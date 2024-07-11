CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CLPHY) (OTCPK:CLPHF) [2:HK] is rated as a Hold. My earlier December 14, 2023 write-up was focused on the recent developments for the company's operations in Australia and Hong Kong.

With the current article, I touch on how CLPHY could be potentially affected by a positive change in the interest rate environment and negatives relating to the company's Greater China businesses.

I continue to award a Hold rating to CLP Holdings in view of the mixed outlook for the company. On the positive side of things, the company is a beneficiary of a potential rate cut. On the negative side of things, CLPHY's Hong Kong business has witnessed a series of power outages in recent times, while its Mainland China business might be affected by a decline in wind power generation output.

The company's shares can be traded on the Over-The-Counter market and the Hong Kong equity market. CLP Holdings' OTC shares and Hong Kong-listed shares boasted average daily trading values of $3 million and $25 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively, for the past 10 trading days. Investors can buy or sell the company's shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with US brokerages like Interactive Brokers or Hong Kong stockbrokers like Boom Securities.

CLPHY Could Benefit From A Potential Rate Cut

A rate cut might potentially happen this year, and this might boost CLP Holdings' future financial and share price performance.

A July 10, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article highlighted that "two days of congressional testimony from Powell appeared to indicate a favorable tilt toward cutting rates." Seeking Alpha News also reported on the same day that "CME's FedWatch tool" points to a 70% probability of "a quarter-point rate cut by the end of the Fed's September meeting."

With regards to the company's financial performance, CLPHY could possibly register above-expectations earnings for the future assuming a decrease in interest rates.

CLP Holdings announces the company's full financial results on a semi-annual basis by virtue of being a Hong Kong-listed entity. The company's FY 2023 EPS of HK$2.63 missed the sell-side analysts' consensus bottom line estimate of HK$2.74 (source: S&P Capital IQ) by -4%. At its FY 2023 results briefing, CLPHY acknowledged that "higher interest costs borne by shareholders on higher interest rates limited the growth of earnings" for the most recent fiscal year.

It is important to note that a significant proportion of CLP Holdings' debt is on floating rate terms and denominated in the Hong Kong dollar (which is pegged to the US dollar). As indicated in its 2023 annual report, 83% of CLPHY's borrowings as of the end of last year were denominated in the Hong Kong dollar. Also, 43% of the company's borrowings as of December 31, 2023 were floating rate debt as disclosed in its FY 2023 earnings presentation slides. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that CLP Holdings' bottom line will benefit from a drop in interest expenses with expectations of a rate cut materializing some time later in the year.

In terms of its stock price performance, a high-yielding dividend play like CLP Holdings should become relatively more attractive as compared to other income-generating investments like bonds.

CLP Holdings' consensus next twelve months' dividend yield is 5.0% as per S&P Capital IQ data. The stock's yield gap with bonds is expected to widen going forward, if bond yields decline in tandem with rate cuts. As such, CLP Holdings' shares have a good chance of performing well in the future, assuming that investors switch from bonds to high-yielding dividend stocks.

In summary, a rate cut will be a favorable development for CLPHY in many ways.

But The Company's Greater China Operations Might Face Headwinds

There are potential headwinds for CLPHY's Greater China businesses, which could offset the positive impact of a rate cut detailed in the preceding section.

CLP Holdings' Hong Kong and Mainland China business segments accounted for a combined 89% of the company's most recent fiscal year operating income, as revealed in its FY 2023 earnings presentation. CLPHY's overall financial performance will be affected in a negative manner, if there are unfavorable developments for its Greater China operations.

In late May this year, South China Morning Post reported that "the Hong Kong government has proposed an extra penalty charge for major interruptions to the electricity supply (my emphasis) after large-scale disruptions on the grid operated by CLP Power earlier this year." In the company's earlier Q1 2024 business update issued on May 13, CLP Holdings noted the "short power interruptions and interference (my emphasis) to our high-voltage overhead power supply system in the New Territories (Hong Kong) resulting in momentary voltage dips" in January and April 2024.

On July 10, 2024, CLPHY's "11,000-volt power supply system in Sham Shui Po (Hong Kong) recorded a voltage sag" according to a news report published in Hong Kong media publication The Standard on the same day. It is reasonable to be concerned that its Hong Kong business might be at risk of financial penalties awarded by the regulatory authorities and an increase in costs and investments to rectify potential issues with the grid, considering the recent power outages.

On the other hand, CLP Holdings' wind power projects in Mainland China might underperform in the near term due to unfavorable wind conditions.

China Longyuan Power (OTCPK:CLPXF) (OTCPK:CLPXY), which describes itself as China's "largest wind power operator" on its website, saw its wind power generation output decrease by -4.6% YoY in the first half of 2024. A June 17, 2024 Bloomberg report cited research from Daiwa Capital Markets suggesting that "less wind" was a factor contributing to "weaker output from (wind) turbines" in the Mainland Chinese market. This has negative read-throughs for the 1H 2024 performance of CLP Holdings' Mainland China wind power generation business.

Concluding Thoughts

The prospects for CLP Holdings are mixed, considering both a potential rate cut and headwinds for its Greater China businesses.

With respect to valuations, I mentioned previously in my December 2023 update that "CLP Holdings' P/E valuation multiple at the teens percentage level appears to be justified" in view of its "consensus FY 2024-2025 ROEs" which "are above 10%." This line of argument is still valid. CLPHY's current consensus FY 2024 and FY 2025 ROEs are 11.6% and 12.1%, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ. The stock is now trading at 12.8 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E.

My opinion is that CLP Holdings' shares are at a fair valuation, taking into account the alignment between its low-teens P/E ratio and its low-teens expected ROEs. CLPHY's outlook is also mixed, as highlighted above. Therefore, I have made the decision to retain a Hold rating for CLP Holdings.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.