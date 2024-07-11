U.S. Workforce Analysis: June 2024

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.07K Followers

Summary

  • The unemployment rate rose to 4.1%, its highest level since November 2021.
  • The closely watched headline unemployment rate is a calculation of the percentage of the civilian labor force, age 16 and older, that is currently unemployed, which rose to 4.1%.
  • The structural change in employment continues to have a major impact on the overall economy, and this change has been exacerbated by the great recession and the COVID recession.

Creative business team working in an open plan office

Luis Alvarez

Originally published on July 9, 2024

Our monthly workforce analysis has been updated to include the latest employment report for June. The unemployment rate rose to 4.1%, its highest level since November 2021. Additionally, the number of new non-farm jobs (a relatively volatile

This article was written by

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.07K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News