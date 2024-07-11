Cool June CPI Sends Yields Lower, Rate Cut Odds Increase Further

JLGutierrez

June CPI verified down 0.1%, below the 0.1% consensus forecast. It was the largest monthly decline since May 2020. Core CPI came in up 0.1%, also a tenth under what economists were expecting. On a year-on-year basis, headline CPI is now just 3.0%, equaling the low of the cycle, while core is now up 3.3%, the lightest since April 2021.

At the same time, Initial Jobless Claims for last week came in near two-month lows at just 222,000 while Continuing Claims rose again to 1.852 million, the highest since November 2021.

June Supercore CPI came in at 4.651%, while the month-on-month change was –0.054%, confirming the second consecutive drop in that key metric. US real average hourly earnings were up 0.8% in June on a 12-month basis. The three-month annualized change in core CPI is now just 2.1%, the lowest since March 2021, and very close to the Fed’s target, though the official target is 2% year-on-year headline PCE inflation.

An All-Around Dovish June CPI Report

Christian Fromhertz

Headline and Core Inflation Fell Further in June

Kathy Jones

Three-Month Annualized CPI 2.1%

WSJ

CPI Categories M/M

Liz Ann Sonders

All around, this was a very dovish set of inflation numbers for last month, as signs show that retail spending was soft. We’ll know more on that front next week. In the here and now, though, odds have jumped that the Fed will cut rates at its September meeting. It has become increasingly likely that the FOMC gathering at the end of this month will be used to tee up the first quarter-point ease of the cycle. Chair Powell will have the chance to tweak monetary policy plans at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in late August, too.

Rate Cut Odds Tick Up

CME FedWatch Tool

The stock and bond markets reacted differently to the CPI report. S&P 500 futures (SPX) were about unchanged after the report. Small caps, though, reacted bullishly to the 8:30 a.m. ET data – the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) surged to a 1.9% gain shortly after the inflation data crossed the wires.

Small Caps Jump Post-CPI

Stockcharts.com

As for bonds, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note (US10Y) fell to a fresh four-month low, under 4.2% after the report. Signs continue to show that inflation is no longer a major concern for the economy, and that growth risks could be emerging as the primary threat. That's about what Chair Powell hinted at when he delivered his semi-annual report to Congress earlier this week.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield Drops Under 4.20%

TradingView

Traders now see a 25% chance of a third rate cut by the Fed before the year is out, as there is now a 78% chance of a September ease. That realization helped send the US Dollar Index lower Thursday morning as it retests its rising 200-day moving average. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped to near $59,000, and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) surged back above $2400 per ounce.

Dollar Drops Following June CPI's Release

TradingView

Looking ahead, we’ll get a look at trends in wholesale prices tomorrow with the June Producer Price Index report, which comes out before yet another inflation reading via the July preliminary University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. So, the action is by no means done with the release of CPI and this morning’s Initial Jobless Claims report.

Next week, be on the lookout for potential volatility when growth updates come about. NY Fed Empire Manufacturing hits Monday before the bell, and June Advance Retail Sales arrives in the premarket on Tuesday. Housing data, Industrial Production, and the Fed’s Beige Book of regional economic activity will make Wednesday a busy day on the macro front. As it stands, bettors place just a 15% chance of a US recession this year, up from 7% a month ago.

Upcoming Macro Data

BofA Global Research

Recession Chances Tick Up, Still Low

Kalshi

The Bottom Line

The June CPI report was cool, no matter how you sliced it. S&P 500 futures weren’t much changed, but the real action was in the bond market and within small-cap equities. Gold also jumped while the dollar dipped. The inflation update gives the Fed even more ammo to begin cutting rates.