Igor Alecsander/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Just over two years ago, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) spun off its Diabetes Care business into a new company, Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC). It hasn’t been a satisfying story so far:

Data by YCharts

The decline is not a surprise for those who look at its fundamentals, especially its net income chart. However, there are signs management is now turning the company around, but that will take some time. For fiscal 2024, which ends on September 30, earnings are expected to be down almost 24%. For fiscal 2025, analysts expect another earnings decline of 0.66%.

Still, there are positive signs as the company appears to be rebounding toward profitable growth. In my opinion, Embecta has promise, but for now I’m only able to give it a Hold rating.

About Embecta

The company was spun out in 2022, and at the time, Becton, Dickinson said in its press release, Embecta is now “one of the largest pure-play diabetes management companies in the world.”

This image from the company’s website illustrates its major lines of business:

EMBC image of products (company presentation)

Embecta is in the business of injection devices. It has a nearly 100-year history with pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices. According to its 10-K for fiscal 2024 (for the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2023), it serves over 30 million people in more than 100 countries. Manufacturing is done in Ireland, the United States, and China.

Among its new products is an insulin pump patch for patients with Type 2 diabetes. The pump will have an increased reservoir size to hold more insulin and a simpler user interface compared to existing pumps. A 510(k) premarket application was submitted to the FDA in January.

The company’s official name is Embecta, starting with an upper case ‘E’; internally, it uses the same name but beginning with a lower case ‘e’.

At the close on July 10, 2024, the share price was $12.00 and its market cap was $677.05 million.

Competition and competitive advantages

Major competitors in the injection business include Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), HTL-Strefa, Terumo Medical Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMY), and Ypsomed Holding AG (OTCPK:YPHDF). Competition also comes from new companies developing innovative delivery devices, injection technologies, drugs, and therapeutics.

Overall, Embecta describes the diabetes care industry as highly competitive, subject to rapid change, and significantly affected by new product introductions and innovation.

Competitive advantages: Management reported in the 10-K that the firm relies on patent, trademark, and trade secret laws, as well as confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements, indicating its intellectual property provides an advantage.

The company has solid margins, as shown in this excerpt from its profitability page:

EMBC excerpt from profitability page (Seeking Alpha)

Comments: I am struck by the Return on Total Capital [TTM], which means it has delivered excellent returns on both equity and debt capital over the past year. Margins and returns like these suggest the company has at least a medium moat.

Management and strategy

Devdatt Kurdikar holds the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Embecta, he held the same positions at Cardiac Science Corporation, a manufacturer and marketer of automated external defibrillators. He took over that company after bankruptcy proceedings and returned it to profitable growth. According to management biographies page at the firm’s website, he also held senior positions at Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) and American Medical Systems.

Jake Elguicze is a Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, he was Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations at Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), a global provider of medical technologies. Mr. Elguicze is a CPA and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

While not directly articulated, the strategy is to complete its separation from Becton, Dickinson and to deliver profitable growth for shareholders.

On the separation issue, management reported in the second-quarter earnings release it was making progress: “Completed enterprise resource planning ("ERP") implementation comprising approximately eighty five percent of Embecta's revenue base, including all three of its manufacturing plants; implemented new shared service capability and distribution infrastructure for U.S., Canada, EMEA and certain regions in Asia”.

Revenue is recovering after bottoming out a year ago (note: since Embecta has only been a public company for two years, prior quarterly results refer to segment results while owned by Becton, Dickinson):

EMBC revenue chart (Seeking Alpha)

EBITDA has yet to recover after taking a nosedive around the time of the spinoff:

EMBC EBITDA chart (Seeking Alpha)

The net income situation is slightly less discouraging:

EMBC net income chart (Seeking Alpha)

There has been little change in the number of shares outstanding since Embecta went public. The factors that have made a difference include:

Selling, General, & Administrative expenses increased by $100 million between September 2021 and September 2023.

Interest expenses rose from nothing in fiscal 2021 to $107 million in fiscal 2023.

Income taxes dropped from $80.1 million in fiscal 2021 to minus $20.9 million in fiscal 2023.

Comments: the management team appears to have the experience and expertise to lead the company back to profitability. Given how some expenses shot up after spinning out, the company will need to grow its revenues while keeping its expenses under control.

Recent financial results

Embecta released its Q2-2024 results (ending on March 31) on May 9:

Revenue was up 3.6% to $287.2 million when compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2023.

Gross profit fell from $189.8 million in last year’s second quarter to $185.4 million this year, while the gross margin contracted from 68.5% to 64.6%.

Net income rose from $14.0 million last year to $28.9 million this year.

Earnings per diluted share more than doubled in this year’s Q2, from $0.24 last year to $0.50 this year.

A quarterly dividend of $0.15 was announced.

Turning to the balance sheet:

Cash and cash equivalents of $299.8 million, down from $346.4 million at the end of March last year.

Total receivables increase from $153.9 million last year to $168.2 million this year.

Total current assets fell from $756.3 million in Q2-2023 to $710.0 million in Q2-2024.

Total assets slipped slightly, from $1.210 last year to $1.199.6 this year.

Total liabilities fell slightly, from $2.033 billion to $1.969 billion this year.

Long-term debt decreased slightly, from $1.596 billion last year to $1.592 million this year.

Management took an optimistic tone in the Q2 release, “Our performance in the second quarter and fiscal first half of 2024 underscores the resiliency of our base business, as well as strong operational execution by our global team.”

Comments: Several aspects of the second quarter results add credence to the company’s claim it is making progress. Both earnings per share and net income results are encouraging, but the effects still haven’t been felt in the share price. The balance sheet looks solid, and will provide the resources the firm needs to market its new products if they gain FDA approval.

Growth

Embecta’s guidance for fiscal 2024 (ending September 30):

EMBC guidance slide (Q2-2024 earnings release)

The revenue chart above indicated that top line results are rebounding, but analysts aren’t optimistic about hitting a new high. By fiscal 2027, they expect revenue to $1.27 billion, which would still fall short of the $1.653 billion set in fiscal 2021.

Nor are they bullish on earnings growth:

EMBC EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The company is waiting for its new insulin patch pump to win FDA approval and an enhancement to the pump. In its Q2-2024 earnings release, management stated, “Progressed the development of a type 2 closed loop insulin delivery system utilizing embecta’s proprietary patch pump system, which carries Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA”.

As for its traditional business, the company referred to “maintaining stability within our core injection business”. That suggests ongoing growth in the low single digits.

The company is part of the growing diabetes care market, as shown in this investor presentation from November 2023:

EMBC Diabetes care market (investor presentation)

The firm also should benefit from an aging population in North America and elsewhere, as do most other medical devices companies.

Comments: I’m not expecting much from Embecta in the next few years, but assuming it receives FDA approval for its new patch pump system, shareholders might see some decent capital gains in the medium-term. The company has proprietary products in a growing market that should lead to higher prices a few years out.

Dividend

Shareholders can find at least one silver lining in Embecta’s declining share price. The dividend yield has now risen to 5.11%. It has paid a $0.15 dividend every quarter since the April 2022 spinoff. The payout ratio is 23.44%, so there’s room to grow, although I would not expect any dividend increases until revenues and earnings stabilize, and that could be a couple of years.

Valuation

Since going public, the Embecta share price has ratcheted down, from $48.00 to $12.00 at the close on July 10, 2024. Shares began trading on a “when issued” basis on March 21,2022 under the symbol “EMBCV” and regular trading under “EMBC” began on April 1.

With such a serious decline in price, it’s not surprising that it gets top marks for valuation; this is an excerpt from the valuation page at Seeking Alpha:

EMBC valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Wall Street analysts have a one-year price target of $15.00, which would be an increase of 25.10% over the July 10 price. There is support for that bullishness in the earnings revisions, with four Ups and no Downs.

However, I’m less bullish. With earnings expected to slip by 23.91% in fiscal 2024 and a further loss of 0.66% in fiscal 2025, I don’t see any compelling reason to expect a higher share price.

For those with full faith in the company, it might make sense to buy now and collect that 5.11% dividend while waiting. From my perspective, though, this strategy might lead to capital losses that offset the dividend.

My one-year price target is the same as the current price, $12.00 and I give it a Hold rating. The Quant system also gives it a Hold, while Wall Street analysts offer two Holds, one Sell, and one Strong Sell. There are no other Seeking Alpha ratings at this time.

Risk factors

Embecta sells a relatively small number of products to a relatively small number of customers. Its three largest distributors accounted for 40% of its worldwide sales in fiscal 2023.

Future growth depends heavily on new products, some of which will need to pass clinical and regulatory hurdles. As noted, it is currently awaiting FDA approval for its new injection patch pump.

In the 10-K, management reported its products are “subject to continuous reimbursement and access scrutiny.” Both public and private payers are taking “aggressive” steps to control their costs for medical devices.

With negative earnings growth expected for this fiscal year and the next, there is a reasonable probability the share price will continue to fall. This may be fine for long-term holders who appreciate the dividend yield but would lead to many other investors exiting and adding to downward pressures.

It appears to depend on its patents, trademark, and trade secret laws. If those protections fail or new technology leapfrogs its existing patents or technologies, the company’s finances could suffer.

Conclusion

I like Embecta’s business model because there is a steady and growing market, backed up by aging populations that provide a helpful tailwind. These external factors should generate increasing revenues over the medium term to long term, helping to propel the company toward profitable growth.

But before investing, I’d like to see stronger fundamentals. High single-digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth, as well as an end of its separation from Becton Dickinson would increase my rating, from Hold to Buy.

More aggressive investors might buy now while the price is low, and profit from the dividend while waiting for the stock price to move higher.