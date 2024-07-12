MicroStockHub

Introduction

As a dividend investor, I tend to shy away from companies that recently IPO'd. I typically like to see companies with a respectable track record of 10+ years before I consider placing money into them. Of course, when I was new to this investment stuff, I would get excited and invest in newly IPO'd companies, euphoric about the potential return they could give me.

Now more experienced and wiser, I know this strategy typically doesn't turn favorably for investors, at least in the medium term. However, the excitement is good while it lasts. But that doesn't mean that these stocks can't turn out to be potentially good investments. One I want to discuss is REIT Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST). In this article, I discuss their performance, fundamentals, and why now may be a good time to consider opening a position.

Brief Overview

As an investor with a significant portion of their portfolio invested in REITs, I'm always on the lookout for potential new ones in the sector. During my research, I stumbled across Peakstone Realty Trust, an internally-managed REIT that operates in 3 segments: Industrial, Office, and Other. The REIT has a short track record, having IPO'd in April of last year. They are also relatively small with only 67 properties across 22 states.

YTD Performance

Looking at PKST's performance and short track record, investors may be saying to themselves, "No way I'm investing in a company like this." Fair point. I likely wouldn't either right now, but you can always make something good out of a seemingly bad situation, right? Year to date, the REIT's share price has been nearly cut in half, down roughly 49% at the time of writing. This is much higher than the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) who is down a little over 4% over the same period.

This could be because of a few reasons. One, higher for longer interest rates have not been kind to the REIT sector. Two, the current macro environment has caused slower growth within the sector and placed downward pressures on tenants. And three, the company IPO'd in 2023 and their share price quickly shot up above $40.

This was likely due to investor excitement, wanting to buy in early into a company and get some potentially strong upside. But as an experienced investor, this usually doesn't bode well, especially if the one's fundamentals don't match the share price.

Moreover, experienced investors know that usually when a stock's share price sees significant upside quickly, they will be able to buy the stock at a much cheaper price with a little patience. One company I currently hold that did something similarly was Kenvue (KVUE), as they spun-off from their parent company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in 2023.

However, I do think Kenvue could potentially become a solid, long-term investment and Peakstone Realty Trust may turn out to be a solid investment choice as well. But let's get into the nuts & bolts so investors can make their own assumptions.

Financials

I won't go too much in depth, as I mentioned previously about the REIT's shorter track record. They only have a year worth of earnings reports under their belt. But I'll discuss their financial performance over the past year. Since their IPO, PKST's revenue has declined slightly from $62.5 million to $59.2 million in their latest Q1 this past May.

This is likely due to the company disposing of non-essential properties to optimize their portfolio, which I think is a good thing. They continue to focus on shifting their portfolio towards industrial properties as a result of favorable growth opportunities. Additionally, this may be a great long-term strategy as 73% of the REIT's annualized base rent comes from Sun Belt and coastal markets.

Same-store cash NOI also saw a decline, albeit slightly, from $48 million to $47.6 million from the second quarter of 2023. However, FFO increased over the same period from a loss of $0.27 in Q2'23 to $0.54 during their latest Q1. The loss during their 2nd quarter was a result of non-cash impairment charges and dispositions.

PKST has continued facing these impairment charges as they dispose of non-essential properties and focus on portfolio optimization. During their latest quarter, they disposed of an additional 4 properties for gross proceeds of $80 million.

They also sold two office properties for a profit of $23.4 million. But suffered an additional impairment charge of $1.4 million related to the pending sale of a property in their Other segment.

They also suffered two additional ones and if not for these, FFO would have been roughly 20% at $0.65 a share. AFFO for the quarter was $0.70 or $27.8 million during the first quarter. This also declined by 4.1% from the 2nd quarter last year.

To be fair, the company is optimizing their portfolio toward the industrial segment and expects to capture growth over time as this sector has more favorable growth prospects. The REIT's total portfolio count dropped from 73 to 67 properties at the end of Q1.

Dividend Safety

For 2023, Peakstone Realty Trust brought in $118.1 million in AFFO, or $2.99. They established a base divided of $0.225 last year. And unless their AFFO significantly declines for some unforeseen reason, PKST's current dividend is well-covered. This is likely a reason why Quant has assigned them an A- rating regarding their dividend safety.

However, as the company focuses on strengthening their portfolio, I wouldn't expect dividend increases in the near future. If so, they are likely to be miniscule. This is apparent as their dividend estimates remain at $0.90 through the next two years. But this does give the REIT an attractive yield of 8.2% at the time of writing.

This is higher than peers Postal Realty Trust's (PSTL) 7%, and slightly lower than Easterly Government Properties' (DEA) 8.4% yield. Using their shares outstanding, you can see why Quant gives them an A- rating. Peakstone Realty Trust brought in $27.8 million in AFFO and paid out roughly $8.2 million in dividends, giving them a very low payout ratio of 29.4%.

Tenant & Portfolio Quality

Aside from their attractive dividend yield, Peakstone Realty's tenant roster is also comprised of 65% investment-rated tenants. These include behemoths like Amazon (AMZN), Pepsi (PEP), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), and The Southern Company (SO). The industrial segment comprises of 74% IG-rated tenants, while the Office segment comprises of 66%. So, from an overall portfolio standpoint, their portfolio quality looks solid. Especially since they are working to offload less productive tenants.

Strengthening The Balance Sheet

The REIT has also made strides in strengthening the balance sheet, positioning themselves for growth. They managed to decrease leverage from 7.7x to 6.2x during the latest quarter on an annualized basis.

Although this is slightly higher than peers Postal Realty Trust's 5.8x and Cousins Properties' (CUZ) 5.25x, one of the best REITs in the office sector in my opinion. Office REITs typically operate at higher leverages than say their retail peers. But as you can see, the company has been focused on deleveraging their balance sheet.

They also managed to grow their cash position from the prior quarter from $392 million to $436 million. They also had $160 million available on the revolver for total liquidity amounting to roughly $600 million. Most of their total debt was fixed-rate at 86%. However, they did have a decent amount of debt maturing in 2025 & 2026. But this had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.16%. PSTL has no significant debt maturities until 2027.

Valuation

As previously mentioned, PKST's yield and dividend safety particularly makes them attractive, especially for investors with a higher risk tolerance. The company doesn't have a long track record to measure the valuation against, but their multiple currently trades well-below the sector median's forward P/AFFO ratio of 12.54x.

It also trades lower than peers CUZ & DEA's forward P/FFO ratios of 8.67x and 10.81x respectively. Additionally, Wall Street has the stock offering double-digit upside with a price target of $14 a share. Again, Peakstone Realty Trust is a very speculative play that offers some nice upside.

Moreover, investors considering starting a position should be well-aware of new company risks like impairment charges as these could negatively impact the company's financials and overall dividend safety. Investors should keep a close eye on these moving forward.

Risks & Conclusion

Peakstone's biggest risk aside from higher for longer interest rates is the company's exposure to office properties. These accounted for 60% of annualized base rent at the end of Q1. And although these are in the attractive Sun Belt market, this will continue to be a headwind as a result of the pandemic, which caused companies to adopt the work-from-home and hybrid work schedules.

As previously mentioned, they have been strengthening their portfolio by focusing on the more favorable industrial segment. But with the REIT also newly IPO'd, investors will be weary of investing in the company for the near to medium term, likely resulting in a suppressed share price.

Peakstone Realty Trust has some work to do to capture the attention of investors but has been making a concerted effort by focusing on the industrial sector and strengthening their balance sheet. Furthermore, their dividend yield of 8.2% as a result of their decline over the past year may be attractive for more risk tolerant dividend investors.

I would like to see how the REIT performs over the next 12 - 24 months and if they can continue to focus on disposing of non-essential properties while handling their upcoming debt maturities over the next two years. As a result of this and their short track record, I assign the REIT a hold rating for now.