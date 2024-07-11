Black Bear Value Partners Q2 2024 Letter

Nikada

"I love inside jokes. I hope to be part of one someday". - Michael Scott (The Office)

To My Partners and Friends:

Black Bear Value Fund, LP (the "Fund") returned -6.7% in June and +2.1% YTD. The S&P 500 returned +3.6% in June and +15.3% YTD. The HFRI Index returned -0.3% in June and +4.3% YTD. We do not seek to mimic the returns of the S&P 500 and there will be variances in our performance.

Note: Additional historical performance can be found on our tear-sheet.

Are the holders of the Magnificent 7 in on some inside joke? Michael Scott may be expressing what some in the active value community may be feeling of late. Note 60+% of the S&P 500 returns come from the Magnificent 7 with half coming from Nvidia (NVDA). We do not own any of those companies and will likely lag if they continue going up in such a dramatic fashion. Several of these businesses seem expensive and rely on aggressive growth assumptions to justify the current pricing. To be fair, these companies have been strong performers, as businesses and stocks, but the law of large numbers and capitalist competition can catch up.

The businesses we own are at extremely attractive prices with safe balance sheets and capable management. Small capitalization/cyclical names have gone down in price across the board as fears of a recession creep in. Our companies produce prodigious amounts of cash and are led by management teams who understand the power of buying back stock cheaply.

Exiting 2020, I felt our portfolio was in a very interesting position. We owned extremely cheap businesses with aggressive buybacks in place as well as very expensive shorts that had medium-term issues looming. Some combination of fear/prudence returned, and we were rewarded. This feels similar today. though the eventual timing is impossible to predict. We have a long runway, patient investors and a high quality and safe portfolio. Time is our friend.

Brief Portfolio Discussion

We have a large exposure to energy names/royalty companies, natural resource companies, cyclicals (like BLDR or auto dealers) and industrials (like LXU). These names took a beating in June and were down 10+% each. At a high level, these companies have made massive changes to their balance sheets by either running with net cash or very small amounts of debt. The past concerns about long-term solvency are not present anymore. Most of the companies are operating in industries where there has been 8+ years of underinvestment. We have focused our names on the companies with the lowest-cost-to-deliver, healthy balance sheets and good management. They are largely companies trading at 10-25% unlevered free cash flow yields. In other words, if we owned all of these businesses privately, we would be delivered annual coupons of 10-25%, with no assumed benefit of growth, an outcome we'd all be pleased with.

Interest Rates and Credit Shorts

We continue to be short long-term interest rate/credit instruments. The current 10y rate has been hovering around 4.5% and credit spreads are at all-time tights. We are more focused on the Investment Grade (IG) and Emerging Market (EM) credit markets. Taking a step back if we were to presume

2-2.5% inflation is achieved then...

Short-term interest rates would likely be in the ~2.5-3% range which would mean...

A normal 10Y treasury would be in the 4-4.5% range, which is where we are now.

There is general confusion as to what kind of rate-setting power the Federal Reserve has. The Fed sets short-term interest rates (aka the Fed Funds rate). Absent market intervention, the market (i.e. supply & demand) will dictate what the longer-term interest rates will be. As you can see above, the current 10Y interest rate presumes success in getting inflation down to the low-mid 2's. Interest rates would be higher if:

Inflation (real or forecasted) was persistently higher than 2-2.5%

There was a need to fund increased fiscal spending/deficits - seems likely

We needed to rollover existing low-rate debt - historical supply is coming

A host of other variables that could go on ad infinitum

Additionally, many companies are entering a period with a need to refinance historically cheap debt. Spreads reflect close to ZERO concern about corporate balance sheets and the impact of lower margins and increased funding costs.

Top 5 Businesses We Own

ARCH Resources (ARCH) / Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

ARCH and Warrior are 2 of the leading U.S. producers of high-quality metallurgical coal ("met coal"). This is the kind of coal used for steelmaking. ARCH also has a small thermal coal business that contributes ~20% of their earnings. Each company is independently a top 5 position, meaning met coal is a meaningful percentage of our assets.

Both companies are largely export-driven producers. For example, Warrior exports 97% of their production. Both have a large cost advantage as they can ship to Europe and South America in ~2 weeks versus Australian competition of ~5 weeks.

Met coal demand is projected to climb for the next 25 years, driven by the economic development and urbanization in India and the rest of Southeast Asia. ~60% of the world's population lives in Asia, where met coal demand is centered and where local sources are limited. Over the coming years, demand will likely outstrip supply, leading to higher prices. There has been a severe lack of investment in met coal due to ESG concerns with investment peaking in 2014.

Rough math on ARCH (quarter-end price of $152 and market cap of ~$2.8BB and $0 net debt)

Various liabilities of -$6.50 per share.

Over the next 2 years, the business should generate ~$35-$50 per share in cash.

The existing business should generate ~$20-$30 in FCF per share. Some see a runway to them generating $30-$40 in annual FCF per share. - Let's presume non-heroic FCF yield of 15% on $20-$30 = $133-$200 per share

Operating business $130-$200 + $35-$50 of cash generated per share - $7 per share for liabilities = $158-$243 per share vs. current price of $152.

Warrior has a similar profile though they have the added value of a growth project that will come online in 2 years add significant value.

The above is a very rough calculation and shows the wide margin of safety baked in the price. I believe the operating business should command a better valuation implied by a 15% FCF yield... but for now, we do not have to make any big leaps with respect to valuation. I wouldn't be surprised to see these businesses surprise to the upside given the worldwide looming high grade met coal shortage and cost-advantaged production/shipping.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

BLDR is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials with a focus on residential construction. Historically, this business was cyclical with minimal pricing power as the primary products sold were lumber and other non-value-add housing materials. Since the GFC, BLDR has focused on growing their value-add business that is now 50%+ of the topline. The company has modest leverage and has been using their abundant free cash flow to buy in over 41% of the stock in the last ~3 years.

While mortgage rates are higher, they are not unusual versus history. The low rates of the last 5-10 years are the outlier. We have a structural shortage of housing in the USA. With existing homeowners locked into low-rate mortgages, the aspiring homeowner may increasingly need to find a home from a homebuilder.

Normalized free cash flow per share looks to be in the range of $13-$16 per year. Margins are structurally higher given their increased shift into value-add products. At quarter end pricing of ~$138 that implies a free cash flow yield of 9-12%. which does not reflect the long-term housing needs or their pricing power.

LSB Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries manufactures and sells nitrogen-based products for the agricultural, industrial and mining markets. They are the 5th largest producer of ammonia and the leading merchant marketer of nitric acid in the

U.S. The Company has gone through a remarkable turnaround (both operationally and financially) as it was chronically undermanaged by the previous ownership/management team. Looking forward, they are beneficiaries of the low-carbon movement as they are co-developing low-carbon ammonia projects as well as growing their existing capacity. LSB (and other domestic producers) use natural gas as their main raw material. This is a competitive advantage given the low cost of natural gas in the US versus foreign competition.

Management has a very good grasp of quality capital allocation. The Company is currently levered 2.5x but has been buying back their debt at a discount. While the stock is cheap (and they are buying back stock) having a safer balance sheet is a priority and free cash flow has been allocated between stock buybacks and debt paydown/buybacks.

As capacity expansion comes online the company should be able to generate $75-$110MM per year in free cash flow. That equates to a 13-19% levered free cash flow and 9-13% on the enterprise value. In addition, LSB has a blue ammonia development (utilizes carbon capture/storage) and a longer-term low-carbon ammonia export project. These 2 projects will generate 50-100MM in additional cash flow over the coming 2-4 years, effectively doubling the earnings power of the business. At today's price that translates to a 20-40% annual FCF yield. We stand to make the most if the price remains low and management can buy in shares cheaply.

Paramount Resources (POU:CA)

Paramount is an ENP (exploration and production) in the energy space. It has minimal debt ($70MM) and ~$570MM in securities (13% of the mkt cap). Management is fully aligned with us as they own 46% of the Company. 2024 FCF will likely be ~5-6% yield, which, at its face, doesn't scream cheap. Management is reinvesting in near-term attractive growth opportunities. Absent this reinvestment, Paramount would generate a 12-14% unlevered free cash flow yield. This is a business that should benefit if there is overall weakness in the energy sector as they have an abundance of cash/securities on hand and cash-generating assets.

New Hire

Welcome to our summer intern Holden Leder. Holden is a rising Freshman at Wharton. I met him at the Grant's Interest Rate Observer Conference in New York this past year (a unique place for a high school senior to be hanging out). We are doing some joint learning together and reviewing the Buffett Partnership letters as well as doing a deeper dive into the met and thermal coal industries. Welcome aboard Holden!

General Thoughts

It is impossible to predict the timing and/or cadence of events. Very little prudence is priced into the indices or credit spreads. Our investments have extreme bearishness priced in, while our shorts see sunny skies forever.

If the prices of our portfolio companies continue to decline with no change in fundamental value, you should expect even further concentration. We have excellent managers at the helm of well-financed companies with growth opportunities and very cheap stocks. This is a good long-term recipe for both capital preservation and eventual appreciation. The key is for us to remain patient when others seem to have discarded their better judgement.

Thank you for your trust and support.

Adam Schwartz

Black Bear Value Partners, LP

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, INTERESTS IN BLACK BEAR VALUE PARTNERS, LP (THE "FUND"). AN OFFERING OF INTERESTS WILL BE MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF THE FUND'S CONFIDENTIAL PRIVATE OFFERING MEMORANDUM (THE "MEMORANDUM") AND ONLY TO SOPHISTICATED INVESTORS IN JURISDICTIONS WHERE PERMITTED BY LAW. This document is confidential and for sole use of the recipient. It is intended for informational purposes only and should be used only by sophisticated investors who are knowledgeable of the risks involved. No portion of this material may be reproduced, copied, distributed, modified or made available to others without the express written consent of Black Bear Value Partners, LP ("Black Bear"). This material is not meant as a general guide to investing, or as a source of any specific investment recommendation, and makes no implied or express recommendations concerning the matter in which any accounts should or would be handled. The returns listed in this letter reflect the unaudited and estimated returns for the Fund for the periods stated herein and are net of fees and expenses, unless stated otherwise. Black Bear currently pays certain fund expenses, but may, at any time, in its sole discretion, charge such expenses to the Fund. Please note that net returns presented reflect the returns of the Fund assuming an investor "since inception," with no subsequent capital contributions or withdrawals. You should understand that these returns are not necessarily reflective of your net returns in the Fund, and you should follow-up with Black Bear if you have any questions about the returns presented herein. An investment in the Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Black Bear is a newly formed entity with limited operating history and employs certain trading techniques, such as short selling and the use of leverage, which may increase the risk of investment loss. As a result, the Fund's performance may be volatile, and an investor could lose all or a substantial amount of his or her investment. There can be no assurances that the Fund will have a return on invested capital similar to the returns of other accounts managed by Adam Schwartz due to differences in investment policies, economic conditions, regulatory climate, portfolio size, leverage and expenses. Past performance is not a guarantee of, and is not necessarily indicative of, future results. The Fund's investment program involves substantial risk, including the loss of principal, and no assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund will also have substantial limitations on investors' ability to withdraw or transfer their interests therein, and no secondary market for the Fund's interests exists or is expected to develop. Finally, the Fund's fees and expenses may offset trading profits. All of these risks, and other important risks, are described in detail in the Fund's Memorandum. Prospective investors are strongly urged to review the Memorandum carefully and consult with their own financial, legal and tax advisers before investing. The development of an investment strategy, portfolio construction guidelines and risk management techniques for the Fund is an ongoing process. The strategies, techniques and methods described herein will therefore be modified by Black Bear from time to time and over time. Nothing in this presentation shall in any way be deemed to limit the strategies, techniques, methods or processes which Black Bear may adopt for the Fund, the factors that Black Bear may take into account in analyzing investments for the Fund or the securities in which the Fund may invest. Depending on conditions and trends in securities markets and the economy generally, Black Bear may pursue other objectives, or employ other strategies, techniques, methods or processes and/or invest in different types of securities, in each case, that it considers appropriate and in the best interest of the Fund without notice to, or the consent of, investors. Performance returns compared against benchmark indices are provided to allow for certain comparisons of Black Bear's performance to that of well-known and widely-recognized indices. Such information is included to show the general trend in the markets during the periods indicated and is not intended to imply that the holdings of any of the applicable accounts were similar to an index, either in composition or risk profile. The indices represented herein are the S&P 500 and the HFRI EH: Fundamental Value Index ("HFRI EH FVI"). The S&P 500 is a free-float weighted/capitalization-weighted stock market equity index maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices, which tracks the performance of 500 large companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. The HFRI EH FVI reflects fundamental value strategies which employ investment processes designed to identify attractive opportunities in securities of companies which trade a valuation metrics by which the manager determines them to be inexpensive and undervalued when compared with relevant benchmarks. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and projections. Prospective investors are cautioned not to invest based on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, many statements in this presentation are the subjective views of Black Bear, and other reasonable persons may have differing views. Unless it is unequivocally a statement of fact, any statement herein (even if not specifically qualified as an opinion (i.e., with language such as "in the opinion of" or "we believe that")) should nevertheless be understood and interpreted as an opinion with which reasonable persons may disagree, and not as a material statement of fact that can be clearly substantiated. The information in this presentation is current as of the date listed on the cover page and is subject to change or amendment. The delivery of this presentation at any time does not imply that the information contained herein is correct at any time subsequent to such date. Certain information contained herein has been supplied to Black Bear by outside sources. While Black Bear believes such sources are reliable, it cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Presentation has not been approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or any other regulatory authority or securities commission. This Presentation does not constitute an offer of interests in the Fund to investors domiciled or with a registered office in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). None of the Fund, Black Bear or any of their respective affiliates currently intends to engage in any marketing (as defined in the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive) in the EEA with respect to interests in the Fund. Receipt of this investor presentation by an EEA investor is solely in response to a request for information about the Fund which was initiated by such investor. Any other receipt of this investor presentation is in error and the recipient thereof shall immediately return to the Fund, or destroy, this investor presentation without any use, dissemination, distribution or copying of the information set forth herein. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.