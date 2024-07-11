Vladimir_Timofeev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

There are a few handful of companies that are able to match up to the performance of Nvidia (NVDA) since technology companies opened their books of robust business on the back of one of the largest investments in data center-focused capital investments.

Since ChatGPT's launch, technology firms led by hyperscalers have ramped up their investments to buy all kinds of infrastructure components, and Nvidia's GPUs have been the face of that infrastructure revolution.

However, there are a wider assortment of components needed to scale data center infrastructure to meet the high compute needs required by rapidly evolving GenAI models, such as routers, switches, storage, custom circuit boards, and other components, which is where Celestica (NYSE:CLS) comes in.

Celestica's growth, which had been stagnant for over a decade, suddenly sprung to life as some of its key data center customers bumped up their orders of Celestica's products to fulfill their data center capacity requirements, leading to a >2x increase in earnings. The net result is also seen in the company's stock performance, which rose 300% in the past year alone, beating Nvidia's 220% TTM returns.

Exhibit A: Celestica's returns over the past twelve months have been phenomenal. (SA)

There are some risks that investors need to be cognizant of when investing in Celestica, but I argue that despite those risks, Celestica offers enough upside in 2024 alone to warrant a Buy rating.

Celestica is now the AI data center's supply chain winner

Celestica was primed to be a winner already, as the company was already offering the full stack of supply chain and manufacturing services ranging from component prototyping, PCB (printed circuit board) assembly, system testing, and quality assurance.

Many products as a result of these services offered by Celestica, such as routers, switches, data center interconnects, edge solutions, servers, and storage-related products, instantly become in demand as some of Celestica's top technology customers, such as Meta Platforms (META), IBM Corp. (IBM), Amazon (AMZN), Dell Technology (DELL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) & HP Inc. (HPQ), Juniper Networks, etc.

Evidently, with such a robust roster of clients, Celestica became a beneficiary as all of Celestica's customers ramped up their respective capex spend to scale their data center capacities, leading to ~20% CAGR growth in their top line while EPS more than doubled, as illustrated in Exhibit B below.

Exhibit B: Celestica's AI pivot has led to strong top-line growth but it's overshadowed by at least double the growth in EPS (FY23 Investor Presentation, Celestica)

Within that performance lies Celestica's renaissance in its CCS business segment (Connectivity & Cloud Solutions), which sells to Celestica's Communications and Enterprise end markets. Celestica's CCS revenue segment continued to showcase its strength, with revenue up 38% to $1.4 billion in the most recent quarter, now accounting for 65% of Celestica's total revenue in Q1, as shown in Exhibit C.

Exhibit C: Celestica's CCS segment that caters to the data center component needs to hyperscalers grew 38% last quarter (Q1 FY24 Investor Presentation, Celestica)

Many technology companies and hyperscalers are currently involved in further ramping up their data center architecture to focus on AI model inference capabilities as they look to productionalize their models, and Celestica could continue to benefit from an expanding order volume, in my opinion. On the last earnings call, Celestica's management explained this in further detail:

Not all hyperscalers are created equal and there are some hyperscalers that lean towards more complex, challenging product deployments, and that really works out well for us. The reason that you're seeing the amount of growth that we're showing in HPS [Hardware Platform Solution] is because those are the solutions that really fit the demand requirements of certain hyperscalers. And so, as we see this shift towards more AI type of data centers, it implies more complex products, which is, what we want to see.

Celestica is currently in the process of engaging customers to ramp up to the 800G family of network switches as well as storage solutions such as the SC6100 and the SD6200, which are still expected to be accretive to the company's top and bottom lines, in my view.

However, investors should watch for order volatility and inventory distortions

As is important for all component suppliers and manufacturers, watching the inventory levels is one of the key indicators to observe since it indicates the movement of inventory at the factory as well as better working capital efficiency.

So far, the inventory levels that I estimate by calculating the average inventory levels and their COGS appear to be falling towards their pre-pandemic mean, indicating a reversion back to the ~2 month inventory holdout period, which is healthy. Inventory levels appear to be healthy now at 94 days, per my estimates.

Exhibit D: Celestica's Inventory levels measured in Days in Inventory are quickly reverting back to pre-pandemic means (Company filings)

Also, for component manufacturers like Celestica, order volatility is a meaningful factor that can move the needle either way since Celestica's customers may alter their buying plans if they have resource constraints at their end to deploy at their data center expansion projects. On the Q1 call, management also mentioned that they are exercising some caution in their guidance because their "visibility into the fourth quarter is a bit murky." In my view, management may not want to be holding higher levels of materials and inventory as they have through FY22 and are being deliberately cautious.

A larger reason for that caution also comes from Celestica's customer mix. All the customer names that I mentioned earlier are part of Celestica's top 10 customers, who account for 64% of Celestica's revenue. This can cause some swings in orders and the performance of Celestica.

At the moment, I do not see any immediate cause for concern, as most of Celestica's top 10 customers are demonstrating strong earnings growth supported by robust sales and increasing operating leverage.

In addition, management has also mentioned that their ATS revenue segment (Advanced Technology Solutions) is expected to be flat in FY24, with H1 FY24 to see declining revenue and H2 FY24 to see revenue increasing. If revenue fails to increase, it could cause some headwinds for Celestica.

Valuation indicates a strong upside

Celestica's management has issued guidance for FY24, which shows revenue growing ~15% in FY24. At the same time, the company says they can deliver 1.4% of operating margin expansion, implying a 27% growth in operating income this year after accounting for $80 million in interest expenses.

Exhibit D: Celestica's FY24 Operating Outlook and Model (Q1 Investor Presentation, Celestica)

With that income growth, the company should easily warrant an NTM forward PE multiple of at least 30x. However, the company trades at 20x NTM forward PE on a GAAP basis, pointing to moderate levels of skepticism among investors. The valuation expansion from 20x to 30x could see at least 50% additional returns. But investors seem to be pricing in risk here, as I pointed out earlier.

Even on a relative basis, I see Celestica being undervalued if I compare the company's current forward valuation multiples to the sector medians, as pointed out in Exhibit E below. This points to at least 26% upside, which still makes Celestica look undervalued.

Exhibit E: Celestica's valuation multiples across various operating metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Despite Celestica's 300% run-up in the last 12 months, the company still appears to have enough ramp for at least 26% upside ahead as Celestica's data center end markets showcase a strong demand environment. Inventory levels are falling rapidly for Celestica, another strong indicator of a robust demand environment for Celestica.

Based on the outlook that I have for Celestica, I recommend a Buy on the company.