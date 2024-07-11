Bill Chizek/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Looking at the global threat environment, we are seeing that around the globe things are far from stable. In Europe, the war in Ukraine is raging, while in the Middle East there is a conflict between Israel and Hamas. Moving to Asia, there is conflict between China and The Philippines and Taiwan and the everlasting tensions between South and North Korea.

So, demand for defense equipment is high and further complicating an already complex environment are elections in some NATO member states as well as the succession of Jens Stoltenberg as the secretary general of NATO. Currently, the NATO summit is held in Washington, marking 75 years of the NATO alliance. In this report, I will be discussing what the pledge means for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), preview the company’s earnings and revisit my rating and price target.

NATO Leaders Pledge To Boost Weapons

The summit is an important moment for NATO leaders to pledge their continued support for Ukraine, and that is also what happened. Moreover, countries are pledging to increase production and increase defense spending. That’s quite important as we have seen new ruling parties in the UK and The Netherlands.

The UK has recommitted to its £3 billion annual military support package for Ukraine, £40 million in contributions to the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine and £300 million for 120,000 rounds of ammunition. In The Netherlands, a new government has been installed which is also in support of Ukraine. That has not been straightforward, as the ruling party PVV initially was not in favor of military aid packages for Ukraine. That was a stark contrast with former Prime Minister Rutte, who has been a huge a proponent of military aid for Ukraine and will become the secretary general of the NATO later this year.

So, this summit has been quite a big moment to see whether countries are still aligned and form a unity. Even more so, since Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban has been on a self-declared peace mission visiting Russia and China at a time when Hungary is has the EU council presidency, giving more weight to the mission than the EU council wants.

What Does This Mean For General Dynamics?

If we look at the multi-year trajectory of defense budgets, we see that for 2024 there is a 5.3% increase in budgets. However, contract awards as announced by the DoD show a decrease of 16% in total value and a 40% decrease in obligated funds. So, NATO members recommitting to defense budget targets is important. The UK’s commitment to reach the 2.5% defense spending target is iron cast, though a timeframe for achieving that target has not been given, while previously 2030 was being targeted. The lower defense contract awards suggest that increased defense budgets are not yet trickling through, and when they are, it is not necessarily the US defense contractors that are benefiting.

Looking more closely at General Dynamics, I observed that the company has an 8.7% share in the contract value from 2018 through the first week of July 2024. However, the share in the contract value this year is only 4.4%. I believe that might still strengthen, even more so since General Dynamics to a major extent depends on long-term shipbuilding plans for submarines and guided-missile destroyers. In other words, General Dynamics relies more on a longer-term sentiment to maintain growth in defense budgets, fueling long-term demand for its product portfolio.

Concluding that General Dynamics has no exposure to Ukraine would be incorrect. General Dynamics has exposure via land systems as it provides armored combat support vehicles to Ukraine and ammunition, including a newly opened plant. The M1 Abrams main battle tank and Leopard tanks are also deployed in Ukraine, and while I believe that the battlefield has changed to a setting where tanks are less useful, they are still platforms that have exposure to Ukraine. General Dynamics won a contract to upgrade Leopard tanks and is bidding to support Spain in producing 50 Infantry Fighting Vehicles annually in support of Ukraine. It also saw contract awards for the Stryker and M1 Abrams, both of which are active in Ukraine, but it is not the case that we are seeing contract awards exploding.

What we are currently seeing is mostly restocking 155 mm artillery ammunition that is driving additional business for General Dynamics in the near term and indirect growth for ground vehicles. Offsetting that or pressuring those growth opportunities are continued supply chain challenges. For instance, shipbuilding and submarine supply chains are still not fully recovered, and the commercial aerospace business has seen some pressure due to the certification slip of the newest Gulfstream jets. There are opportunities, but those opportunities are not necessarily reserved for the US defense contractors and when they are, there is a bidding process and supply chain challenges to overcome.

However, there is a lot of strength in the Combat Systems segment. Artillery ammunition production increased from 14,000 rounds per month to 20,000 rounds per month and demand could drive production up to 100,000 rounds per month, with strength in international tank programs, armored vehicles and bridges.

What Analysts Expect For General Dynamics In Q2 Earnings?

General Dynamics will report second quarter earnings on the 24th of July, For the second quarter, analysts are expecting the company to report revenues of $11.55 billion indicating 13.8% growth year-on-year with a low EPS estimate of $3.02 and a high estimate of $3.86. The midpoint of the estimate is at $3.32 indicating 23.1% growth. Part of that growth has to be realized by G700 business jet deliveries, but those are lower than anticipated according to Baird, triggering a $0.28 trim their EPS estimate. Their $3.02 estimate would still be higher than the $2.70 posted last year. The other driver of growth likely will be the Combat System segment, which includes ammunition, ground and armored vehicles.

Is GD Stock A Good Buy?

Valuing a stock is difficult. There are various valuation methods and various timeframes. I have generated a model that uses a combination of forward projections on debt repayments, dividends, share repurchases, free cash flow, EBITDA and the latest balance sheet data to calculate a multi-year price target according to the EV/EBITDA method. That valuing stock can be difficult already becomes clear when using the EV/EBITDA method. Using the median EV/EBITDA for General Dynamics, the stock seems to be 9% overvalued for 2024, but has a bit of upside with 2025 earnings in mind. I believe that it is justified for aerospace and defense stocks to trade one year ahead of earnings, so there is upside. Even more so when we consider that General Dynamics is trading at a discount to peers. Using a valuation for 2024 that is right between the median and peer group, we get to a $316.33 price target representing 12.2% upside, which is in line with the Wall Street analysts' price target of $316.50 for General Dynamics.

Conclusion: General Dynamics Remains A Buy

I continue to believe that General Dynamics remains a buy. The prospects of the commercial aerospace segment are strong, and I don’t expect any weakening in demand for defense equipment, where General Dynamics is positioned well to capture demand for artillery ammunition and ground vehicles.

NATO members also seem to be unified to continue support for Ukraine and expand defense budgets, providing significant support to companies such as General Dynamics. While I do believe that General Dynamics is positioned well, I do believe that winning bids to some extent will be decided by defense contractors basing some production in the country that orders the defense equipment. So, that will increasingly be a watch item, especially with US elections this year that may result in a change of leadership. We don’t know who will be in the White House next year, but I would not be surprised that if we see President Trump returning, NATO allies will be looking to procure locally where possible. It is not the case that all defense contracting will be lost, but we might be seeing more procurement decisions being made by EU countries to support their own manufacturing industry. However, in a contrarian action, we could also see European leaders aiming to satisfy a new US leadership by supporting jobs in the US defense industry. Mark Rutte, who will be NATO’s next secretary general, is unlikely to soften on support for Ukraine or soften on the 2.5% target for defense spendings. So, that is a NATO leadership transition that I don’t see as a negative.

So, what the future exactly holds is not completely clear. What is clear is that General Dynamics has products that are in demand and there is value in the company’s stock as it trades at a discount to its peers.