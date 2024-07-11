Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD:CA)(NYSE:TD) shares have struggled lately as investors are nervous about the uncertainty related to money laundering accusations in the United States. But the long-term story is still intact, and investors who buy today can lock in a good valuation and attractive dividend yield. I rate the stock a buy.

All dollar amounts in CAD unless indicated otherwise.

Introduction

TD Bank is the second-largest bank in Canada and the sixth-largest ranked by assets in North America. It is also a member of Canada's banking oligarchy, six large banks that collectively hold more than 90% of all banking assets in the country.

The company has four divisions:

Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking -- Provides personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, and other banking services to Canadian retail and commercial clients. U.S. Retail -- Provides banking services to U.S.-based clients, including 1,167 branches, more than 2,600 ATMs, and a strategic investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation. Mostly located in the Northeastern part of the United States, but also has exposure in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. Wealth Management and Insurance -- Offers direct investing, advice-based wealth, and asset management services to investors in both Canada and the United States. Also offers various insurance products, including property, casualty, life, and health insurance. Wholesale Banking -- Provides investment banking, capital market services, and institutional grade research to various companies and institutional investors. Has offices in key global financial centers, including New York, London, Singapore, and Toronto

Approximately 50% of recent earnings come from TD's Canadian operations. They're still the bread and butter of the company, despite efforts made to expand into the United States. Wealth management and insurance operations are responsible for an additional 19% of earnings, while the U.S. operations bring in 18% of total profits -- including the profits from the Charles Schwab stake. Finally, Wholesale Banking makes up 11% of recent profits. We'll note Wholesale Banking profits can be volatile depending on how much activity is happening in capital markets.

TD Q2 investor presentation

TD's Canadian assets are widely considered to be the company's crown jewels, and it's easy to see why. It has long focused on customer service to drive growth, including leading the market in branch hours open. It also has a number one or number two market share in most retail products, and it has won numerous awards for its customer service.

This focus has helped drive earnings from its Canadian operations higher over time, even as Canada's economy struggles, and it sets aside additional funds for loan loss provisions.

TD Q2 investor presentation

Profits from TD's Canadian division have long been used to fund growth in the United States, including acquisitions of Banknorth in 2007, Target's credit card portfolio in 2012, Scottrade Bank in 2016, and the attempted takeover of First Horizon in 2023.

Unfortunately, TD's results from its U.S. operations haven't been quite as consistent as results from Canada. Profits are largely flat over the last handful of years, weighed down lately by tepid results and one-time costs. Adjusted profits -- which strip out these one-time costs -- show better growth, but investors are also worried about the health of the U.S. economy, which would impact results in the future.

TD Q2 investor presentation

Like the U.S. operations, TD's Wealth Management and Insurance operations are struggling a bit. Profits have increased from $1.75B in 2019 to $2B in 2023, an increase of just 14% in five years. But profits have been better from this division recently, including a 19% year-over-year increase in profits in the company's latest quarter. This increase was driven by higher fee-based and transaction revenue in the Wealth Management business, plus higher insurance premiums.

TD Q2 investor presentation

Finally, we'll take a closer look at TD's Wholesale Banking division which, as mentioned, delivers volatile earnings compared to its other divisions. It depends on corporate activity -- including mergers, acquisitions, debt financings, and take-private transactions, to name a few -- and those types of transactions just haven't been happening lately. TD's investment banking strength is in Canada, and 2023 was an extremely weak year for that type of activity on the Canadian markets. There was just $202M raised from IPOs in Canada in 2023, the lowest number since 2016.

TD Q2 investor presentation

Put it all together and TD's earnings growth has been somewhat tepid, especially compared to the sexier parts of the market. Adjusted profits only increased from $12.2B to $15B from 2019 through 2023, growth of just 23% over five years. That works out to approximately 4% per year, which is hardly enough to get most investors excited.

TD Q2 investor presentation

Combine these lackluster results with the elephant in the room, and it's not surprising many investors are bearish on TD, at least over the short term.

Money laundering allegations

In 2022, TD announced it had agreed to pay $13.4B in an all-cash deal to buy First Horizon Bank. First Horizon is a Memphis-based bank with more than 400 branches and some 1.1M customers across 12 states in the Southeastern U.S. The deal was expected to close in Q1 2023.

As TD was making its way through the regulatory requirements needed to acquire First Horizon, regulators were dragging their feet. TD called off the deal in May 2023, after telling investors it didn't have any clarity from regulators on when it would get regulatory approvals.

It turns out this lack of clarity was just the tip of the iceberg. TD disclosed in August 2023 that it was under investigation by U.S. authorities over its anti-money laundering compliance program. Specifically, TD is accused of helping Chinese drug traffickers launder more than US$650M in illicit drug sales.

The investigation brings up two major issues that are impacting TD's share price. The first is financial. The company has set aside US$450M as a provision against potential regulatory penalties, and disclosed to investors it expects even higher penalties.

Analysts are more bearish. Jefferies analyst John Aiken told the company's clients that a fine could be in the neighborhood of US$4B. He's an outlier, however, with other analysts expecting a fine in the US$1B to US$2B range.

The second issue isn't so much the monetary amount, but the uncertainty. TD has admitted a fine is coming, and it's easy for bearish investors to imagine the worst-case scenario.

There's also the possibility that TD could face non-monetary punishments.

It'll also likely take TD years to escape from this grey cloud, especially in the eyes of regulators. It'll be in the regulator penalty box for potentially years after it pays the fine, which will impact its ability to grow in the United States. It'll also cost TD money to revamp its internal controls and for it to show regulators it's serious about stopping any further issues.

Make no mistake; this scandal is the big issue impacting the stock. But it's not all bad news. This scandal has driven the share price down to an attractive level.

The catalyst

One good thing about this scandal is the stock should react positively when investors finally know what the fine is.

The market hates uncertainty. When investors don't know what the outcome will be, they'll avoid a stock until they have a better idea of what's going on. They say no news is good news, but in this situation it's the exact opposite. Most news ends up being good news in a world where investors fear the worst.

Yes, there is the possibility that TD is severely punished for its crimes and regulators make an example out of it. But the company is doing the right things, including spending millions to beef up its internal controls. It also named a new compliance chief in early July. It's playing nice with regulators.

Remember, TD shares traded at approximately $86 each on the Toronto Stock Exchange when it admitted the probe was happening. These days, the stock trades hands at $76 per share. That's a decline of about 12%, or about $16B in market cap. It has already been punished by the market far above what any fine will likely be.

There's also another potential catalyst -- the departure of embattled CEO Bharat Masrani. There is speculation Masrani could be on his way out, since he is past the traditional retirement age. His departure would also help send a message to the market about TD's willingness to make big changes over this scandal.

Ultimately, however, investors will have to wait for this scandal to be resolved. A resolution should help the stock price, but this analyst is the first to admit speculating on a regulator's decision is an inexact science.

Valuation

In situations like this, I find it's helpful to zoom out. Yes, TD has some significant short-term issues to work through. But it also has a long-term history of growing the business and increasing earnings, and is available for a bargain price.

Let's look more closely at TD's long-term earnings growth. In 2014, the company generated $28.4B in revenues and earned $3.13 per share in normalized earnings. In 2023 revenues grew to $51.5B and normalized earnings were $5.47 per share -- and that was a sharp decline from 2022's normalized earnings of $7.32 per share.

TD has a demonstrated history of growing both the top and bottom lines, growth I believe will continue over the long term. The short term could be a little choppy, however, especially as the company focuses on pleasing regulators.

There are other issues that could hurt earnings over the short term, which aren't big long-term problems. Mortgage growth is tepid in both Canada and the United States amid higher interest rates and a slowing housing market. Wholesale Banking results could stay weak, too.

But these are short-term issues, and TD should be able to shrug them off easily -- especially when lower interest rates help kickstart mortgage growth again.

Consensus analyst projections say TD will earn $8.07 per share in 2024 with the bottom line expected to increase to $8.36 per share in 2025. That puts the stock at just 9.4x 2024's earnings and 9.1x 2025's earnings.

That's quite cheap compared to where the stock has traded in the last few years.

Data by YCharts

TD is also cheap from a dividend yield perspective. The trailing dividend yield is currently 5.2% (or 5.4% on a forward basis), which is considerably higher than the 10-year average. In fact, TD shares have really only offered a higher yield once in the last decade, and that was amid the market chaos of early 2020.

Data by YCharts

Risks

I've already extensively covered the risks surrounding the money laundering probe, so let's explore a risk that could impact TD's Canadian operations.

In Canada, mortgage rates are only locked in for a maximum of five years. After each term, a borrower must renew at the prevailing interest rate.

Many Canadian homeowners locked in ultra-low interest rates in 2020, 2021, and early 2022. These mortgages are set to renew at higher rates. Many borrowers could struggle in such a scenario. I don't believe this is a huge risk, for the following reasons:

Interest rates in Canada are coming down, with expectations they'll continue to come down. There is the strong possibility the Canadian government will intervene if this problem becomes widespread Wages have increased since 2020/21 amid higher inflation. This should help mortgage affordability Losing the house is a worst-case scenario for borrowers. They will do whatever it takes to keep the mortgage current

The bottom line

This analyst is the first to admit TD shares are currently depressed for a good reason. Regulator probes are scary, and there's the potential for very real punishments here. Some investors are expecting a slap on the wrist, which I believe is too optimistic.

But, at the same time, this looks to be a pretty solid opportunity to add to a solid bank at a multi-year low in valuation. TD's Canadian operations -- which are unaffected by this scandal -- continue to hum along. Its Wealth Management and Insurance division should do just fine over the long term. And the cyclical Wholesale Banking division should post better profits when Canadian markets get a little more active.

In 3-5 years, I'm confident today's scandal will be a distant memory. For investors with that type of time frame, the stock is a buy today. In fact, I'd even go as far as calling it my favourite Canadian bank stock today.