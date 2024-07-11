MYI: Buy The Discount For Rate-Cut Rally

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
212 Followers

Summary

  • MYI is a Muni CEF managed by BlackRock with AUM over $800M. It pays a high 5.95% dividend tax free.
  • MYI has a deep NAV Discount at 10.18%, which could be narrowed significantly with the recovery of Muni bond market.
  • The current macro conditions and the strong summer seasonality favor Muni fund like MYI. It is a good time to buy MYI for income investors.
Municipal Market in Sweet Auburn

Darryl Sutphin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Recent jobless claims show a slowing growth in the economy, which has relieved some inflation pressures off of the Fed and also the Muni market. For the former, the rate cut hope is largely increased, and for the latter, the macro is more friendly

This article was written by

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
212 Followers
Advanced education in economics, business management and engineering. Professional experience with product management and development in high tech industry, including advisory with multiple fintech startups. Have been investing in growth companies since 1998. Recent interest of investment also includes income-focused portfolio, fund-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MYI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MYI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News