AerCap Holdings: Flying Below The Radar Of Most Investors

Bim/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

NYSE: AER AerCap Holdings N.V. (

Introduction

Every time you catch a flight, you probably don't spend a huge amount of time thinking about whether the plane you are sitting in was bought or leased by the airline. Yet this is an important decision for the airline management team. Aircraft leasing is a well-established, but highly specialised niche of the secured asset lending industry. There are a wide range of aircraft leasing capital providers, but publicly traded aircraft lessors are limited, and the sector is not well known outside of the industry. While AerCap is by far and away the largest participant in the aircraft leasing industry, we believe it is flying below the radar of most investors.

It is not often you can invest at an understated tangible book value and a single digit P/E ratio in a business:

With an industry leading position,

Supported by drivers that will reliably sustain growth for many years,

Led by the industry's best management team,

Generating strong returns on equity invested in the business,

Holding an investment grade credit rating, and

Paying a dividend and returning excess capital to shareholders through buybacks.

AerCap is a top 10 holding in the Fund and we believe it currently presents a very attractive opportunity to generate strong, compounding investment returns over time.

AerCap Overview

AerCap's history traces back to the 1970s and the company has been publicly listed since 2006. However, there was a step change in the scale of AerCap's operations through the acquisition of International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC) from AIG in 2014 for $28 billion, and the acquisition of GECAS from GE for $30 billion in 2021.

AerCap owns 1,465 passenger aircraft, 69 freighter aircraft, manages nearly another 200 passenger or freighter aircraft, owns over 400 and manages another 600 aircraft engines, and also owns over 300 helicopters for good measure. These aircraft and related assets have a combined book value of around $60 billion. AerCap also has forward orders to purchase over 300 aircraft as well as engines over the next few years for a total additional investment approaching $20 billion. The fleet is a mix of makes and models, have a relatively young average age of around 7 years (weighted by book value) with new technology aircraft accounting for over 70% of the existing fleet. Average utilisation for the owned aircraft in the fleet is 98%.

Figure 6: AerCap fleet age and technology profile

Source: AerCap

Travel demand has recovered while aircraft and engine supply are constrained

During the COVID pandemic the airline industry effectively shut down and airlines went to ground, literally. Orders for aircraft were restructured and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Boeing (BA) and their long supply chain responded by dramatically reducing production. Many experienced employees were either retrenched or retired and have not returned to the industry. Subsequently air travel rebounded strongly and demand for aircraft resumed. Passenger traffic is now ahead of pre-COVID levels, led by domestic travel.

Figure 7: Change in monthly RPKs* vs 2019 by region

Figure 8: Change in monthly RPKs* vs 2019 - Domestic and International

However, Boeing, and to a lesser extent Airbus, have struggled to return production levels to pre-COVID levels due to a host of well-publicised operational issues. As can be seen in Figures 9 and 10 below, it is estimated around 2,200 narrowbody aircraft will not be delivered for the period 2019 to 2024 compared to 2018 delivery levels, and over 1,000 widebody aircraft will not be delivered for the period 2020 to 2024 compared to 2019 delivery levels. It is not a case of just a delay in production, these planes will never be built. Furthermore, industry production issues are likely to persist well beyond 2024.

Figure 9: Narrowbody deliveries

Figure 10: Widebody deliveries

With demand recovering ahead of supply, and supply likely to be constrained for a while, you don't need to be Alfred Marshall to work out that aircraft lease rates have been increasing. In addition, the cost of the aircraft to an airline, even at current higher aircraft values or lease rates, is small relative to the cost of employees or fuel. Having enough aircraft, or what the industry calls 'lift', is critical to an airline's operations.

But wait, there's more…Not only is there a structural shortage of aircraft, but there is also a structural shortage of engines.

Unlike Airbus and Boeing, which are incentivised to maximise earnings by selling more aircraft, the oligopolistic aircraft engine industry operates under the quintessential 'razor-razorblade' economic model where new engines are sold at losses, with profit made over the 20 plus year useful life of the engine through aftermarket maintenance. This means engine manufacturers benefit from engines having a longer useful life and more service revenue and are less incentivised to maximise production of new engines.

Figure 11: Lifecycle revenue sources for OEMs

Further, in July 2023, Pratt & Whitney ('PW') announced a recall to inspect around 1,500 engines that power the Airbus A320neo family of aircraft. Currently around 35% of the PW1100 fleet is grounded, and it can take up to a year for these engines to be serviced due to a shortage of industry maintenance capacity.

Figure 12: Pratt PW100 fleet (No. of aircraft)

Today there a large number of grounded aircraft awaiting serviced engines. Commercial aircraft don't work very well without engines (the industry parlance is a 'Glider') and recently, Airbus downgraded its aircraft delivery guidance in part due to engine supply chain issues. Catching up on the backlog of engines requiring maintenance and spare parts is likely to take a few years.

Sustained growth in air travel, airlines increasingly dependent on aircraft lessors

Figure 13: Total Annual Global RPKs* growth -indexed to 100 in 1990

Over time, despite recessions, wars, pandemics, global aircraft passenger traffic has increased at over 4% p.a. with aircraft fleet growth slightly lower due aircraft increasing in size over time. An amazing statistic provided by AerCap at their recent Investor Day was that in 2024, 15% of all people on an aircraft in India, or around 25 million people, will be first time flyers. Air travel is likely to continue to grow soundly for many decades to come.

Over the past 20 years, due to a range of advantages, leasing companies have increased their share of the total global fleet from 30% in 2003 to 50%, with 75% of the global fleet growth over the past 5 years supplied by lessors.

Figure 14: Proportion of global Fleet on operating leases

AerCap's multi-faceted competitive advantages

Not only are lessors in general gaining share of the global aircraft fleet, but we believe AerCap, as the largest and most diversified aircraft leasing company, is best placed to optimise returns on equity invested in its business and deliver strong returns to shareholders. AerCap management has identified seven areas that drive its competitive advantages and to deliver superior returns through the life cycle of an aircraft:

Financing - cost of financing is critical for any financing business. Having a strong investment grade credit rating as well as greater scale and diversity of operations lowers AerCap's debt financing costs relative to most other lessors, as well as many airline customers, most of which do not have an investment grade credit rating. AerCap's credit rating was recently upgraded by both Moody's and S&P.

Purchasing - The aircraft leasing business is as much about capital allocation as it is about operational matters. AerCap management has added significant shareholder value by making industry transforming acquisitions at low points in the cycle, as well as committing to buy aircraft from Airbus and Boeing when airlines were being cautious. In the current environment where aircraft values have increased due to supply and demand pressures, we expect a greater proportion of AerCap's cashflow to be directed to share repurchases.

Specification - The buying decision is not simply the headline price paid for an aircraft, but also detail such as the terms agreed with the manufacturer and fit-out costs. AerCap has the experience and breadth of operations to not just focus on the initial lease of a new aircraft, but also to consider how to maximise the value of the aircraft over its total life, including subsequent leases or sale.

Leasing - With over 300 airline customers around the world, AerCap has the scale and expertise to tailor transactions to meet the needs of a broader range of customers and their leasing requirements, while managing risk and return.

Maintenance - Over an aircraft's useful life, the cost of maintenance exceeds its upfront purchase price. While airlines are usually responsible for aircraft maintenance, AerCap still needs to ensure the maintenance is done properly and, in some instances requires the airline to reserve cash to fund future maintenance in case they get into financial difficulties. Minimising the downtime of an aircraft will maximise its value. AerCap has the ability to move aircraft and engines around so that the downtime of its fleet is minimised.

Transitions - There is a constant need to reposition aircraft from one airline to another since some airlines may only want new or near new aircraft in their fleet. AerCap's management has done this 300 times since 2021, and in so doing managing certification and other regulatory issues, fit out and avionics. AerCap has in-house part-out capabilities (i.e. retiring an aircraft and selling off its component parts), as well as a cargo aircraft business and has selectively converted passenger aircraft to cargo aircraft to maximise their value. Over time, appropriately transitioning aircraft during their economic life maximises returns on capital invested.

Trading and End-of-Life - The decision to sell an aircraft, re-lease it, or part it out is made aircraft by aircraft to maximise total lifetime value, not near-term earnings. AerCap has sold 1,600 aircraft over the past 18 years and has consistently received a premium to book value overall.

To the above 7 points, we add an eighth, being risk management. Everyone can look back and see the return generated from an investment, but identifying the real risk taken to generate that return is much harder to see or measure. For the technical readers, we know that there are industry accepted measures such as the Sharpe Ratio for measuring the risk taken in generating investment fund returns, but in our view volatility is not a good measure of risk, the probability of losing money is. This is a core tenet of the L1 Capital International investment philosophy.

From the perspective of a public equity investor, it is even harder to see the operating risk assumed by a management team. Yes, you see the Profit and Loss Statement, as well as the Balance Sheet and Cashflow, but that only gives you some insight into the risks associated with the business, and is principally focused on financial risk, not operational risk.

AerCap's business model is systematically built around risk management. It starts with working with the right lessees, and extends to lease term construction, minimising receivables, requiring reserves for maintenance and other expenses when required, financial and technical surveillance and the procedures and capabilities to respond when a lessee has difficulties, including repossessing aircraft which AerCap has done over 200 times from over 65 airlines.

Consistently strong financial performance

AerCap should be considered a financing company which requires assessment of leverage, funding and liquidity. It is not hard for a financing company to grow. There are plenty of people and businesses that will take your money if you offer to lend it to them. They just might not pay you back. Likewise, there are plenty of airlines that will happily lease an aircraft from you for a low rental or other favourable lease terms. They just might not pay the lease, and/or maintain or even return your aircraft. Growing purely to be bigger is unlikely to deliver strong investor returns.

In our view, AerCap management has demonstrated the right balance between growth and returns on equity invested in the business, through prudently allocating capital and managing risk.

Figure 15: AerCap earnings per share - consistent growth

Figure 16: AerCap return on equity - achieving target of 8 to 10% above risk free rate

Attractive valuation, and even more 'hidden value'

AerCap is trading on a forward P/E ratio of around 8x and 1x tangible book value. In other words, at the current price, we are investing at the net equity value of the aircraft owned by AerCap and are paying no goodwill for a business that has consistently delivered returns well above its cost of capital, and which is run by an exceptional management team, operating from a position of competitive strength in an industry with sustainable long term growth drivers.

But wait, there's still more… We believe AerCap's tangible book value of around $90 per share is materially understated:

GECAS was acquired for $30 billion in 2021, funded with both equity and debt. Management estimates they acquired the assets at a $3.3 billion discount to market value, or around $15 per AerCap share.

Aircraft values have increased materially in recent times. The tight supply and demand conditions are leading to both increased lease rates and higher aircraft values when sold. Every 5% increase in market value of aircraft above book value also adds around $15 to AerCap's tangible book value per share.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, AerCap and many other lessors had a number of aircraft in Russia. Effectively the Russian airlines and authorities stole these aircraft from the lessors and AerCap was forced to record a $3 billion write-down of these assets, resulting in zero book value for these aircraft. Subsequently there have been partial settlements with the Russian authorities and airlines and AerCap has recovered $1.3 billion. AerCap remains in discussions with the Russian authorities as well as pursuing litigation against its insurers to recover the balance of the losses. We believe further recoveries are likely and represent additional value of $5 per share or more that is not reflected in tangible book value.

AerCap has commitments to purchase around $20 billion of aircraft and engines over coming years. It is unusual to consider commitments to spend money as a source of value, but in the current world of acute aircraft shortage we believe the ability to secure aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, even if delayed, represents an additional source of value. Many of these aircraft are already committed to airlines at agreed lease rates, which does temper any additional value to AerCap.

Outside of unusual events such as COVID-19 and the Russian situation, AerCap has consistently realised net gains on sale when it sells aircraft. We expect AerCap will continue to realise a premium to book value when it divests aircraft.

Our unique definition of 'Quality', detailed industry knowledge and consistent focus on Value has highlighted a compelling opportunity to invest in AerCap. We have continued to add to our investment in AerCap over the past 3 months, with AerCap now being a top 10 holding of the Fund.

Information contained in this publication: Equity Trustees Limited (‘Equity Trustees’) (ABN 46 004 031 298), AFSL 240975, is the Responsible Entity for the L1 Capital International Fund (Managed Fund) ARSN 631 094 141 (ASX:L1IF). Equity Trustees is a subsidiary of EQT Holdings Limited (ABN 22 607 797 615), a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EQT). This publication has been prepared by L1 Capital International Pty Limited (ACN 628 068 717), (an authorised representative (no. 1273764) of L1 Capital Pty Ltd (ACN 125 378 145, AFSL 314 302) and its officers and employees (collectively ‘L1 International’), to provide you with general information only. In preparing it, we did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any particular person. It is not intended to take the place of professional advice and you should not take action on specific issues in reliance on this information. Neither L1 International, Equity Trustees nor any of its related parties, their employees or directors, provide any warranty of accuracy or reliability in relation to such information or accepts any liability to any person who relies on it. All performance numbers are quoted after fees. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future performance. You should obtain a copy of the Product Disclosure Statement before making a decision about whether to invest in this product. The Managed Fund’s Target Market Determination is available here. Copyright: Copyright in this publication is owned by L1 International. You may use this information in this publication for your own personal use, but you must not (without L1 International’s consent) alter, reproduce or distribute any part of this publication, transmit it to any other person or incorporate the information into any other document. Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.