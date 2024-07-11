Kwanchanok Taen-on

Introduction

Bank earnings are expected to kick off at the end of this week and constitute a significant part of earnings reports next week. While investors may think they need to wait until their particular bank releases its earnings to get any information, the Federal Reserve provides a weekly detailed update on the health of commercial banks. Last week’s update covered up to June 26th and analyzing this data can give investors an idea on how banks will report their second quarter earnings and I believe we may be in for some earnings declines, but not at the rate that is expected by earnings analysts.

Total Credit, Private Loans, Investments in Government Securities

The broadest measure of lending is bank credit, which is the total of all lending done by commercial banks. At just under $17.7 trillion, fluctuations in bank credit can also be a leading indicator of economic health. In the second quarter, bank credit grew at a modest 0.6% on a quarterly basis and 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. While this level of growth was robust compared to the previous four quarters, it is far from levels seen prior to the pandemic and suggests that the Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy is continuing to influence credit expansion.

Bank credit is comprised of securities, which are mostly Treasuries and agency backed mortgages, and private loans. If all the lending growth is going to government and government insured securities, this would certainly not bode well for the private economy. In the first quarter, securities investments shrank by 0.26% while loans and leases grew by 0.99%. Just as with bank credit, loan activity is up but nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. Investments in government and government insured securities barely edged up in the quarter, reversing a heavy decline in 2023.

Breaking Down the Loans by Type

Not all types of loans grow at the same pace. In the second quarter, real estate loans were the slowest type of loans to grow at 0.38% on the quarter. Commercial and industrial loans, which are mostly comprised of lines of credit and working capital loans, along with consumer loans grew commensurate with total lending during the quarter. What seems to be fueling bank lending the most is other loans and leases, which includes loans to nondepository institutions. These loans grew by 2.3% for the quarter and 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial and industrial loans have been the most volatile when it comes to growth and retraction, as they tend to be a function of providing liquidity to the private sector. C&I loans boomed in 2020 because they were where the PPP loans were classified, and consequently, they dropped in 2021 due to PPP forgiveness. The tameness of commercial and industrial loans during the second quarter is an indicator that liquidity is stable in the private sector.

Consumer loan growth did rebound on a quarterly basis during the second quarter but remains below pre-pandemic levels. The rebound follows a large drop in the first quarter and should be a relief to investors in consumer lending stocks, as those lenders need to grow their loans to maintain their earnings.

A Deeper Dive into Real Estate Loans

Total real estate lending growth continued to slowly edge down in the second quarter. Unlike other types of loans, residential real estate loans continue to grow at a faster pace than they did prior to the pandemic. Residential real estate is driving real estate lending as commercial real estate growth was essentially flat for the quarter. What is concerning is that the long awaiting problems with respect to commercial real estate loans may have finally arrived as commercial real estate loan balances have dropped in five of the last seven weeks.

A Look at Deposits

Bank deposits have been under the microscope since the regional banking crisis last March. Prior to 2022, bank deposits had never declined on a year-over-year basis, going back to when the data started to be recorded in 1970. After resuming deposit growth in late 2023, bank deposits fell by more than 1% in the second quarter, the biggest quarterly drop since the first quarter of 2023. Despite deposits being higher on a year-over-year basis, banks are still well behind where they were in 2022.

When looking at the first half of the year and comparing it to previous years, banks are on pace to lose over $200 billion in deposits this year, which would be worse than what was lost in 2022, but an improvement from last year. Fortunately, lending levels are much lower than they were in 2022 which should stifle the banking system’s reliance on external debt. In fact, external borrowing by banks was quiet in the second quarter, with back-to-back weeks of strong debt reduction to end the quarter.

Conclusion

Overall, banking activity was relatively muted in the second quarter, with low lending growth combined with renewed deposit loss. I’m inclined to agree with FactSet’s assessment that bank earnings are going to decline, but I’m not sure it will be by as much as they are predicting (10%). Banks are dealing with higher interest expenses while being unable to grow their lending due to tepid loan demand, which places pressure on net interest income. External borrowing has remained stable, and some banks demonstrated in past quarters that they were able to control overhead costs. I’m continuing to stick with and evaluate the income generating preferred shares in the industry, but will be keeping an eye out for any value opportunities that arise.