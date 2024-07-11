Why I Am Buying CoStar Group

Summary

  • I have started a ~3% position in CoStar at $71/share and would like to increase the position to ~5% if the stock goes down to ~$60.
  • At current $25 Bn EV, the company is currently trading at ~20x NTM EV/EBITDA multiple.
  • This is capex light business, so EBITDA can be considered a reasonable proxy for FCF here.

I have started a ~3% position in CoStar (NASDAQ:CSGP) at $71/share and would like to increase the position to ~5% if the stock goes down to ~$60.

I wrote a Deep Dive on CSGP back in January 2024, so I would suggest reading my Deep Dive for a more comprehensive discussion on the company. I will mostly highlight a couple of points in this piece.

While many like to depict CoStar as “Bloomberg for CRE” (Commercial Real Estate), I liked the way Brown Advisory described it, “it’s like Bloomberg, if FactSet did not exist”. While that is perhaps an apt description of CSGP’s offerings and its competitive advantages within the CRE market, CoStar suite and information services are only ~45% of their revenue today. ~45% of their revenue comes from online marketplaces (LoopNet, and Multifamily), and the rest ~10% comes from the nascent residential segment and other marketplaces and services. One of the things that I really like about CSGP is while CoStar’s information & analytics segment is more procyclical, the online marketplace segment is a bit countercyclical, which subdues the overall cyclicality of the company. From my Deep Dive:

“Looking at the dire situation in commercial office space during post-Covid era, an understandable concern that one might have is whether CoStar is also going to feel indirect pain of their CRE customers. Given CoStar’s revenue declined by 1% during GFC and their almost entire business was information & analytics back then, we can sense their vulnerability in this segment in a potential, secularly challenged environment for office space. Nonetheless, it is perhaps also somewhat impressive that even during GFC, their revenue declined by only ~1%. It likely indicates that unless their customer is going out of business (bankruptcy may just mean restructuring the capital structure and not necessarily shutting down the business), CoStar’s CRE information business is likely to remain (and was) resilient in the

