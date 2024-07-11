March Non-OPEC And World Oil Production Rose

peshkov

A guest post by Ovi

The focus of this post is an overview of World oil production, along with a more detailed review of the top 11 Non-OPEC oil-producing countries. OPEC production is covered in a separate post.

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to “oil”, for oil-producing countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA’s International Energy Statistics and are updated to March 2024. This is the latest and most detailed/complete World Oil production information available. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO and country-specific sites such as Brazil, Norway and China is used to provide a short-term outlook.

World oil production increased by 440 kb/d in March to 82,585 kb/d, green graph. The largest increase came from Saudi Arabia, 100 kb/d while Brazil had the biggest drop, 92 kb/d. April’s World oil production is projected to drop by 762 kb/d to 81,823 kb/d largely due to a drop in Non-OPEC production.

This chart also projects World C + C production out to December 2025. It uses the July 2024 STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection. The red graph forecasts World oil (C + C) production out to December 2025 using the STEO’s crude oil report.

For December 2025, production is expected to be 84,998 kb/d. It is preceded by a November 2025 peak that slightly exceeds 85,000 kb/d.

From March 2024 to December 2025, World oil production is estimated to increase by 2,413 kb/d while crude output is forecast to rise by 2,236 kb/d.

A note of caution. The July STEO is now reporting/forecasting only Crude production, which is also shown in the chart. As a result, the red C+C graph is a projection based on the crude production graph.

There is a significant change in the ratio (C + C)/C over the last five months of reported crude production relative to the previous five months. The average (C + C)/C ratio for the latest 5 months is 8% higher than the previous five months. This difference makes a significant change to the projection. The red graph uses the average for the last five months of data to make the forecast. In a few months, this report will transition to a fixed six-month average.

World without US March oil output increased by 364 kb/d to 69,403 kb/d. April production is expected to decrease by 827 kb/d to 68,576 kb/d and continue to decrease into June before beginning to recover.

Note that December 2025 output of 70,989 kb/d is 1,693 kb/d lower than the November 2018 peak of 72,682 kb/d.

World oil production W/O the U.S. from March 2024 to December 2025 is forecast to increase by a total of 1,586 kb/d.

A Different Perspective on World Oil Production

Peak production in the Big 3 occurred in April 2020 at a rate of 34,739 kb/d. The peak was associated with a large production increase from Saudi Arabia. Post-covid, production peaked at 33,896 kb/d in September 2022. The production drop since then is primarily due to cutbacks in Russia and Saudi Arabia.

March’s Big 3 oil production increased by 151 kb/d to 32,653 kb/d. March’s production is 1,243 kb/d lower than the September 2022 post-pandemic high of 33,896 kb/d. Adding in the current Saudi Arabia 1,000 kb/d cut would raise production to 33,653 kb/d, just 243 kb/d lower than September 2022 production. Saudi Arabia along with other OPEC+ countries will begin to reverse their cuts in October 2024.

Production in the Rest had been slowly increasing since the September 2020 low of 42,930 kb/d. Output in December 2023 reached 50,494 kb/d, a new post-covid high. However, January and February production reversed the increasing trend and production dropped by 919 kb/d over those two months to 49,643 kb/d. March production rose by 289 kb/d to 49,932 kb/d.

Countries Ranked by Oil Production

Above are listed the World’s 12th largest oil-producing countries. In March 2024, these 12 countries produced 76.6% of the World’s oil. On a MoM basis, these 12 countries increased production by 374 kb/d while on a YOY basis, production dropped by 120 kb/d.

Note the large YoY increase in Iranian oil production vs the large voluntary Saudi Arabian drop.

March Non-OPEC Oil Production

March Non-OPEC oil production increased by 177 kb/d to 53,527 kb/d. The largest increases came from the US and Norway. Note that Non-OPEC production now includes Angola.

Using data from the July 2023 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC oil output was made for the period April 2023 to December 2025. (Red graph). Output is expected to reach 55,675 kb/d in December 2025, which is 1,707 kb/d higher than the December 2019 peak of 53,968 kb/d.

The same caution as noted in the comments for the World chart above applies to this chart.

From December 2023 to December 2025, oil production in Non-OPEC countries is expected to increase by 1,528 kb/d.

March Non-OPEC W/O US production increased by 100 kb/d to 40,345 kb/d. April’s production is projected to drop 820 kb/d to 39,525 kb/d. The large drop is due to the STEO projecting a 727 kb/d drop in April crude production.

From March 2024 to December 2025, production in Non-OPEC countries W/O the US is expected to increase by 1,321 kb/d. December 2025 production is projected to be 500 kb/d higher than December 2019.

Non-OPEC Oil Countries Ranked by Production

Listed above are the World’s 11 largest Non-OPEC producers. The criteria for inclusion in the table is that all of the countries produce more than 1,000 kb/d. Note that Angola has been added to this table.

March production increased by 115 kb/d to 44,780 kb/d for these eleven Non-OPEC countries, while as a whole, the Non-OPEC countries saw a monthly production increase of 177 kb/d.

In March 2024, these 11 countries produced 83.7% of all Non-OPEC oil production.

Angola has been added to the Non-OPEC producing countries since they withdrew from OPEC.

Angola’s March production decreased by 50 kb/d to 1,155 kb/d. Angola’s production since early 2022 appears to have settled into a plateau phase.

The EIA reported that Brazil’s March production decreased by 92 kb/d to 3,356 kb/d.

Brazil’s National Petroleum Association (BNPA) reported that output dropped in April and increased in May. April’s production dropped by 162 kb/d to 3,194 kb/d while May’s production increased by 124 kb/d to 3,318 kb/d.

Production from Brazil’s offshore pre-salt region has been added to this chart. April’s pre-salt oil production dropped by 134 lb/d to 2,488 kb/d. The drop in the pre-salt region accounts for 83% of Brazil’s overall drop of 162 kb/d. The OPEC MOMR states: “The April drop in output was primarily driven by maintenance, operational issues and natural decline.” May’s pre-salt information was not available, and reporting may have stopped.

From March 2023 to November 2023, production increased by 563 kb/d. A similar rise in production is not expected in 2024. For 2024 the OPEC MOMR is expecting a smaller increase, closer to 100 kb/d while the EIA is forecasting essentially flat output.

Currently, “Petrobras (PBR) and other oil drillers face multiple headwinds. The environmental agency known as IBAMA is on strike, and it looks like the standoff over wages will only get worse. This has delayed permits for new production equipment and related work.” according to this source.

Canada’s production increased by 56 kb/d in March to 4,816 kb/d.

The TMX pipeline received final approval to operate on May 1, 2024. The line is currently operational, and the first ships have left Vancouver.

For June, the Trans Mountain oil pipeline was just shy of its target for first-month loadings, according to this source.

“The vessels, partially loaded Aframaxes able to carry about 550,000 barrels each, mostly sailed to the U.S. West Coast and Asia. Some cargoes were loaded onto larger ships for delivery to India and China, according to data providers LSEG, Kpler and Vortexa.

Reliance Industries bought 2 million barrels of Canadian crude for July delivery, a deal that involved four ship-to-ship transfers to load the oil onto a very large crude carrier offshore California. The oil is destined for Sikka, India, where the company operates the world’s biggest refining complex.”

A number of shippers were concerned with the high volatility and sulphur standard of the crude being allowed for shipment on the pipeline.

According to this report, Trans Mountain this month revised standards for accepting crude oil on its recently expanded system, alleviating worries about the acidity and vapour pressure of the line’s crude oil.

The same report also states that “The expanded Trans Mountain pipeline is running around 80% full with some spot capacity used. Trans Mountain forecasts 96% utilization from next year. It has capacity to load 34 Aframax ships a month.”

Fires in northern Alberta have forced Suncor (SU, SU:CA) to shut its Firebag site according to this article.

The EIA reported China’s oil output in March increased by 70 kb/d to 4,325 kb/d, a new high.

The China National Bureau of Statistics reported production for April and May. April dropped 75 kb/d to 4,250 kb/d and May recovered to 4,273 kb/d.

While China’s production growth has risen steadily since 2018, it may be approaching its post-pandemic high since the YoY increase for 2024 was 32 kb/d vs the 102 kb/d increase in 2023. The OPEC MOMR states: “For 2024, China’s liquids production is expected to rise by about 15 tb/d, y-o-y”

According to the EIA, Kazakhstan’s oil output increased by 4 kb/d in March to 1,893 kb/d. Kazakhstan’s recent crude oil production, as reported by Argus, has been added to the chart. In June, crude production rebounded by 80 kb/d to 1,560 kb/d.

Kazakhstan and Iraq have been under pressure to reduce their production to comply with the OPEC+ targets since oil inventories have not been falling as fast as expected. According to this source, both countries will reduce their output. However, according to this source, the OPEC+ oil production cheats show little sign of making compensation cuts.

“The latest round is off to an inauspicious start.

From May, Iraq and Kazakhstan promised both to adhere to their assigned limits, and cut substantially below these levels each month to make up for overproduction since the beginning of the year. But neither country has so far hit their initial quota, let alone begun the work of compensation.

Baghdad pumped about 195,000 barrels above its target in May, at 4.195 million a day, while Astana produced an excess of 43,000 a day, at 1.511 million a day, according to OPEC’s latest monthly report. Data compiled by Bloomberg indicate that Iraq continued to overproduce at a similar level in June.

Both countries have a long history of chafing against OPEC+ quotas, as Iraq seeks revenue to rebuild its war-shattered economy, while Kazakhstan rushes to monetize new capacity, such as the $48.5 billion Tengiz oil field project led by Chevron Corp (CVX).”

According to the EIA, Mexico’s output decreased by 5 kb/d in March to 1,868 kb/d.

For March, Pemex issued a new and modified oil production report for Heavy, Light and Extra Light oil. It is shown in blue in the chart, and it appears that Mexico is not reporting condensate production when compared to the EIA report.

In earlier reports, the EIA would add close to 55 kb/d to the Pemex report. The gap between the EIA report and Pemex on average has been close to 55 kb/d over the last 6 months. Condensate of 55 kb/d has been added to the Pemex report to estimate Mexico’s May production of C + C 1,840 kb/d, red markers.

From May 2023 to May 2024, Mexico’s production has dropped by 129 kb/d or 6.5%

The EIA reported Norway’s March production increased by 81 kb/d to 1,867 kb/d.

Separately, the Norway Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported that April’s production decreased by 8 kb/d to 1,867 kb/d, red markers. May’s production dropped another 151 kb/d to 1,708 kb/d.

The Norway Petroleum Directorship stated that May production came in above target. This indicates that the drop was due to planned maintenance.

Oman’s production has risen very consistently since the low of May 2020. However, production began to drop in November 2022. According to the EIA, March’s output was flat at 994 kb/d, 100 kb/d lower than October 2022.

Oman produces a lot of condensate. The OPEC MOMR reports that crude production in May was 766 kb/d, 228 kb/d lower than the EIA’s C + C.

Qatar’s March output was unchanged at 1,322 kb/d, possibly due to lack of updated information.

The EIA reported Russia’s March’s C + C production dropped by 25 kb/d to 10,001 kb/d.

Using data from Argus Media reports, Russian crude production is shown from May 2023 to June 2024. For June 2024, Argus reported Russian crude production was 9,140 kb/d, a decrease of 120 kb/d from May, blue markers. Adding 8% to Argus’ May crude production provides a C + C production estimate of 9,871 kb/d, which is a proxy for the Pre-War Russian Ministry estimate, red markers.

In pre-war times, the Russia Energy Ministry estimate used to be 400 kb/d higher than the EIA estimate. For March, the Argus proxy estimate is 259 kb/d higher.

“S&P Platts reports that Russian June crude production was 9,100 kb/d, down 140 kb/d from May. This is 40 kb/d lower than reported by the Argus report.

This chart is almost the same as posted in the US April update, except that the light and dark blue graphs have been updated using the July STEO. After a small production drop in May, US production is expected to rise slowly till the end of the year.

It seems that each STEO update increases US production for December 2025, especially the Onshore L48. For the July update, the STEO increased Onshore L48 December 2025 production by 130 kb/d to 11,726. Overall US production in December 2025 was increased by 92 kb/d.

