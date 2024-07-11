bbsferrari/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

It's been some time since I updated on Heidelberg Materials (OTCPK:HDELY). I was once a holder of a large portfolio stake in the company - until I sold out at around €85/share in my last position. In fact, I downgraded my rating on the company in my last article, which you can find here from March of this year. Since that particular time, the company has actually outperformed the broader market, but less of dividends, that outperformance has been less than 0.3%, and even with dividends, we're talking only around 3.5%. I would categorize this within the realm of a possible rounding error.

Seeking Alpha Heidelberg Materials RoR (Seeking Alpha Heidelberg Materials RoR)

As you can see on this graph, I'm very clear on when I buy (and at what price), and when I believe the upside for the company that it is "capable" of has been reached. In this article, I will state clearly that I believe the company has now reached overvalued territory and close to a triple-digit share price. I would say that anyone still holding the company shares here would need a very good justification for doing so, unless sub-par development is part of their investment strategy.

It's not part of mine - and let me show you what could happen to the company here.

Heidelberg Materials - Plenty of uncertainty at this valuation

There's no doubt in my mind - and there shouldn't be in yours either, that Heidelberg Materials, formerly known as Heidelberg Cement is a good company. Remember, I bought this company below €50/share when everyone was "hating" on it. This is how I invest.

My goal is not typically to 10-20x my investment capital in a short time. If that was my goal, I wouldn't invest the way I do, and I wouldn't buy Heidelberg Materials. I have already made the capital I need to live life the way I want to. Instead, over 75% of my portfolio is aimed at providing me with qualitative and above-average/risk-free income, while also generating a potential capital appreciation from the valuation upside. This has averaged 15-25% per year for the past few years, and it's more than enough for me (even above my expectations). Only a very small portion of my portfolio is aimed at investments where I believe in 10x developments in a short timeframe.

So knowing this, Heidelberg Materials was/is a yield/income-oriented investment with capital appreciation potential, and it delivered on that potential by going up almost 100% inclusive of dividends in a relatively short timeframe. There was also some "buying back" involved during the fall of last year.

So what exactly do we have today at 1Q24 and going into 2Q24?

The company has provided a trading update. The 1Q24, as you would expect from the share price performance, was a positive quarter despite a decline, compared to expected trends.

Revenue was down 8%, EBITDA was down 2%, and RCO was down 9% - this was in part due to poor weather trends, but also due to less working days in the quarter. At the same time, Heidelberg saw a slight uptick in EBITDA margin due to strict cost management and good pricing trends.

The company's growth trajectory also continues. Heidelberg Materials acquired the ACE group in Malaysia, and funded a €1.2B share buyback program that is set to start in 2Q - and we have confirmation of the 2024E outlook, with an RCO at €3-3.3B, at an ROIC of 10%.

It's a far cry from the trends we saw for the company only years ago when it was "down in the dumps".

HeidelbergCement IR (HeidelbergCement IR)

On a geographical basis, the company saw trends mainly from the smaller number of working days, with an ongoing demand recovery and good cost management. The same trends were visible in NA as well, where we also saw a significant margin recovery driven by pricing and very good 2024E outlook numbers.

Heidelberg Materials IR (Heidelberg Materials IR)

Geography APAC was stable, slight revenue decline, but good performance in areas like Australia, and stable demand in Indonesia and India, which adds to the company's positive trends. Lastly, Africa, which unfortunately saw some decline due to working day impacts (Ramadan in Morocco and Egypt) and other things, with overall very good pricing but pressure from FX, and in some areas, currency devaluations.

Heidelberg Materials remains in the midst of its transformation and optimization. Take a look at what the company has done, and also what it plans to do on a forward basis.

Heidelberg Materials IR (Heidelberg Materials IR)

Aside from what you see above, Heidelberg Materials has also shut down clinker production in Leimen and Hanover, closed sites in Beffes and Villiers-Au-Bouin, and optimized plant operations in Mitchell (US Midwest). The profit contributions and optimization of all of these effects are already visible in the 1Q24 results.

Sustainability remains a core concern/thing to look at for these companies. Not necessarily because they want to be the greenest companies, in my estimate, but due to carbon taxing and the costs of their operations which are CO2-heavy.

Heidelberg Materials IR (Heidelberg Materials IR)

The main positive that I would consider relevant for the company here is the confirmed 2024E guidance. Because we have this confirmed, we can say with a high likelihood that we have Revenue stability or growth confirmed, RCO confirmed, net CapEx confirmed, and a continued low leverage of below 2x pretty much confirmed as well.

One of the company's weaknesses, sustainability and ESG, is actually what is working the best for the company now. The company's Co2 emissions are down 3.1%, with alternative fuels rising. The company has a hard time making "quick progress" here, due to the mix of its asset base, which remains very legacy-heavy.

But aside from that, there is very little to complain about in these results - instead, complaints come in the form of how the company is being valued at this time. It is this which likely will result in what I see as underperformance to the market, and why I remain negative on the stock here - or at least a "HOLD".

Let me clarify some risks and upsides prior to valuation.

Risks & Upsides to Heidelberg Materials

Bulls for Heidelberg Materials point to a number of factors - all of which by the way are completely valid. The company's profit contribution continues to be upstream-focused, which are areas with extremely high moats due to the sheer scale required to make a profit in this field. The fact that Heidelberg is a company with an upstream focus means a great deal to the safety of the company.

The same is true with the geographical focus in the USA and Europe, where the company has built most of its asset base. This represents a very safe cushion from which to move into higher-growth geographies. Also, it enables a great deal of exposure to government stimulus, which continues to be good here, and which is likely to offset continued weakness in residential construction activity.

Fundamentals is the third. Without exaggerating, Heidelberg Materials is one of the best-leveraged cement companies on the entire planet, and this, in turn, enables generous capital return policies.

However, let's move to the flip side of this "coin".

Aside from the valuation, which I'll show you in a bit, we have a high exposure to energy pricing trends. Cement remains very energy intensive, and this makes the company part of this development, and this is not something necessarily positive. Also, it's focused on the heavier side of building materials, which compared to its main two peers makes Heidelberg by far the highest ESG-rated (in terms of risk, not positives) company in this field.

This is also why the company's capital from operational synergies and divestments might be put into so-called "greenwashing" or "PR" projects rather than value-add M&As. Heidelberg knows it needs to dial down the heavy building, and this can cause manage to overplay its cards in terms of what it purchases and the resulting net profit/value add this gives the company.

All of this makes the company a very clear-cut case to me - and not a positive one at this valuation.

Heidelberg Materials - It's an exit here for me

Heidelberg Materials now trades at a 9x P/E. This might not sound much for a company that has these sorts of fundamentals, including a very low leverage of sub-25% and a yield of around 3%. But this fails to take into account that my own YOC was closer to 6% at this payout and that the company, between residential construction weakness and other risks, is unlikely to see double-digit growth any longer.

The current forward annualized estimate comes to around 7.5% - and I consider that to actually be bullish in nature. I base this on the fact that Heidelberg Materials, historically, negatively fails to live up to expectations at least 50-58% of the time. (Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs Link)

This is a problem for me. The 5-year average, which I consider mostly relevant, ascribes an 8.4x P/E to the company, which gives us an annualized upside of less than 7.5% here. This is sub-par.

Heidelberg Materials F.A.S.T Graphs Upside (Heidelberg Materials F.A.S.T Graphs Upside)

Because it is sub-par and because I see no reason at this particular time to move higher (the returns in the cement industry are unlikely to be at the levels of 2010 and before, due to ESG factors, which means that historical valuation levels of 13-15x P/E don't make sense to me here), I see absolutely no positive, conservative case with a 15% annualized RoR to be made here.

For that reason, I am at a "HOLD", my highest possible PT remains at €80/share, and I say that this company is not worth your investment here.

Thesis

Heidelberg Materials is still one of the better cement/aggregate plays on the planet from a fundamental basis, but a 40-50% move in the positive direction has taken much of the valuation-related shine from the business, coupled with the current macro.

I'm moving to a higher PT of around €80/share, and keeping my rating at a "HOLD", and that rating comes with a potential for profit rotation, as I have done with my remaining stake in Heidelberg Materials. The company has reached towards the €90/share, which means that inclusive of FX, I'm at a 100%+ RoR with dividends here, and that fulfills my goals for this investment. I am now completely out of this investment.

I am investing the proceeds and capital into other investments, though I would not see it as wrong to "HOLD" here, with the company at least potentially in the near term, given the buybacks and other positives, seeing a whole lot of downside.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Heidelberg Materials is most definitely no longer a "BUY" here, and I believe it should be a candidate for rotation. I have sold my stake in the business.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.