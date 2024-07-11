Is AI A New Engine For Emerging Market Equity Investors?

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • Emerging markets have rapidly shifted focus to become active participants in the global technology revolution.
  • While AI processing chips like NVIDIA's tend to dominate the headlines, high-speed memory is also a critical component for AI servers.
  • While technology sector valuations in the US, Europe and Japan have risen substantially since 2019, in Asia ex-Japan, technology valuations have hardly budged.

Artificial Intelligence unit processing big data arrays. Powerful Quantum AI component. The future of AI technology tech background

da-kuk

By Stuart Rae

There's more to artificial intelligence (AI) than the US tech giants. Equity investors can find overlooked opportunities in emerging market companies.

Historically known for low-cost manufacturing, emerging markets have rapidly shifted focus to become active participants - and in

