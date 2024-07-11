adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Global tensions are rising.

A few hours before I started working on this article, NATO came out (for the first time ever), making the case that China enabled the war in Ukraine by supporting Russia.

Bloomberg

One of the biggest takeaways here is that NATO is increasingly preparing for a multi-theater threat scenario, requiring significant investments in defense modernization.

The push from NATO shows a growing consensus between the US and its partners that Beijing represents a threat not just in Asia, but also to European security through its support for Russia. In recent years, European capitals from Berlin to London, Prague and Vilnius have hardened their stance on China. Bloomberg also reported in April that Beijing was providing Russia with satellite imagery for military purposes, microelectronics and machine tools for tanks, as well as a swath of technologies used in weapons or needed to produce them. - Bloomberg.

While I am writing this, NATO is holding its annual summit in Washington, D.C. China's role in global geopolitics is just one of many topics.

Other topics are long-term support for Ukraine, creating stronger cohesion between member states, and defense funding.

Especially defense funding has become a key issue, as the Wall Street Journal wrote in a recent op-ed titled "NATO's Biggest Threat Isn't Trump," noting that "The real danger is from the Russian-China-Iran axis and lagging defense spending in Europe and the U.S."

Not only are we seeing that an increasing number of nations are following NATO's 2% (of GDP) defense spending rule, but also a bigger emphasis on spending that goes beyond 2%. I added emphasis to the quote below.

NATO allies can make a good case that they are taking Mr. Trump’s charges seriously. Some 23 of 32 NATO allies are on track to meet the alliance target by spending 2% of their economies on defense this year, up from three in 2014. A more ambitious 3% target would better reflect the world’s dangers after years of defense neglect across Europe. That ought to be a priority of Mark Rutte, the Dutch politician set to become NATO’s new secretary-general later this year. - The Wall Street Journal.

As one can imagine, this is great news for defense contractors.

Although I own four defense contractors, I haven't bought any of them to benefit from war.

I have bought defense contractors for one key reason: innovation.

If the current geopolitical environment tells us anything, the need for defense modernization and next-gen applications has skyrocketed. That benefits America's largest defense contractors, which are also some of the world's biggest innovators.

Hence, in this article, we'll discuss one of my largest investments. I bought shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) after the pandemic, as it has the best of two worlds:

It is a premier defense contractor with a well-diversified portfolio of next-gen technologies, including the F-135 engine for the F-35 and the MIM-104 Patriot missile system.

It has a fantastic commercial platform, allowing it to benefit from rapid growth in the commercial aerospace segment. This includes Pratt & Whitney engines and Collins, the producer of almost everything you can think of in a commercial (and military) plane.

In fact, I believe RTX's commercial business is one of the most underestimated business segments on the market.

My most recent article on the company (that used to be named Raytheon Technologies) was written on April 23. Since then, shares have been roughly flat, lagging the S&P 500 (SP500) by 11 points.

Shares are up 40% since I wrote "I'm So Bullish It Hurts" on October 16.

In this article, I'll update my thesis using new developments and explain why I believe we're dealing with one of the most attractive (dividend) stocks on the market.

So, after a lengthy introduction, let's finally get to it!

There's Deep Wide-Moat Value In RTX

At the end of this month, on July 25, RTX is set to report its earnings.

Using Nasdaq data, analysts are looking for $1.29 in EPS. If history is any indication, this could become the fifth-consecutive earnings beat, as far as Nasdaq tracks data (going back to 2Q23).

Nasdaq

Although 2Q24 is expected to see flat EPS growth, the quarters after that are expected to see accelerating growth.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, full-year EPS this year is expected to rise by 7%. That's a decent number.

However, 2025 and 2026 are expected to see 14% and 12% EPS growth, respectively.

In previous articles, I applied a 20x multiple to the stock. Officially, the long-term normalized P/E ratio is 17.4x, as we can see in the chart below. However, before the 2020 merger, RTX Corp. was United Technologies. It wasn't a pure-play aerospace company until the merger, which involved spin-offs.

FAST Graphs

Normally, I do the valuation part at the end of my articles. However, applying a 20x multiple to the company's earnings gives us a fair value of roughly $140, 40% above the current price.

While this may sound a bit too optimistic, I think it's perfectly reasonable, as RTX is firing on all cylinders.

One reason is its ultra-wide moat business model, which now meets strong demand growth in both commercial and defense sectors.

For example, Collins Aerospace holds the number 1 or number 2 positions in 70% of its product portfolio and an off-warranty installed base of $100 billion.

Collins produces an almost limitless range of products, including avionics, advanced materials, bathroom lights, business-class seats, landing gears, and so much more. If Collins were a standalone business, I would likely own it as well, as I think it's one of the best ways to get exposure to a fast-growing commercial industry.

Meanwhile, Pratt & Whitney's large commercial engine business, managing an installed base of 12,000 engines and a backlog of over 10,000 Geared Turbofan ("GTF") engines, provides diversified long-term revenue streams.

Additionally, Pratt & Whitney Canada's sole-source positions on more than 200 platforms and 63,000 engines in service further support its market dominance.

In fact, every second, a P&W-powered aircraft takes off and lands.

RTX Corporation

What's so great about commercial aviation is that we are finally going back to pre-pandemic conditions.

Last year, Boeing (BA) estimated that close to 49 thousand new planes would need to be produced through 20242, with a net expansion of roughly 21 thousand planes.

Boeing Company

In light of the return to pre-pandemic growth conditions, Collins Aerospace reported sales of $6.7 billion in the first quarter. This translates to 9% organic growth, driven primarily by strength in commercial aftermarket and original equipment ("OE") sectors.

Commercial aftermarket sales increased by 14%, driven by a significant rise in parts and repair services.

Meanwhile, Pratt & Whitney saw sales growth of 23% to $6.5 billion, driven by strong performance across all channels. Commercial OE sales soared by 64% due to higher engine deliveries and a favorable mix in the large commercial engine business.

Additionally, the unit saw a 9% increase in commercial aftermarket sales, largely driven by higher volume in GTF overhaul activities.

RTX Corporation

I also need to mention that P&W is a major player in single-aisle aircraft. This is expected to be the fastest-growing airplane segment. As we can see in the overview above, in March, the company was selected to power up to 35 Airbus A320neo aircraft of Icelandair.

On the defense side, the company is also hitting it out of the park.

Programs like the Patriot air defense system, AMRAAM, and the Standard Missile family have made the Raytheon segment an essential player in the modern defense environment. The same goes for P&W and Collins, who both have substantial defense exposure as well.

In the first quarter, the defense segment saw a 7% year-over-year growth, ending the quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.05 and a massive backlog of $77 billion.

RTX Corporation

Combining commercial and defense operations, the company has a $202 billion backlog with a 1.34 book-to-bill ratio, indicating $1.34 in new orders for every $1.00 in finished work.

To remain relevant, RTX is investing in R&D, including plans to invest roughly $3 billion in company-funded R&D and $5 billion in customer-funded R&D in 2024.

Customer-funded R&D has consistently been close to 7% of total sales, which is one of the reasons why this giant has such a big moat.

RTX Corporation

Currently, investments focus on advanced materials, electrification, power/thermal management, and microelectronics.

Promising upcoming products include the LTAMDS, which is a next-generation 360-degree air defense radar expected to secure domestic and international contracts this year.

It's a project of multiple major defense contractors, which fits perfectly the current "threat environment."

Google News

The company is also improving its operations, using its CORE operating system.

During the first quarter, the company noted the deployment of this system led to an 8% delivery improvement in Collins' nacelle business and a 17% increase in quality.

Moreover, to meet growing customer demand, RTX is expanding its manufacturing capacity with a $2.5 billion capital investment planned this year.

This includes a $115 million expansion of the Raytheon Redstone Missile Integration Facility, which will increase its capacity by over 50%.

RTX Stock - Shareholder Value

In addition to being up to 40% undervalued, the company is in a great spot to boost shareholder situations.

On a full-year basis, the company expects to generate $5.7 billion in free cash flow. This number is key. Watch for it when RTX publishes its 2Q24 earnings.

RTX Corporation

Analysts agree with this number and see a path to $7.4 billion in 2026 free cash flow. This would translate to a 14% CAGR and a 5.5% free cash flow yield.

Currently yielding 2.5%, this implies RTX has a cash payout ratio of less than 50%, with a lot of room to grow its dividend.

Over the past three years, the dividend has been hiked by 7.4% annually. I expect that number to be substantially higher in the next three years, supported by aggressive buybacks.

The company, which has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+ and a 2024E net leverage ratio of 2.7x EBITDA, announced a $10 billion buyback program last year, enough to buy back more than 7% of its current share count.

Over the past three years, RTX has bought back 11% of its shares.

Data by YCharts

All things considered, RTX remains one of my all-time favorite dividend-growth investments.

It has strong secular growth in both commercial and defense segments and the right segments to address demand.

Strong (customer-funded) R&D has resulted in cutting-edge technologies that support demand growth.

It has a healthy balance sheet.

Earnings growth is expected to accelerate substantially.

The company has a 2.5% dividend yield, a path to higher dividend growth, and a focus on aggressive buybacks to improve the per-share value of its business.

It has a highly attractive valuation, making me believe there's a very realistic path to $140 per share.

Takeaway

NATO's increasing focus on defense modernization and China's role in global security underscores the critical need for advanced defense technologies.

With rising defense budgets and strong support for innovation, companies like RTX are well-positioned for significant growth.

I believe RTX's diversified portfolio in defense and commercial aerospace, supported by robust R&D investments, makes it a standout in the sector.

Its commercial aviation business is rebounding, and defense contracts continue to drive revenue growth.

Despite its recent stock price stagnation, RTX's long-term prospects, sweetened by a record backlog and aggressive buybacks, suggest substantial upside potential, possibly to $140 per share.

This makes RTX one of my top picks for dividend-growth investments.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Large Dual-Sector Footprint: RTX excels in both defense and commercial aerospace, giving it a diversified revenue profile.

RTX excels in both defense and commercial aerospace, giving it a diversified revenue profile. Innovation Leader: Significant investments in R&D drive cutting-edge technologies, keeping RTX at the forefront of the industry.

Significant investments in R&D drive cutting-edge technologies, keeping RTX at the forefront of the industry. Solid Financials: With a $202 billion backlog and strong free cash flow, RTX is well-positioned for future growth.

With a $202 billion backlog and strong free cash flow, RTX is well-positioned for future growth. Attractive Valuation: The stock appears to be significantly undervalued, with a realistic path to $140 per share.

The stock appears to be significantly undervalued, with a realistic path to $140 per share. Shareholder Value: Aggressive buybacks and a growing dividend yield make RTX a compelling choice for dividend-growth investors.

Cons: