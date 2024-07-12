Maksim Luzgin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In my previous articles, I called Acomo (OTCPK:ACNFF) a modern version of the East India Company in the Netherlands. Indeed, Acomo is one of the largest trading houses in spices in Europe and thus enjoys a dominant position on the European market. The company has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1908.

Acomo's main listing is on Euronext Amsterdam, where it is trading with ACOMO as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Amsterdam is approximately 17,500 shares per day, which represents approximately 310,000 EUR per day, and that makes the Dutch listing clearly superior in terms of volume. The company currently has a share count of approximately 29.6M shares, resulting in a market capitalization of roughly 525M EUR based on the current share price of 17.72 EUR.

2023 wasn't the best of years

After a few very strong years, the company's financial result had to retreat in 2023. As you can see in the image below, the total revenue decreased to just under 1.27B EUR, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA of 92M EUR. While that's still a pretty decent EBITDA, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.27% compared to 7.59% in FY 2022, it is clear Acomo's financial performance was retreating compared to 2022.

As the income statement below shows, the total revenue was indeed 1.27B EUR, resulting in a gross profit of 177M EUR, which was just 7M EUR lower than the FY 2022 gross profit, indicating Acomo's gross margins remained pretty robust. Unfortunately, the G&A expenses increased which put additional pressure on the operating income, which decreased to 70.3M EUR.

Additionally, the interest expenses increased and that's the main reason why the pre-tax profit fell from just under 74M EUR to 53.5M EUR. The bottom line result was a net profit of 39.7M EUR, which represents an EPS of 1.34 EUR per share.

And as the cash flow statement below shows, the company generated about 137M EUR in operating cash flow, but this includes a 76M EUR contribution from changes in the working capital position. Adjusted for the working capital changes and after deducting the lease payments, non-interest finance costs and the difference between taxes owed and taxes paid, the adjusted operating cash flow was 57M EUR.

The total capex was just 6.6M EUR, resulting in a net attributable free cash flow of approximately 51M EUR. That's about 30% higher than the reported net profit, mainly due to the difference in depreciation and amortization expenses (19.4M EUR) versus the combined capex and lease payments (less than 11M EUR).

This also means that based on the current share count of 29.6M, Acomo's underlying free cash flow result was 1.72 EUR per share.

The majority of the earnings and free cash flow were paid out as a dividend, as Acomo declared a final dividend of 0.75 EUR, bringing the full-year dividend to 1.15 EUR per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5% at the current share price.

It looks like 2024 may be another year of stagnation as Acomo reported on its AGM the total revenue in the first quarter of this year were marginally lower than in Q1 of last year. The cocoa price spike had a negative impact on the profitability of the business, but Acomo hasn't provided any financial details yet and will likely only do so when it publishes its H1 report later this summer.

Acomo continues to pursue bolt-on acquisitions

Acomo announced earlier this month it has reached an agreement with a third party to acquire its nuts and dried fruit business in Northern Europe. The newly acquired business will be integrated into Acomo's spices and nuts segment, and will allow the company to expand its reach in the Nordic margins, which could be a very interesting geographically expansion for the Amsterdam company. Not only does this acquisition make sense from a geographical point of view, let's not forget the spices & nuts division is Acomo's most profitable division, so it does make sense the company if focusing on M&A in that specific segment.

Caldic operates a production facility in Sweden, and it exports its products to Scandinavian countries, Finland and Germany. Unfortunately, Acomo has not provided any details on the acquisition (like the EBITDA multiples it is paying to acquire the nuts and dried fruit division of Caldic) but hopefully the management will provide more information when Acomo publishes its H1 results. The acquisition is expected to close in the current quarter.

The acquisition makes sense, and it shouldn't be a surprise to see the spices & nuts division is being strengthened as this was already outlined as one of the priorities at its annual general meeting in April. I'm also encouraged by the company's plans to be more transparent, as Acomo has promised to host a Capital Markets Day in early 2025 subsequent to the publication of its FY 2024 results.

Investment thesis

While we still have to wait for Acomo to publish its H1 report, the company ended last year with a total net debt of around 193M EUR (excluding lease liabilities). While that is relatively high, let's not forget the working capital requirements are relatively high too, but the balance sheet indicated a positive working capital position of 285M EUR, mainly tied up in inventories. With an adjusted EBITDA of 92M EUR and roughly 87.5M EUR adjusted for lease amortization, the net debt represents approximately 2.2 times the EBITDA, which is reasonable. And at the current market cap of 525M EUR, the company is valued at an EV/EBITDA of around 8.2 which is very reasonable given Acomo's reputation.

2024 may not be the easiest year, but I expect Acomo to continue to perform well, and reducing the net debt should also have a positive impact on the interest payments. I currently have no position in Acomo, but may initiate a long position in the near future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.