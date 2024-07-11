Cipher Mining: Push To Advance Mining Fleet And Efficiency Will Pay Off

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • Cipher Mining has outperformed the S&P 500 and Bitcoin in the past year, presenting a buying opportunity.
  • The company is expanding its mining fleet and efficiency, with plans to reach 25.1 EH/s by 2025.
  • Revenue growth, profitability, and stable balance sheet indicate Cipher Mining is undervalued and a good long-term investment.

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios

Operator of bitcoin mining logistics, Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) has gained 35.06% (YoY) outpacing the S&P500 at 25.19% (YoY). The stock’s rise was almost half the progress made by Bitcoin (BTC) which shot 89.26% over the past year.

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.86K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIFR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIFR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIFR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News