brussels.

