June CPI Report: Inflation Falls, Rate Cut Hopes Rise

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • June data from the Labor Department showed prices rising 3.0% YOY, below the forecasted increase. Prices also fell on the month.
  • Excluding volatile food and energy categories, prices rose 3.3%, also below expectations.
  • The market-friendly data continues a trend of cooling inflationary pressures seen last month.
  • I view the data as supportive of looser Federal Reserve policy in the months ahead.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

Odds were already looking good for those expecting looser monetary policy in the months ahead. These chances just got better following today's monthly data on the consumer price index ("CPI").

Prices surprisingly declined 0.1% on the month, according to the Labor

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.2K Followers
Providing timely and quick to the punch analysis of earnings and macro-related events across various sectors, with a focus on retail and real estate. I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News