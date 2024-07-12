Nvidia: I'm Late To The Party But I'm Buying

Summary

  • Nvidia stock has seen a remarkable increase of over 3,000% in the past 5 years, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than 35 times.
  • The risks to investing in Nvidia include potential competition from companies developing their own chips and a potential decline in demand as infrastructure upgrades slow down.
  • Despite the stock's high valuation, Nvidia's strong financials and potential for future growth make it an attractive investment opportunity, with the possibility of further share buybacks driving earnings growth.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Like many investors, I missed out on one of the most incredible runs I have seen from a stock over the past several years. Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on a split-adjusted basis increased from $4

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases.

