SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) was up significantly on the 10th of July, presumably due to an announcement related to the rollout of its products with Stellantis (STLA). This news wasn't really a surprise though, given previous commentary around SoundHound's relationship with Stellantis.

SoundHound's business continues to expand at a steady pace, albeit from a very low level, supported by the SYNQ3 acquisition. Absent revenue from the acquisition and non-recurring revenue, SoundHound's growth doesn't look that strong.

I previously suggested that SoundHound looked like a bubble, and the stock is down around 20% since then. I continue to think that this is the case, although AI hype and potential deal announcements make the stock a risky short. SoundHound's high valuation and uncertain competitive positioning will likely matter at some point though.

Market Conditions

While there are headwinds at the moment, the demand environment may never be stronger for SoundHound than it currently is. Inflation and a tight labor market are pressuring businesses to pursue automation solutions, and the hype created by generative AI is causing organizations to try and embed AI throughout their businesses, even when it makes little sense.

This is potentially pertinent for SoundHound as users still need to demonstrate that they value voice AI in automobiles, restaurants, etc. It is easy to forget that AI assistants with a voice interface, like Alexa and Siri, have been around for roughly a decade. These products have failed to live up to expectations though, and it is hard to pin all of this on inferior AI. While recent advances have made voice AI more capable, this may not address the real bottleneck to adoption. For example, voice is not always the right interface, as language is imprecise, and speech reduces privacy. Amazon had hoped that Alexa would support its ecommerce business, but this ignores the fact that voice is poorly suited to shopping.

Call centers are obviously a large opportunity and are receiving more attention at the moment. AI can understand why a customer is calling and direct them to the right agent or handle frequently asked questions. More complex queries will still likely need to be managed by humans in the near term though.

Klarna is illustrative of this potential, with its AI assistant reportedly handling two thirds of its customer service chats in the first month. The agent handles a range of queries (refunds, returns, payment-related issues, cancellations, disputes, and invoice inaccuracies) and acts as a financial assistant.

During the test period, Klarna's assistant:

Managed the work equivalent to 700 full-time agents

Was on par with human agents in terms of customer satisfaction

Provided more accurate resolutions, leading to a 25% reduction in repeat inquiries

As a result, Klarna estimates that customer service AI could reduce its cost by 40 million USD.

SoundHound Business Updates

SoundHound has divided its business into three segments, which target different customers and have different monetization strategies.

Pillar 1 - voice-enabled devices (primarily automotive customers)

Pillar 2 - AI-enabled customer service (primarily restaurants)

Pillar 3 - generating revenue opportunities for customers (advertising)

Pillar 2 is currently being driven by SoundHound's acquisition of SYNQ3 in December 2023. SYNQ3 is a provider of voice AI and other technology solutions to the restaurant industry, with over 25 national and multinational chains and more than 10,000 signed locations. SoundHound was expected to pay a total consideration of 25 million USD (20% cash), with up to 4 million USD of additional consideration over the next 3 years based on revenue targets being achieved. The acquisition helps SoundHound to establish more of a footprint amongst restaurants and also provides data from over 50 million interactions for model training.

SoundHound's dynamic interaction AI for drive-thrus is a growth area at the moment. This service is aimed at reducing cost and improving the customer experience, with the potential to drive upsells. Dynamic interaction is now live with a leading global QSR brand. The customer is reportedly pleased with the results and has decided to expand to more locations. SoundHound also has dynamic interaction agreements executed with several other large QSRs, including Church’s Chicken.

SoundHound is bullish on the service, stating:

The main challenge our customers face on the first day of being live with dynamic interaction was that our AI was so fast at taking orders that their kitchen could not keep up with the pace.

I find this type of hyperbole disconcerting, clearly customers are the bottleneck, not the ability to take orders. This type of commentary makes it seem like there is infinite demand waiting to be unlocked by more scalable customer service.

SoundHound also recently introduced Employee Assist, which is utilizes SoundHound's voice AI technology to provide employees with an AI assistant through their headset. Several customers have already adopted this service.

Smart Answering extends SoundHound’s AI customer service offering beyond restaurants. This product provides verbal and SMS response and takes configurable actions. Smart Answering adoption is reportedly growing rapidly, with hundreds of locations signed up.

Figure 1: SoundHound Pillar 2 Products (source: SoundHound)

Within pillar one, SoundHound's technology powers products like cars, TVs and IoT devices. Annual run rate queries increased more than 60% YoY in Q1, to over 4 billion.

Figure 2: Monthly Houndify Queries (source: SoundHound)

Within pillar 1, Chat AI is a growth driver at the moment. SoundHound Chat AI combines SoundHound's AI assistant with LLMs. This is an upsell feature which has the potential to increase royalties from existing customers. SoundHound AI announced that Stellantis’ DS Automobiles was the first automaker to adopt Chat AI in March 2024. Chat AI is also being adopted by Stellantis in Europe, with the product in production across Stellantis vehicle brands in 11 European markets. The launch will be extended to 17 markets in 12 different languages by the end of July. SoundHound also recently went live into production with Stellantis in Japan and has been awarded a design win with Stellantis in Latin America.

SoundHound is collaborating with NVIDIA to develop a solution which combines SoundHound Chat AI with LLMs running on NVIDIA DRIVE. This would enable voice interaction with inferencing performed in vehicle. The NVIDIA DRIVE platform consists of both the hardware and software necessary to deliver autonomy and in car experiences.

Financial Analysis

SoundHound generated 11.6 million USD revenue in Q1, a 73% increase YoY. Around 30% of SoundHound’s revenue came from its pillar 2 business, with the SYNQ3 acquisition contributing roughly 3 million USD. Underlying organic growth is likely around 30%, which isn't that strong given the size of the company. Pillar 1 growth was driven by higher automotive royalties on the back of larger volumes, with auto units and cloud users both growing in the double digits. SoundHound also believes that there is an opportunity for accelerated unit price expansion.

Figure 3: SoundHound Revenue (source: Created by author using data from SoundHound)

Revenue has been dominated by customers in Korea, although this has changed somewhat with the SYNQ3 acquisition, with a larger percentage of revenue now coming from the US.

While SoundHound is currently generating little monetization revenue, the company expects this to be a growth driver in the future.

Table 1: SoundHound Revenue by Source (source: Created by author using data from SoundHound)

While SoundHound’s growth has been strong, the company has a number of revenue sources, which are of varying quality. Revenue growth in 2023 was driven by:

A 2.8 million USD increase in edge solution minimum guarantee licensing revenue, which is recognized upfront.

A 5.4 million USD increase in unit-based Product Royalties.

3.6 million USD in licensing revenues related to a non-recurring voice data licensing agreement with a semiconductor customer in Q4.

A 1.9 million USD increase in Product Royalties due to a contract modification with an automotive customer.

Much of this is unlikely to be repeated in 2024, making for difficult comparable periods as the year progresses. Customer concentration is also a significant concern, with two customers accounting for 62% of SoundHound's revenue in 2023. With the SYNQ3 acquisition, this will be much less of an issue going forward.

SoundHound is now guiding to 65-77 million USD revenue in 2024, with an expectation of roughly 50% YoY growth in coming quarters. SoundHound also expects to generate in excess of 100 million USD revenue in 2025 and achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability.

Figure 4: SoundHound Hosted Services Revenue (source: Created by author using data from SoundHound)

SoundHound’s cumulative subscriptions and bookings backlog increased 80% YoY to 682 million USD, with an average duration of roughly 7 years. While this metric is potentially indicative of future growth, it isn’t an actual backlog. For subscriptions, SoundHound assumes adoption percentages, including for pilot and proof-of-concept customers, making it an estimate of future adoption rather than current commitments. Remaining performance obligations totaled 11.8 million USD at the end of Q1 2024, compared to 12.7 million USD at the end of 2023.

SoundHound’s gross profit margin was 60% in Q1, with the decline driven by the SYNQ3 acquisition. The company's gross margin actually increased 3% YoY on a standalone basis. While SYNQ3's call center business is pressuring margins in the near term, SoundHound wants to automate this part of the business and expects margins to eventually recover to pre-merger levels. SoundHound is also in the process of migrating SYNQ3’s cloud and AI infrastructure, meaning there are some duplicative costs at the moment.

Figure 5: SoundHound Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from SoundHound)

SoundHound is a long way from breakeven, but this is largely a function of the company’s lack of scale. Operating expenses are currently dominated by R&D, with R&D expenses totaling 14.9 million USD in Q1. A substantial portion of this is likely being directed towards training and deploying LLMs, including SoundHound's Polaris multimodal, multilingual foundation model. While SoundHound's margins will continue to improve with scale, breakeven is still likely at least 2 years away.

Figure 6: SoundHound Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from SoundHound)

Conclusion

While SoundHound's valuation is high, its growth rate makes this valuation look more reasonable. Caution is warranted though, as a substantial portion of SoundHound's revenue is non-recurring in nature. Growth in the first quarter was also large due to the SYNQ3 acquisition. In light of SoundHound’s size and valuation, underlying growth is actually fairly modest.

SoundHound currently has around 225 million USD cash on its balance sheet, which should be more than sufficient for the company to reach breakeven. This raises the specter of more acquisitions to support expansion of the business into new areas.

Aside from valuation concerns, I question the strength of SoundHound's business long term. Foundation LLMs have demonstrated that models are prone to commoditization. This probably leaves SoundHound with a fairly short window in which to try and create differentiation.

The biggest risk to SoundHound could be from its customers choosing to vertically integrate. Control over the user interface is strategically important, meaning it may be in the best interest of SoundHound’s customers to in source voice AI capabilities. SoundHound's absence in hardware also leaves it vulnerable to disintermediation.