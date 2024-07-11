Cows refusing to come home for FPI investors Anthony Lee/OJO Images via Getty Images

We maintained our neutral rating on Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) back in April. Using asset sales to deleverage, buying back shares, and cutting costs, the company was taking the right steps to combat the market conditions. However, investors were pricing in FPI below the net asset value and consequently the growth that equity investors gravitate towards was missing in FPI. Absent an even bigger discount to NAV, risk-free alternatives like T-Bills made better investments in our opinion, and we stayed out.

You have T-bills offering you a decent return and you can get up to 6% or even more without taking excessive risks. For those looking for an inflation hedge Treasury Inflation Protection Securities are actually offering a solid risk-reward. If it was at a massive discount to our NAV estimates, we would take a punt. We know that value equities are at one of their cheapest levels relative to growth equities. But here, we don't think the risk-reward is well balanced, especially relative to alternatives.

The stock has done decently since that piece and stayed well above our buy under price range of $8.50 - $9.50.

The Q1 results were announced at the beginning of May and towards the end of the same month, the company had a change of their financial guard.

Let us discuss these events and our current outlook for the business next.

Q1-2024

FPI missed their revenue and funds from operations (FFO) estimates. Revenue declines were primarily driven by asset sales done previously, partially offset by rental hikes during the last 12 months. As we have previously mentioned, general and administrative expenses continue to remain very high for a firm of this size. The impact was even larger considering the revenues dropped by about 5% year over year.

FPI 10-Q

Three other notable items were present in the main numbers. First, there was a sizeable drop in property operating expenses, no doubt from the same factor driving revenue drop, i.e. asset sales. Second was the increase in interest expenses, from already lofty levels, to $5.036 million. Finally, we had an additional $1.2 million of income from forfeited deposits. Obviously, that is non-recurring in nature. All of this resulted in a net income that was below last year's number. Of course, we are not analyzing REITs for net income, we are doing it for FFO. Nonetheless, in the case of farmland, where there is no depreciation of land and the only depreciation costs are those on equipment (and hence real), net income is not the worst thing to look at.

FPI did update its guidance and bumped up its numbers marginally. This resulted in a slight improvement for its 2024 range for adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share.

FPI Presentation

Outlook

The company is trying to get the market to see its true value. Here, "true value" is probably best depicted by NAV. That NAV is not something that can be assessed with 100% certainty, but we can have a great idea about a range for this. Our assessment and that of the analyst community is that this is somewhere in the neighborhood of $14-$17 per share. To get there, FPI has been trying some extensive capital recycling, where it sells farmland and buys back shares. It is also buying farmland where it sees it as undervalued. We saw some of the latter this quarter.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company acquired three properties for total consideration of $16.3 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, there were no dispositions of properties.

All of this sounds great on paper, but does not really work in reality. FPI is trying to act like a hedge fund, and we have no idea whether there remains such a large pool of undiscovered value that it can take advantage of. If one tried to sell us on the idea that FPI was liquidating and buying back shares, we could see some rationale for a higher price. But this back and forth does not convince us one bit. In the interim, you have one of the smallest yields you can get from a REIT. That yield is a less than half of the risk-free rate.

The stock trades at around 45X AFFO.

Why would anyone buy? Yes, the NAV discount. But we see no catalyst to get there. We have liquid CEFs holding liquid securities, yielding 7%-12%, that trade at massive discounts to their NAV. So the bull case for FPI remain tenuous. In the interim we have $381 million of net debt which prevents any big upside in the cash flow.

FPI is paying as high as 7.16% for some of its borrowings. The potential interest rate cut cycle could benefit the company, but we see the impact as marginal in the immediate future. Some of its 2025 borrowings would likely be refinanced higher, even in a rate cut cycle. Those 3.68%-3.69% loans were issued in a ZIRP era.

Verdict

FPI continues to this dance of property purchases and sales. They even filed a mixed-shelf for $300 million, which further muddies the waters. The only realistic path to big value creation is a wholesale liquidation and a commitment to exit the public markets. You could likely see $14-$18 range of prices in that case. Assuming it happened over a year or two, it could represent some nice upside. Even in that scenario, one must hold a modicum of skepticism. Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) committed to liquidation and the bulls threw $15-$20 as a range for the fair value. The stock sits under $5.00 as quarter after quarter has disappointed in what can be achieved. Shuffling the management is unlikely to help. We maintain a hold here and think the timber REITs offer a relatively better play for those who argue that "we should buy land because they are not building it anymore." Those have potential for much higher cash flow in peak lumber price periods. We will pass on FPI.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.