Today's Battle: Soft U.S. CPI Vs Stretched Momentum Indicators And Two Fed Cuts Discounted

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.46K Followers

Summary

  • The focus today is on the US CPI report - Another soft reading is expected, and it may strengthen ideas of a Fed cut in September, which ostensibly give it time to cut again before the end of the year.
  • The dollar is trading with a softer bias against most of the G10 currencies.
  • Europe's Stoxx 600 is extending yesterday's 0.9% gain with another 0.5% increase today, and is now higher for the week.

USA flag and American dollars. American flag blowing in the wind and 100 dollars banknotes in the background

MarianVejcik

Overview

The focus today is on the US CPI report. Another soft reading is expected, and it may strengthen ideas of a Fed cut in September, which ostensibly give it time to cut again before the end of the year. The dollar (

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.46K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News