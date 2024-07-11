ktsimage

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric conditions. NBIX’s leading products are FDA-approved Ingrezza for tardive dyskinesia and Orilissa for endometriosis pain. Moreover, its pipeline includes neurology, neuroendocrinology, and neuropsychiatry programs, with clinical trials in diverse development stages. Crinecerfont for congenital adrenal hyperplasia [CAH] is particularly promising, using a novel non-glucocorticoid therapeutic approach that could significantly improve outcomes for pediatric and adult patients. Overall, NBIX’s revenue concentration can be a concern, but it should continue diversifying its revenue streams over time. Hence, I deem NBIX a “strong buy” in biotech for more risk-averse investors as this stock looks like a lower-risk, lower-reward play in biotech.

Established Biotech: Business Overview

Neurocrine Biosciences was founded in 1992 as a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California. The company focuses on developing treatments for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric conditions and is committed to treating unmet medical needs. NBIX has three FDA-approved and commercialized drugs: Ingrezza (Valbenazine), Orilissa (elagolix), and Oriahnn (Elagolix, Estradiol, and Norethindrone Acetate).

In my view, Ingrezza is the company’s main value driver, approved for tardive dyskinesia, characterized by involuntary, repetitive body movements. It was FDA-approved in 2017 and has been significantly successful due to its effectiveness and favorable safety profile. On the other hand, Orilissa (elagolix) is indicated for endometriosis. It was approved by the FDA in 2018, and it targets gonadotropin-releasing hormone [GnRH] receptors in the pituitary gland, influencing hormone regulation to manage endometriosis symptoms. Lastly, Oriahnn was approved in 2020 as a combination therapy indicated for heavy menstrual bleeding related to uterine fibroids. NBIX out-licensed Elagolix's global rights to AbbVie (ABBV) after phase 2 trials. AbbVie now pays NBIX royalties at tiered percentage rates on Elagolix’s net sales.

Source: Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation May 1, 2024.

Furthermore, the company’s pipeline includes other neurology, neuroendocrinology, and neuropsychiatry programs. The neurology program develops valbenazine for other movement disorder therapies, NBI-827104, NBI-921352, and NBI-1076986. First, Valbenazine is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 [VMAT2] Inhibitor. It is approved for tardive dyskinesia but is also being investigated in phase 3 for different movement disorders, such as treating dyskinetic cerebral palsy [CP]. This drug regulates VMAT2, a protein that transports dopamine whose dysregulation provokes involuntary movements. It’s undergoing trials for managing dyskinetic CP symptoms.

Additionally, NBI-827104 is in phase 2 for epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep [EE-CSWS]. This rare pediatric epilepsy syndrome leads to cognitive impairments due to disturbance of rest and frequent seizures. This drug candidate modulates specific calcium channels related to neuronal excitability and the release of neurotransmitters, reducing epileptic discharges.

NBI-921352 is in phase 2 for Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy caused by SCN8A mutation [SCN8A-DEE], a severe manifestation of epilepsy caused by a SCN8A gene mutation that produces neuron hyperexcitability. This disorder is linked to early-onset seizures that lead to profound intellectual disabilities and present a risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy [SUDEP]. Also, NBI-921352 aims to reduce the neurons’ firing of excessive electrical impulses due to the mutation of the sodium channels.

Lastly, NBI-1076986 is a phase 1 drug indicated for movement disorders in conditions such as dystonia, Parkinson's disease, and Huntington's disease. This drug candidate acts as an inhibitor of a type of muscarinic acetylcholine receptor [M4]. By blocking these receptors, the medicine modulates the release of neurotransmitters and produces motor control.

Source: Neurocrine Biosciences website.

Moreover, NBIX’s neuroendocrinology program studies crinecerfont and modified-release hydrocortisone as well. I believe Crinecerfont is the most advanced drug candidate in the pipeline, with phase 3 for congenital adrenal hyperplasia [CAH] in adults and CAH in children and adolescents. CAH is a group of genetic conditions affecting the adrenal glands, and its symptoms include abnormal development of sexual features, infertility, and metabolic imbalances. Thus, Crinecerfont blocks CRF1 receptors, reducing adrenocorticotropic hormone [ACTH] production from the pituitary gland, reducing the generation of adrenal androgens, and allowing hormonal balance.

Additionally, NBIX’s neuroendocrinology program includes modified-release hydrocortisone therapy. This is a phase 2 adrenal insufficiency and CAH treatment. Adrenal insufficiency causes fatigue, weakness, low blood pressure, and life-threatening adrenal crises. Hydrocortisone is a synthetic form of cortisol that helps to manage complications related to cortisol deficiency. Hence, this therapy is a more physiological replacement of cortisol, replicating the rhythm of its natural production.

Lastly, NBIX’s neuropsychiatry pipeline is the company’s most diverse IP portfolio. Once again, it has Valbenazine in Phase 3 as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia. The idea is that VMAT2 transports dopamine, and Valbenazine reduces its release. Thus, this manages schizophrenia’s symptoms like psychosis and involuntary movement.

Source: Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation May 1, 2024.

However, NBIX also tests NBI-1065845 in phase 2, meeting primary endpoints statistically significantly reducing the [MADRS] total score. MDD is a sizeable market worldwide; so far, NBI-1065845 seems generally well tolerated. This drug modulates AMPA receptors to enhance glutamatergic neurotransmission, providing an antidepressant effect for patients not responding to standard therapies. Luvadaxistat, on the other hand, is in phase 2 for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia. This impacts patients' memory, attention, and executive functions. Hence, Luvadaxistat inhibits D-amino acid oxidase [DAAO] and enhances N-methyl-D-aspartate [NMDA] receptors, improving synaptic plasticity, memory, and neural growth.

While those are NBIX’s most encouraging research programs, it also has NBI-1117568 for schizophrenia in phase 2. This drug is an M4 agonist that balances neurotransmitter systems, relieving disease symptoms. NBI-1070770 is researched for MDD. It is an NMDA negative allosteric modulator [NAM] that reduces excessive NMDA activity, alleviating depressive symptoms. In fact, in April 2024, NBIX announced the first patient dosed with this drug candidate in phase 2 of the clinical trials.

Crinecerfont's Path to Approval: New CAH Therapy

Nevertheless, Crinecerfont stands out in NBIX, and on July 1, 2024, the FDA accepted its priority review to treat pediatric and adult patients with CAH. The PDUFA target date for capsule administration is December 29, and the oral solution is December 30. If approved, Crinecerfont would become the first new first-in-class therapy for CAH in 70 years. Moreover, NBIX could use its Rare Pediatric Disease Designation Priority Review voucher granted in September 2020. Since Crinecerfont was also designated as an Orphan drug in March 2019 and Breakthrough Therapy in December 2023, it could be exempt from paying PDUFA fees and benefits for seven years of market exclusivity.

Source: Crinecerfont’s Primary CAHtalyst™ Pediatric Phase 3 Study Results.

This is key because Crinecerfont’s positive results and safety profile were demonstrated in the CAHtalyst Phase 3 Pediatric and Adult trial. The results presented at ENDO 2024 showed that Crinecerfont met primary and secondary endpoints. It significantly reduced adrenal androgen levels, lowering glucocorticoid [GC] doses. 30% of participants achieved a physiologic GC dose by week 28, keeping androgen control versus 0% in the placebo group. Long-term supraphysiologic GC therapy improved body mass index, insulin resistance, and decreased hirsutism in females. Crinecerfont was well tolerated, which is notable since the trial involved 103 children and adolescents aged 2 to 17 with CAH.

CAHtalyst’s results in adults showed reduced adrenal levels while administering lower GC doses. 62.5% of participants achieved a physiologic GC dose while keeping androgen control versus 17.5% in the placebo group. Likewise, supraphysiologic GC therapy produced the same improvements in children. Once again, its safety profile was strong, with fatigue and headache as the most common adverse events.

Relatively Undervalued: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, NBIX trades at a sizeable market cap of $14.8 billion, placing it among larger pharmaceutical publicly traded companies. However, it’s promising that the company’s IP portfolio continues to expand, as it’s relatively concentrated on Ingrezza’s revenues. For context, 98.2% of total Q1 2024 revenues stemmed from Ingrezza. So, I believe developing additional revenue streams is key if NBIX wants to justify such a sizeable valuation.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Currently, its balance sheet holds $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments against $259.0 million in convertible debt. I estimate its latest quarterly cash flow was $119.1 million, subtracting its Net CAPEX from CFOs. This means NBIX is largely sustainable at this juncture. Moreover, Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on NBIX projects it’ll generate $2.6 billion in revenues and $7.87 EPS by 2025. This would imply the company trades at a forward P/S and P/E of 5.7 and 18.7. These are relatively reasonable compared to the sector’s median forward P/S and P/E multiples of 3.6 and 27.7, respectively.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

I believe NBIX’s slightly higher forward P/S multiple could be explained due to its high margins. As seen in the image above, the company is easily one of the most financially efficient in its sector. So, I think paying a slightly higher sales multiple is fair, especially if the P/E ratio is undervalued. Hence, I consider NBIX a good investment at these levels, rating it a “strong buy.” It has several upcoming catalysts across its diverse product pipeline, high margins, growing revenues, and looks relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, biotech has mostly clinical trial risks. Usually, smaller biotech companies ride or die on favorable results and FDA approvals. However, NBIX already appears well established at this stage, so its risks mostly lie in its concentrated revenues. Ingrezza is promising and should continue to grow over time, but this is not guaranteed. Moreover, since the company’s P/S ratio is above average, any sales slowdown on this drug could quickly reprice the stock’s multiple lower.

Source: TradingView.

However, for the most part, NBIX’s investment thesis does seem quite robust with its positive cash flows, secular tailwinds, and diverse upcoming pipeline. Over time, I believe NBIX will continue diversifying its revenues, but until then, investors must accept such concentration risks. As a last note, I think NBIX’s risk profile is lower, but its upside will probably be less than that of the typical smaller and more speculative biotech company. Hence, I would consider NBIX a lower-risk, lower-reward play in biotech, trading at a favorable valuation for long-term investors.

Strong-Buy: Conclusion

Overall, NBIX is a promising biotech in a much more mature stage today. While it does have significant revenue concentration on Ingrezza, it is working towards diversifying its revenue streams through its product pipeline. Moreover, secular tailwinds seem favorable, and forward valuation metrics suggest that NBIX is undervalued. Furthermore, the company’s high margins and profitability indicate a solid management team, which will likely continue to compound shareholder value over time. Hence, I deem NBIX a “strong buy” in biotech for more risk-averse investors as this stock looks like a lower-risk, lower-reward play in biotech.