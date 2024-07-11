A view of electric power lines. TebNad

In dividend growth investing, I believe that finding companies to stand the test of time is key to success. This is what makes utilities one of my favorite sectors to cover.

Demand for utility services like electricity, water, and natural gas, almost certainly isn't going to be going anywhere. To the contrary, it's difficult to imagine a reality in which customers don't consume more of these resources over time.

That growing demand and the overall stability of regulated utilities explain how the sector is well-represented among Dividend Kings. These are stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend growth. Out of the 53 stocks that qualify as Dividend Kings, nine of them are utilities.

Today, I'm going to be initiating a buy rating on the electric and gas utility, Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). BKH has 54 years of dividend growth under its belt, which makes it one of those nine Dividend King utilities. The company is a geographically diversified utility, operating in many thriving service areas. BKH is financially sound, with a robust interest coverage ratio and BBB+ credit rating from S&P. The nearly 5% dividend yield is supported by a payout ratio that is almost within the company's targeted range. Finally, shares could be priced at a meaningful discount to fair value.

Pursuing Sustainable Growth With An Attractive Balance Sheet

BKH June 2024 Investor Presentation

BKH is a major regulated electric and natural gas utility. The company serves more than 1.3 million customers across eight states.

Predictably, the company is split into two operating segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities.

The former segment provides electric utility generation, transmission, and distribution services to over 222,000 customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Electric Utilities segment made up almost 31% of the company's $726.4 million in first-quarter revenue.

The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas utility services to more than 1.1 million customers throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. This segment contributed to the company's remaining ~69% of revenue in the first quarter.

BKH Q1 2024 10-Q Filing

BKH's total revenue declined by 21.1% year-over-year during the first quarter. I don't like to see revenue declines. This is because, in many businesses, revenue declines point to an issue with fundamentals.

But given the nature of the regulated utility model, this isn't due to any concerns with the fundamentals of the business. Rather, the cost of natural gas to BKH fell substantially over the year-ago period (42.8%) to $259.9 million for the first quarter. As a regulated utility, this impacted the amount that the company could charge to its customers. According to CFO Kimberly Nooney's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earning Call, heating degree days were down 10% from Q1 2023 and 8% from normal levels. These factors explain how Gas Utilities segment revenue decreased by 28% year-over-year to $508.7 million in the quarter.

This more than offset the 1.6% growth rate in Electric Utilities segment revenue to $222.2 million during the first quarter.

BKH's diluted EPS grew by 8.1% over the year-ago period to $1.87 for the first quarter. That was $0.15 ahead of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

The same lower natural gas costs that hurt BKH's topline helped its bottom line. This led the company's net profit margin to expand by 520 basis points to 17.6% in the first quarter. That's how diluted EPS climbed higher as total revenue declined during the quarter.

BKH June 2024 Investor Presentation

BKH remains confident in its ability to achieve 4% to 6% annual diluted EPS growth over the long haul. It has every reason for this confidence, in my opinion.

This is because the company intends to make $4.3 billion in investments between 2024 and 2028. These investments will allow BKH to update its infrastructure and expand it to accommodate a quickly growing customer base. For context, the U.S. population grew by 1.9% between year-end 2018 and 2023. BKH's customer count grew by 5.8% in that time - - triple the U.S. average.

That's why beyond a flat 2024 ($3.91 consensus), the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is in line with the company's targeted diluted EPS growth. For 2025, the consensus is that BKH's diluted EPS will grow by 5.7% to $4.14. In 2026, another 6.2% growth in diluted EPS to $4.39 is anticipated.

BKH June 2024 Investor Presentation

BKH has the financial capacity to support its capital spending plans as well. The company's net debt-to-capitalization ratio of 56.2% is approaching its target of 55%. That's below the 60% that rating agencies view as safe for the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal.

BKH's interest coverage ratio in the first quarter was also 4. Considering the relative stability of its regulated utility business model, this is a solid interest coverage ratio.

These factors explain why BKH maintains a BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to BKH's June 2024 Investor Presentation, BKH's 10-K Filing, and BKH's Q1 2024 10-Q Filing).

Fair Value Could Be Above $65 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

BKH's current valuation also looks to be appealing. The stock is trading at a current-year P/E ratio of 13.9, which is well below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 18.2.

To be clear, I think BKH would be overvalued if it reverted to its 10-year normal P/E ratio. This is because the low interest rates over that time pushed valuation multiples higher as more investors turned to utilities for income.

On the other hand, BKH's near-5% annual diluted EPS growth outlook would be an acceleration over the 4% rate of the last 10 years.

This is why I believe that the base case for fair value moving forward is one standard deviation below the 10-year normal P/E ratio. That would be equivalent to a fair value multiple of 16.4.

After the end of this week, the calendar year will be about 54% behind us. This means another 46% of 2024 and 54% of 2025 are yet ahead in the next 12 months. That's how I'm thinking about analyst diluted EPS estimates to arrive at a 12-month forward diluted EPS input of $4.03.

Plugging this diluted EPS input into my fair value multiple, I compute a fair value of $66 a share. Relative to the current $54 share price (as of July 10, 2024), that implies shares of BKH are 18% undervalued. If the utility returns to fair value and meets the growth consensus, it could post 46% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

More Dividend Growth Is Still To Come

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

BKH's 4.8% forward dividend yield is moderately above the utility sector median forward yield of 4.1%. This is enough for a B+ grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

BKH's 54-year dividend growth streak is also far higher than the sector median of 10 years. This earns the utility an A+ grade for overall dividend consistency from the Quant System.

BKH is likely to continue on this dividend growth streak as well. That's because the utility is slated to pay $2.60 in dividends per share in 2024. Compared to the $3.91 diluted EPS consensus for the year, that would be a 66.5% payout ratio. This is close to its targeted payout ratio range of between 55% and 65%.

For more perspective, that's comfortably below the 75% payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the industry, per the Zen Research Terminal. That's why I believe that 5% annual dividend growth is a fair assumption for future dividend growth. Paired with its above-average starting yield, this makes BKH an attractive dividend growth stock.

Risks To Consider

BKH is an intriguing utility, but it isn't free from risk.

One risk to the utility is that as of December 31, 2023, 18% of its employees were eligible for retirement. If these employees chose to retire, that could result in at least a temporary disruption to BKH's workflow. An inability to transition to the next generation of employees could harm the company's fundamentals.

A similar risk is that 25% of BKH's employees were represented by unions as of December 31, 2023. If agreements with employees' unions can't be reached, this could also lead to work stoppages/labor shortages. Resolving these work stoppages could also prove to be financially costly, which could harm BKH's profitability (info in previous two paragraphs sourced from page 25 of 149 of BKH's 10-K Filing).

Finally, the electric and gas utility is paramount to the economies of its service territories. This could make it a frequent target for attempted cyber breaches. If any were successful, that could interfere with BKH's operations. It could also compromise employee and customer data, which could cause lawsuits.

Summary: A Dividend King Offering Healthy Total Return Potential

Sometimes, owning Dividend Kings comes at a significant cost to total return prospects. BKH looks like it could be an exception to this rule for a few reasons. The electric and gas utility's plan for decent diluted EPS growth seems to be viable. The market-smashing dividend yield is well-covered and has room to keep growing. Finally, shares are arguably an enticing value here. That's why I'm beginning coverage with a buy rating for BKH.