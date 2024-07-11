Celestica's AI Pivot Will Continue To Fuel Its 300% Risky Rally

Jul. 11, 2024 8:36 AM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS) Stock, CLS:CA Stock
Summary

  • Celestica has seen significant growth due to increased demand for data center infrastructure components, surpassing Nvidia's stock performance.
  • The company's success is attributed to its full stack of supply chain and manufacturing services, catering to top technology customers like Meta Platforms and Amazon.
  • Despite some risks related to order volatility and inventory distortions, Celestica's valuation indicates strong upside potential, making it a Buy recommendation.
  • With a 20x forward P/E, valuation points to at least 26% upside in Celestica from current levels.

Investment Thesis

There are a few handful of companies that are able to match up to the performance of Nvidia (NVDA) since technology companies opened their books of robust business on the back of one

Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley product manager & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform. Uttam's newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, often gets cited by publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

