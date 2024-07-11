Wall Street Breakfast: The D.C. Universe

The D.C. Universe

Should members of Congress be allowed to trade stocks? The debate that has triggered phrases like "insider trading" and the "free market economy" has played out for years, with even popular websites tracking the buy and sell activity of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Raising fresh ethical concerns, a new bipartisan group of senators, including Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR), have unveiled a new proposal that might see some action later this month.



What's in the bill? If approved, the ETHICS Act would stop lawmakers in Washington, D.C., from purchasing stocks and other covered investments, as well as barring members from offloading equities 90 days after the bill is enacted. Starting in March 2027, spouses and dependent children of members would also be prohibited from trading stocks. Violations of these rules would result in penalties of either the officials' monthly salary or 10% of the value of the assets in violation of the legislation (whichever is greater).



It's a big deal. Members of Congress have a lot of privileged and classified information that could move stock prices, as well as financial incentives from companies that routinely lobby lawmakers. Those decisions could also play a role in how much a given stock is worth, and Congress sought to counteract that in 2012 by passing a bill known as the STOCK Act. While the legislation requires lawmakers to disclose trades within 45 days, many say it doesn't do enough to prevent insider trading and conflicts of interest.



Gravy train? It hasn't been easy getting stock trading bans passed on Capitol Hill. The last effort, which centered on individual stocks and blind trusts, took place in early 2022 during the trading boom that followed the COVID pandemic. In terms of actual insider trading, it is very hard to convict lawmakers due to agency ethics officials rarely having a full picture of what employees are working on or the information that they are privy to. Another hurdle is proving the "material" part of "material non-public information," as well as events that happen on the macro scale or affect entire industries. (52 comments)

Going up

For the first time in seven years, Costco (COST) has hiked membership fees for its nearly 52M customers. The news helped shares climb 3% in premarket trading, along with a 7.4% jump in June sales, which topped comparable expectations in the latest quarterly results. Effective Sept. 1, annual basic membership fees at the big-box retailer will rise to $65 from $60, and the executive membership plan will increase to $130 from $120. While high inflation has forced consumers to cut back on spending, Costco's low prices continue to attract shoppers, driving strong sales and increased market share. (118 comments)

Guilty as charged

Bill Hwang, the "tiger cub" founder of Archegos Capital Management, has been convicted of fraud and market manipulation that led to the hedge fund managing over $36B in assets at its peak, before its 2021 collapse. A jury in Manhattan found Hwang guilty on 10 of 11 criminal charges, while Archegos' former CFO Patrick Halligan was convicted on all three counts that he faced. Archegos' collapse led to more than $10B in losses for banks including Credit Suisse and Nomura (NMR), and over $100B in shareholder losses for the fund's portfolio companies. Prison time might be in the making for Hwang, who was also involved in insider trading scandals back in 2012.

Inflation check

The Consumer Price Index will be published at 8:30 AM ET, providing fresh data on whether the Fed's tight policy is succeeding in pushing inflation down toward its 2% goal. If the disinflation trend continues after stalling earlier this year, the central bank may be closer to cutting its key interest rate for the first time since 2020. Economists will specifically watch housing costs, which accounted for more than two-thirds of the increase in core CPI over the past year. While Mott Capital Management's Michael Kramer sees owners' equivalent rent inflation bottoming within a couple of months, SA Analyst Damir Tokic said the metric won't moderate until the "housing bubble bursts." (2 comments)