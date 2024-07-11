peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

Between a better environment for medical device stocks in general and better specific performance from Sonova (OTCPK:SONVY) (OTCPK:SONVF) (SOON.SW), shares of this leading hearing aid company have done pretty well since my last update – climbing almost 30% and outperforming the broader medical device space, as well as Demant (OTCPK:WILYY) and Amplifon, but while underperforming the nearly 60% move from GN Store Nord (OTCPK:GNNDY).

I continue to like the prospects for mid-single-digit growth in the hearing aid industry, and I do like Sonova’s leverage to markets like China, where growth could well exceed industry averages. In the near term, I don’t like the exposure to weaker consumer spending in Western economies, as a weaker macro environment can negatively impact hearing aid sales. I have mixed feelings about the valuation, as I can argue for another 10% to 15% of upside, but a lot now rides on strong execution, including share gains from an already-leading position.

Recent Results Have Been Alright

I’d characterize the most recent results from Sonova has “good enough”, though not really exceptional. Revenue rose a little less than 4% in organic terms for the second half of FY’24 (reported back in mid-May), with 6% organic growth in the core hearing aid business and about 4% growth in the audiology clinic business.

Gross margin improved by a point from the prior year and 130bp from the first half of FY’24, while EBITA declined 5% as reported and rose 6% in constant currency, good enough to meet sell-side expectations, and I’d argue maybe a slight “like for like” beat as the sell-side seemed to underestimate the impact of foreign exchange headwinds.

FY 2025 Has Some Macro And Competitive Challenges

Sonova’s initial guidance for FY’25 was fine, with a revenue target about 2% above the prior sell-side average and an EBITA target about 1% above. There has been a trend here of late of the company choosing (or needing) to invest a bit more on the expense side to maintain sales growth, but full-year EBITDA margins were still fine at around 26.5% (up from 26.2% in FY’23).

I do see some near-term challenges that I think investors would do well to consider.

First, Sonova has lost some share in the most recent data (May 2024) from the U.S. Veteran’s Administration. The VA is a major channel for hearing aid sales in the United States (about 20%), and Sonova has seen some share loss to Demant and GN, as those two companies have recently introduced new models. With that, Sonova’s share has dipped below 50% to 46%, with Demant climbing to 21% and GN climbing to 11%.

While quarter-to-quarter variation isn’t unusual, the 500bp decline at Sonova in May is not normal, and I believe it may be challenging for the company to regain share ahead of the company’s next product launch cycle late this fall. For those not familiar with the VA, the agency does not push one brand over another (there aren’t any deals in place that give privileged access or preference), but patient choice is often driven by a desire for the newest offerings, particularly as newer offerings tend to stand out in terms of audio quality and battery/charging times.

I also have some near-term concerns about the macroeconomic environment in Western markets like the U.S. and Western Europe. In the U.S. hearing aids are not often covered by private insurance, and Medicare coverage varies – while basic Medicare does not cover them, there are Medicare Advantage plans that do (with varying degrees of out-of-pocket responsibility to the patient). In many Western European countries, basic hearing aids and fittings are meaningfully subsidized, but those who wish for more than basic models generally have to pay the difference (and often use supplemental private insurance plans to do so).

What that all means is that hearing aid sales can be economically-sensitive in the short term, with people either putting off the purchase or trading down to cheaper models. I don’t think the macro headwinds present now are enough to dramatically impact the market, but I think there’s a risk of it pushing the near-term market growth rate to the lower end of the range (around 3% to 4%).

Costco And Product Development Could Be Positive Drivers

Sonova ceded some market share in the U.S. when its private label deal with Costco (COST) ended in 2023, with GN and Demant gaining at Sonova’s expense. Given the cost of hearing aids, Costco has actually become a significant sales channel in the U.S. that now (according to multiple company presentations at analyst days and sell-side conferences) accounts for around 15% to 16% of U.S. sales with an underlying growth rate roughly double that of the overall market.

Given the comments made by management, it seems they are looking to re-enter the Costco channel, though the exact form of the re-entry has yet to be determined (and Demant has said their guidance anticipates Costco moving from three suppliers to four).

Sonova could elect to enter the OTC market segment, where it would compete with Bose, but the OTC market is generally a lower-feature, lower-price, lower-margin market and one that I think doesn’t really have much appeal for Sonova. That leaves a choice between re-entering as a branded supplier or possibly signing a new deal to sell to/through Costco as a Kirkland Signature offering.

While there are a lot of unknowns at this point (including the terms of a private label deal, should the company go that route), I think it could offer a low-to-mid single-digit boost to earnings.

I do also see opportunities for Sonova to drive share gains on the back of product innovation, but I question the timing and pace of this process. The industry is moving toward Bluetooth LE Audio as the new standard, but Sonova doesn’t seem to be in a rush here, and seems to be focusing more on improving its charging technology in the near term. I’d also note that the company continues to invest in AI technologies that could ultimately lead to more significant product differentiation, as hearing loss is very much an individual disease and adaptive AI could optimize sound quality in real time.

The Outlook

With Sonova’s recent financial performance more or less tracking close to expectations and with the market likewise not offering many surprises, I haven’t made many changes to my model. My FY’25 revenue estimate stays where it is, slightly below the Street average but still calling for almost 9% year-over-year improvement. While my long-term growth rate does move higher (to around 5% to 6%), that’s largely due to a lower starting point (reported revenue was down yoy in FY’24); on a like-for-like basis, I’m still looking for 4% to 5% long-term revenue growth, though a bit closer to 5% than before.

I still expect ongoing EBIT and EBITDA margin improvement, with EBITDA margins close to 27% this year and approaching 30% over the next three to five years. I have cut back my FCF margin improvement expectations a little (a smoother ramp, basically), but I’m still looking for 20%-ish free cash flow margins in the near term, improving toward the mid-20%’s over time and supporting high single-digit FCF growth around 9%.

Discounting those cash flows back, I think Sonova is more or less fairly valued and offers a mid-to-high single-digit long-term annualized total return. Looking at growth and margin-driven EV/revenue valuation, the story is a little more interesting. Medical device multiples have expanded again, and I could argue for a fair value about 15% higher based on prevailing trends; on a more normalized long-term basis, though, the upside is much more limited at around 5%.

The Bottom Line

I don’t dislike Sonova, but I don’t see enough clear-cut undervaluation or momentum in the business to be as bullish as before. It’s definitely a name I’d look at again if this recent pullback were to go on further, but I think it’s basically fairly valued right now.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.