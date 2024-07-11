SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Roughly 10 months ago, when the large-cap healthcare conglomerate- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), was going through a rough ride, we had mooted the idea of going long on the stock. From then, until the end of Q1 this year, the CVS stock had performed reasonably well, generating returns of +15%, but it all went pear-shaped from Q2 onwards; in effect, the stock is down by -16% since the publication of our article in September, even as its peers from the healthcare space have notched up steady gains of +13% on average.

YCharts

Notwithstanding the CVS stock's wobbly performance so far, there's also some recent regulatory discontent that prompts us to turn cautious on the stock, even if forward valuations and the income angle still look attractive. All in all, we think it's fair to revise our rating from a BUY to a HOLD.

Increased Regulatory Scrutiny And The Associated Uncertainties May Cap Upside

CVS Healthcare wears multiple hats within the broad healthcare solutions spectrum, but one of the more important roles is played by CVS Caremark, the subsidiary of our focus stock, which serves as a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM).

PBM, by itself, isn't a standalone operating segment but gets clubbed under CVS's Health Services division (which also renders digital and in-patient healthcare services across various medical clinics, whilst also providing enablement solutions). What's key is that Health Services is the largest contributor to the CVS group's topline (46% of annual sales).

CVS's PBM business has developed a controversial reputation in the public domain as many believe it isn't diligently fulfilling its role as a middleman within the prescription drug distribution chain. Note that CVS alongside The Cigna Group (CI), and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) are currently backing the 3 largest PBMs in the market, and those 3 alone are believed to have processed 80% of the prescription drugs in the US last year (12 years back their aggregate share was less than 50%)!.

NY Times

The system has allowed these entities to acquire, scale, and become larger over time, as it was initially believed that their large size would provide the requisite bargaining strength and negotiating power to procure ample rebates and discounts from drug manufacturers, which could then be passed on to the end customer, making healthcare more affordable.

Rather, a recent FTC report released a couple of days back, reiterates how the end outcome is not as desired, but rather these PBMs have been profiting at the expense of patients and bulldozing smaller local pharmacies that are responsible for providing health access to the poorer communities) out of the market.

Note that PBMs typically end up pushing higher-priced drugs over cheaper drugs (with the same efficacy) as the rebates they receive are a function of the manufacturer's listing price. And drug manufacturers in turn argue that because of the higher rebates they have to pay these PBMs, they often pre-empt and end up jacking up their own listing prices to protect their margins.

Following the publication of the FTC Report, fresh concerns have also emerged about a likely lawsuit against the three big PBMs by the consumer protection agency with a special focus on business practices related to rebates. Meanwhile, these entities will also be required to testify before the House Oversight Committee in less than two weeks from now and that could end up opening another can of worms.

We would argue that CVS and the other two entities won't only be grilled on the practice of rebates, but also the opacity surrounding fees which only accounted for a minuscule proportion of PBM profits around a decade ago, but now account for the second largest share.

Phrma.org

Note that over the years these PBMs have begun establishing separate GPOs (Group Purchasing Organizations) and have also been charging separate fees from drug manufacturers. Unlike rebates (where a portion is shared with employers or payers), these fees are not shared and the PBMs end up pocketing it all. Note that the threshold of these fees has doubled in just 4 years!

NY Times

It is difficult to envisage the end outcome here, particularly in an election year, but with these unpleasant regulatory clouds forming on the horizon, we don't think the CVS stocks will be able to flourish.

Earnings Contraction Is Disappointing, But P/E Valuations Still Look Attractive

CVS Health's Q1 earnings came in well below estimates both on the topline and the bottom line, and what's compounded matters is the disappointing outlook for the rest of the year.

Whilst the pharmacy division is experiencing a mixed period, one of the key negative catalysts here is the higher-than-expected utilization pressure by Medicare Advantage members. The adverse effect on the cost base means FY EPS which was previously expected to come in at $8.3, will now likely come in 16% lower at $7.

We had previously flagged how FY24 was likely to be a below-par year (CVS's long-term target is to facilitate low double-digit EPS growth YoY, but this year's earnings growth will be 8%), but looking ahead to current FY25 estimates of $7.95, we're still looking at a business that could generate earnings CAGR of nearly 11% over two years.

YCharts

In light of that degree of earnings growth, an even cheaper P/E multiple of 7.23x looks alluring, more so, as the current multiple represents a 30% discount to its long-term average.

YCharts

The Dip In Cash-Generation Is A Cause For Concern

From FY19 until the latter half of FY22, the CVS operating model had been able to demonstrate a consistent track record of improving free cash flow generation (on a trailing twelve-month basis). However, since then there appears to be a declining trend, and whilst the initial expectation was that last year would be a one-off, that is no longer the case with yet another year of declining FCF by the end of FY24.

YCharts

Note that in Q1-24, CVS generated positive operating cash flow (OCF) of$4.9bn, but that was still roughly only a third of what was seen over a year ago ($7.4bn). Granted, the year ago OCF did get a fillip from the early timing of CMS payments, but yet, the expectation for CVS for the rest of this year is a drop in the run rate of cash generation.

Previously, CVS was on course to deliver $12bn worth of operating cash flow (the CAPEX guidance has been maintained at $3bn as before) with an implied FCF of $9bn for FY24. But now, that forecast has been brought down by another 13%, with CVS likely to generate an operating cash flow of only around $10.5 for the whole year (translating to $7.5bn of FCF given the constant CAPEX).

So, after seeing nearly $5bn of OCF in Q1, investors need to brace themselves for a marked slowdown in the quarterly OCF run rate to less than $1.9bn on average. This effectively means that the CVS stock which has usually yielded a 13.25% FCF yield on average and currently already yields a figure that is over 220bps lower, will likely see a further contraction in its yield, making it unpalatable to go long now (you ideally want to buy when a stock's current FCF yield is above its long-term average, and likely to stay there going forward).

YCharts

A Solid Enough Dividend Yield Serves As a Panacea Of Sorts

Even though CVS' FCF outlook is disappointing, we don't envisage this having any unfavorable consequences on CVS's dividend profile, as it can still be comfortably covered ($7.5bn of FCF in FY24 against a potential annual dividend bill of less than $3.5bn)

For the uninitiated, CVS has been paying quarterly dividends in every single quarter of its existence as a publicly traded stock, and the last 3 dividend uplifts have come in at consistent levels of 10%. All in all, currently you have a stock yielding a figure of almost 4.5%, which is over 160bps more than its 5-year average.

YCharts

For further context, note that out of the 57 odd healthcare services stocks, only half a dozen or so actually pay any dividends, and that peer set average yield too only works out to 2.58%, with the CVS stock yielding the highest figure!

Closing Thoughts - Mixed Technical Picture With No Buyback Support

Investing

When we look at CVS's weekly chart, it's fair to say that things are looking quite mixed. Firstly, the risk-reward appears to be still quite favorable, as the stock doesn't look overextended to the upside and has now also dropped to a price zone where we saw it bottom out twice in 2020 (areas highlighted in pink).

Yet, also consider that the price is still not quite near the trendline support; in addition to that, we are still seeing the recurring patterns of lower lows (LL) and lower highs (LH) which may fan the fires of the bears.

The other thing to note is that the institutional segment, which is often responsible for driving big moves in a counter, is yet to turn positive on CVS and has not added to their stake this year; conversely, on a YTD basis, they've actually trimmed their holdings in CVS by ~-3%.

YCharts

Finally, investors should also note that the CVS stock is unlikely to receive any buyback support for the rest of the year given the weak FCF dynamics and heightened leverage (they are currently above their sustained leverage target of less than 4x). Even though management still has the elbowroom to repurchase $11.5bn worth of CVS stock ($10bn spent as part of the FY22 buyback program, and $1.5bn as part of the FY21 buyback program) they did state that they were unlikely to repurchase any more shares this year. Given where forward valuations are, that is indeed a shame.