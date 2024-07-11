zentilia/iStock via Getty Images

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is selling cheaper than usual based on its valuation multiples, but in my opinion, the stock is unlikely to generate long-term alpha despite the strengths of the business. Its historical fundamental growth rates and future estimates from Wall Street, as well as my analysis of its growth catalysts and risk profile, indicate that the shares are unlikely to be able to consistently outperform the S&P 500 (SP500). That being said, over the next year, Wall Street's consensus price target indicates a nearly 17.5% upside from the present stock price. I think this might be too optimistic, but I also do not think it is improbable that Allegion stock will achieve 1Y and even 3.5Y alpha based on a present value opportunity and future growth prospects. However, I think the price CAGR is much more likely to be circa 10% following this over 5+ years.

Operational Analysis

Allegion is a global supplier of security products and solutions, and it specializes in security equipment and technology for doors and entrance areas. The company offers mechanical locks and hardware, electronic locks and access control systems, door closers and exit devices, biometric scanning devices, and time, attendance and workforce productivity systems. These appliances are used across residential, commercial, education, government, hospitality and other sectors.

Management has consolidated the group to comprise over 30 global brands, including CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. Recently, it has offered an integration with Google Wallet, which is notable. This allows employees to get seamless access to buildings and secure areas using their mobile devices. Furthermore, in March 2024, Allegion US introduced the Schlage XE360 Series Wireless Locks, a new electronic lock portfolio designed for the multifamily market. Furthermore, Allegion Ventures, which is the corporate venture fund of Allegion, made a significant $20M investment in November 2023 in Ambient.ai, which is an AI-powered computer vision intelligence company—this applies to existing security camera infrastructure, providing near human-level visual perception and advanced threat protection.

I think management is doing the right thing by beginning to integrate AI into its offerings, and I think it may begin to do this more aggressively in the future. I think this is paramount because I see it as highly likely that new entrants will emerge that offer ML and DL AI platforms to provide advanced alerts, threat response, and automated alerts to police and other security services. Allegion is also readying its current products for future digital connectivity; for example, the XE360 Series locks feature the innovative FleX Module™ board, allowing for easy upgrades from offline to networked solutions. I am excited by management's move toward a more networked ecosystem and the introduction of AI, and I think this could be one of the major growth catalysts for the firm if it executes it properly and differentiates its products competitively.

Financial & Growth Analysis

Allegion experienced approximately 20% organic growth in its electronics and software solutions in 2023, on top of mid-teens organic growth in 2022. This contributes to a trend related to AI that I think management will continue to capitalize on. John H. Stone, President and CEO of Allegion, has emphasized the high levels of capability in advanced threat detection and response from its Ambient.ai partnership. Chief Innovation and Design Officer Rob Martens mentioned that AI allows for proactive security systems rather than reactive systems.

However, I think investors need to be careful here because I have studied the AI market intensely over the last couple of years, and I have noticed that there is a very large marketing effect with AI at the moment. It is vital that management focuses on tangible operational value from its AI integrations rather than just minor adjustments with a higher price tag and marketing benefits from using the term 'AI'. One area that I think management is likely to be able to expand and yield highly from is AI-driven analytics. I think management has the potential to develop new forms of traditional security systems that provide services like auto lock, auto threat response, and auto access, dependent on various forms of digital ID and presence. Management has already hinted at these developments through present iterations like the Schlage locks, digital wallet badges, and also the Zentra offerings, which stress seamless property access. If this is just the beginning of management's utilization of advanced AI for physical security, I think the long-term future could be very bright. But until there is more evidence of this, I think it is somewhat speculative. At this time, the products are not differentiated enough, nor advanced and cheap enough to provide outsized growth that could contribute to long-term alpha in the stock price growth.

Historically, the financial results for ALLE have been highly dependent on the quarter, with the beginning of the year always seeing a notable contraction in growth compared to the latter part of the year. I think it is worth investors remembering that 104% revenue growth over 10 years is not that substantial, and 63.5% net income growth over the period certainly isn't. That being said, the company is growing, so it depends on what investors are after. For those looking for a slow and steady exposure to potential future growth catalysts, particularly in AI-assisted physical security, and also the potential for the company to expand its dividend yield from the current 1.62% or benefit from the yield on cost of this if buying now, which I believe is a favorable valuation, then it could be a decent long-term investment. However, I think that it should be placed in its proper perspective as an allocation that is likely to generate moderate results. This is certainly not a high-growth enterprise, but it is a stable and strategic mid-cap business that doesn't seem like it is at much risk of entering a long-term recession any time soon.

Financial & Valuation Analysis

ALLE has been selling at a better valuation than usual recently, which is made evident in the reduction in its valuation multiples over the last 5 years:

In my opinion, this is significantly unwarranted because its growth rates have remained relatively competitive, and most have actually expanded from the 5Y average. The market is pricing in the contraction in growth for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 early, but this won't last forever, so I think now is a buying opportunity.

On a non-GAAP P/E ratio basis, which I am using because I will be using normalized EPS for my estimates, the stock is likely fairly valued if looking at this year's earnings (approximately a 20% contraction in diluted EPS YoY growth compared to the 5Y average and a 20% contraction in P/E non-GAAP ratio compared to the 5Y average), but undervalued on a long-term horizon when taking into account estimates for 2025, 2026, and 2027.

By December 2027, I expect the PE non-GAAP ratio to have expanded back to its 5Y average, 21. If the company reaches normalized EPS of $9.95 in 2027, which is the current consensus estimate, then the stock will be worth $208.95 if the PE non-GAAP ratio is 21, implying a 3.5Y CAGR of 18.6% from the present stock price of $115.

I think this result is reasonable but optimistic. To counter it, consider if the market's sentiment is less favorable. Then, the PE non-GAAP ratio could be 19 in December 2027, and the stock price would be $189, indicating a 3.5Y CAGR of 15.25%.

However, following this, as there will be little multiple expansion because the stock is likely to be considered fairly valued by the market, there is likely to be some volatility in the PE ratio, leading to what I think will be in-line or lower returns that the general market over some time, especially if competitive pressures mount from larger security firms and if management doesn't effectively transition more readily to AI-assisted security hardware and software. In essence, I think this investment has the opportunity for short-term alpha but lacks the long-term growth catalysts and operational elements to secure high levels of long-term alpha.

Risk Analysis

Allegion faces significant competition from major players like ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZY), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and dormakaba Group. ASSA ABLOY is also focusing on innovation with products being shortlisted for AI Specification Awards, and I consider this a large threat for Allegion moving forward because I think the company that builds a moat in AI-led hardware and physical security services will have a distinct USP. ASSA ABLOY is considered the global leader in access solutions and door-opening products. There is also NAPCO, which I wrote a thesis on recently, a very strong contender that is slightly smaller than Allegion but gaining market share quickly through recurring revenue models.

In addition, I think management needs to be increasingly prepared for higher levels of cyber threats that emerge as quantum computing capabilities and AI-assisted malware become more prevalent. As the company is focusing on AI security systems and network interconnected security systems, I think there is the potential for these to get hijacked in the future if it does not prepare adequately on the cybersecurity front. While this may seem like a low-probability event, it only takes one high-profile network attack to significantly damage the long-term reputation of Allegion.

The company is also getting larger. It now has a market cap of $10B and an enterprise value of $11.7B. As such, management will likely need to begin to look more toward M&A to sustain growth. Although it acquired Krieger and Unicel in June, showing management is already aware of the importance of acquisitions, I think it is both prudent and likely that management will put more emphasis on acquisitions in the future. In addition, I think if the company expands to focus more on recurring revenue models, this could significantly stabilize cash flows and growth. I think the company has demonstrated some slower growth than many retail investors would like, especially if you compare Allegion to other different but more attractive cybersecurity investments offering high growth potential. I think there are a lot of measures management can take to curb costs, boost efficiency, and acquire emerging competitors to stay relevant, grow and take market share. Allegion has the lead against its small-cap competitors, now management needs the right strategy to maintain this.

Conclusion

I'm bullish about Allegion, especially in the near term, where I think it has the potential to beat the market considerably, and I am hopeful of an 18.5% price CAGR over the next 3.5 years. This is largely because the valuation is currently depressed, but this is largely unwarranted, as the contraction in growth rates is temporary and will begin to ease significantly back to normal in 2026/2027. I think the company is positioning itself for future growth catalysts with AI-supported security hardware and software solutions, which could provide a USP if it carves its moat out effectively. That being said, long-term growth expectations should be moderated, in my opinion, because competition is fierce, especially from ASSA ABLOY. As such, this might work better as a 3-4Y investment rather than a long-term one, but dynamics could change over the course of time, and my Buy rating may be maintained if further growth catalysts present themselves.