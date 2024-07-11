TD Bank: A Rare Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

Nelson Smith profile picture
Nelson Smith
429 Followers

Summary

  • TD Bank shares are struggling due to money laundering accusations in the US, causing uncertainty for investors.
  • Despite short-term challenges, the long-term story is intact with a cheap valuation and attractive dividend yield for investors.
  • TD's Canadian assets are strong, with a focus on customer service driving growth, while US and other divisions are facing temporary challenges in profitability.

A TD Bank building in Calgary Downtown

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD:CA)(NYSE:TD) shares have struggled lately as investors are nervous about the uncertainty related to money laundering accusations in the United States. But the long-term story is still intact, and investors who

This article was written by

Nelson Smith profile picture
Nelson Smith
429 Followers
Nelson retired from the corporate world at 39 and now manages his own portfolio full-time. His focus is on under covered and unappreciated Canadian dividend stocks, excellent companies at solid values which happen to pay dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TD:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TD:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TD
--
TD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News