March Non-OPEC And World Oil Production Rose

Jul. 11, 2024 8:30 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.67K Followers

Summary

  • World oil production increased by 440 kb/d in March to 82,585 kb/d.
  • World without US March oil output increased by 364 kb/d to 69,403 kb/d.
  • March Non-OPEC oil production increased by 177 kb/d to 53,527 kb/d.

Oil industry quotes changes concept with stock market chart graphs screen on oil pump silhouettes. Double exposure.

peshkov

A guest post by Ovi

The focus of this post is an overview of World oil production, along with a more detailed review of the top 11 Non-OPEC oil-producing countries. OPEC production is covered in a separate post.

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.67K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News