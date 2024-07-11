2 Yield-Driven ETFs That Are Not Only About Dividend Income

Olivier Le Moal

Given the higher interest rate dynamics, it is finally possible for investors to devise truly yield-seeking strategies without taking excessive risk or receiving insignificant current income streams.

The uptick in discount rates (i.e., interest rates) has pushed down the multiples across the board, rendering the yield levels more enticing. These more aggressive discount rates have impacted both risk-heavy and defensive assets (or companies). In other words, there are now possibilities to enter into companies that have robust capital structures and growing cash flows, but increased dividend yield simply due to a higher discount rate.

While it is true that the overall yield levels have gone up, investors have to still make a choice whether to focus more on maximizing the yield potential or sacrifice some basis points in current income streams in order to access dividend growth potential.

As many of my followers / readers have probably noticed, I am a huge fan of high yielding securities and do not care so much about the dividend growth component as long as the underlying dividends are really underpinned by durable cash flows. With that being said, there is a merit of having some diversification in place (asset, sector as well as strategy wise).

In this context, I would like to highlight two specific instruments through which high yield seeking investors can capture different risk and return dynamics that could not be possible via pure-play high yielding exposures. In a nutshell, there are three major advantages:

Investing in a bit lower yielding securities creates an opportunity to benefit from a dividend growth that has the potential to over time result in a much higher current income generation relative to high yielding alternatives.

Typically, dividend growth implies an exposure towards growth-tilted economic sectors, which, in turn, should also reward investors through a price appreciation on top of enticing dividend growth.

Importantly, since the interest rates are up, it is possible to scope growth investments that offer relatively interesting yields already from the start.

Here are two specific names that meet the aforementioned criteria.

Pick #1: The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

SCHD is one of the most popular dividend growth ETF with AuM of circa $55 billion. The underlying asset selection process is as follows:

A company has to have at least 10 consecutive years of dividends

Market cap level has to be minimum $500 million.

After the sample is developed based on the two criteria above, SCHD selects companies that maximize the following factors: cash flow yield, return on equity, dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth.

So, at its core, SCHD is focused on well-established businesses that possess relatively low financial risk and have ample dividend growth potential.

The obvious reason why SCHD could be deemed attractive is the combination of defensive exposure with a clear dividend growth potential.

Besides this, there are two additional reasons why dividend investors should consider adding SCHD to their portfolios:

The FWD dividend yield of SCHD has reached 4.2%, which is materially above its 10-year historical average of ~ 3%. Such a yield should be sufficient enough for dividend investors to deploy their capital here without incurring too much of an opportunity cost in terms of the foregone income level. Plus, against the backdrop of SCHD's historical double-digit dividend growth in conjunction with strong income growth momentum, the overall case for SCHD as a yield-focused play looks very attractive. The current FOMC dot plot, which indicates a declining trajectory in the future interest rates introduces favorable dynamics for SCHD's underlying investments. As most of the companies that share a constituency in SCHD's asset base are growth-tilted, the effects from the interest rate changes should be rather significant. This is due to a magnified duration factor that is characteristic of companies which exhibit back-end loaded cash flows (i.e., due to growth potential, the cash flows in the future exceed the ones which are generated in the present).

Pick #2: NEOS NASDAQ-100 High Income ETF (QQQI)

QQQI is a relatively new ETF that was established in January this year. It is an actively managed vehicle implementing a dynamic option strategy with a goal to generate high streams of current income. In this process, QQQI applies different option strategies, but the key one - which is also how the yield enhancement can take place - is a covered call strategy. Here, the options are sold against the Nasdaq 100.

Due to this option strategy, QQQI yields roughly 14% on a FWD annualized basis. However, as it is the case with all of the option-based ETFs that devise specific strategies to maximize yield, the upside potential is per definition limited. It is indeed the case with QQQI also.

With that being said, we have to keep in mind that QQQI utilizes a dynamic option strategy, under which the management has some discretion in terms of deciding when to leave some room open for potential price appreciation in the underlying securities.

Looking at the chart below, we can nicely see how QQQI price has ticked higher despite its massive distribution yield.

YCharts

So, by investing in QQQI, dividend investors can not only benefit from a clear yield enhancement stemming from the current double-digit yield, but also introduce an element of price appreciation potential in their portfolios, which is underpinned by the Nasdaq 100 names.

Finally, it is worth underscoring the prevailing VIX levels that are at historical lows. For an ETF like QQQI this imposes headwinds for pocketing rich premiums from the sold options.

YCharts

While it is difficult (or almost impossible) to predict when the VIX will shoot higher, it would be fair to assume that just based on the historic data, the odds are higher for experiencing some upward swing from here.

The bottom line

Although in this particular environment, dividend investors have wider options to pick companies which generate decent yield with limited risk, there is still a rationale behind diversifying into more growth focused instruments.

Since the interest rates are high, investing in growth tilted instruments does not necessarily have to come with huge sacrifices on the yield.

For example, SCHD is a ~4% yielding ETF with historical dividend growth in the double-digit territory and has a significant dividend growth potential ahead. Similarly, QQQI is an example of how some growth can be accessed, while still benefiting from very attractive current income streams.