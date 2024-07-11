Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adriaan Basson as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Montauk (MTNK) is currently trading at $5.19 (as of July 10th).

I believe the market is mispricing the agricultural opportunity and other new business developments that have been announced by the company over the past 12 months. Montauk's current development pipeline, its continued expansion into the anaerobic digestion ("AD") industry and recent take-private transactions justifies a valuation above the current market price.

I therefore classify MNTK as a buy.

Qualitative Discussion

Since IPO in 2021, one of the main criticisms of Montauk by industry analysts has been its lack of growth options. I believe this issue has been addressed over the past 12 months with 3 continuing developments in its landfill business (Blue Granite, Bowerman, Apex) and significant capital ($150m+) being deployed into Montauk Ag. I expect to see an increase in the stock price of Montauk over the next 3 to 5 years, bringing the valuation more in line with recent take-private transactions.

Montauk has established itself as a leading player in the landfill natural gas industry over the past 30 years. Montauk is uniquely positioned amongst its peer group given its production (across landfill renewable power & landfill RNG, dairy RNG, and swine RNG) as well as its revenue diversification, which includes fixed/floor priced institutional RNG offtake, renewable fuel standards RIN credits, CA LCFS credits, European sales, attractive power purchase agreements, and renewable energy credits.

Montauk is well-placed to significantly grow its operating portfolio and earnings power over the next 5 years. Although I see many growth vectors ahead for the company, I am most excited about the potential to grow its swine RNG business.

The company has always been a very conservatively run and funded business. In 2018, Montauk ventured into the AD space through the acquisition of Pico - a dairy renewable electricity project in Idaho, which was subsequently upgraded to an RNG facility. Its next step in the AD space was in May 2021, when it acquired the North Carolina-based company called NR3 (subsequently renamed Montauk Ag). This company owns technology that is critical to the economic rollout of Montauk's swine farm RNG development. Furthermore, Montauk has also secured patents for this electric-powered, close-loop, continuous feed energy conversion process.

Industry Trends

Industry trends provide a massive tailwind for the AD business.

Regulators and consumers are continuing to scrutinize the environmental impact of business operations across various sectors, especially agriculture given its significant contribution to carbon emissions (32% of human caused methane-emissions originate from agricultural operations, according to the United Nations).

OECD countries continue to develop updated regulation regarding so called eco-labelling, showing consumers the environmental impact of manufactured products, while in the past two weeks Denmark announced its intention to start explicitly taxing Danish farmers with the imposition of an annual tax of c$100 per cow.

Furthermore, US regulators are also providing an industry stimulus. Examples include the SEC and IRS, who have signalled continued support of renewable energy producers with the SEC updating mandatory environmental disclosure requirements in March 2024 to provide greater transparency to investors and the IRS updating section 45Z regulation for fuel tax credits.

I see these industry interventions as just the start of a multi-decade trend that will force all industries, but especially agriculture, to clean up its act. Anaerobic digestion will be a central part of the solution, and Montauk is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. Given the opportunity set available, I believe that on a 5-year view, the earnings power of Montauk's agricultural business will surpass that of its landfill business.

Anaerobic Digestion

The opportunity set in this industry is immense and very attractive:

Out of the more than 60k pig farms and 30k dairy farms in the US, the EPA has identified over 8k farm locations that would make good candidates for biogas recovery systems. These tend to be large operations, i.e. dairy farms with more than 500 cows or swine farms with between 2k and 5k+ animals (depending on manure management systems).

The energy potential of these candidate farms is over 170m MMBtu/year, which offers significant opportunity for further growth and development.

Dairy: There are currently 273 biogas recovery projects in place, but only 66 are currently producing RNG, with estimated volumes of only 6mm MMBtu/year.

Swine: There are currently 42 biogas recovery projects in place, but only 11 produce RNG, with estimated volumes of only 2mm MMBtu/year.

Candidate Dairy and Swine Anaerobic Digestion Farms in the USA:

Candidate Swine and Dairy Farms (EPA.gov AgSTAR Market Opportunities Report) Potential for Biogas Recovery Systems at US Swine and Dairy Operations (EPA.gov AgSTAR Market Opportunities Report)

CARB and the LCFS Credit

According to CARB, Dairy RNG posts average carbon intensity scores of -340 gCO2e/MJ and swine RNG averages a carbon intensity score of -347 gCO2e/MJ, both of which are far better (a lower CI score implies a more environmentally friendly project) than CI scores for other areas in alternative fuels including landfill RNG (35), biodiesel (29), renewable diesel (39), or ethanol (61).

As a result, the potential LCFS value from dairy and swine RNG projects is immense and provides ample opportunity for these two energy sources to capture outsized LCFS values. However, recent regulatory changes mean that only projects which receive a CI score before 2030 will continue to capture these very low scores and outsized returns. The implication is that projects which receive a CI score before 2030 will be inherently more valuable than projects developed at a later stage. This dynamic clearly benefits an early mover like Montauk and leaves it well-placed to attract a premium valuation for its agricultural portfolio down the line.

I expect to see a recovery in the LCFS price. The economics of the AD projects are highly dependent on the pricing of LCFS credits, which is set to rebound after falling for the past two years. Due to the temporary situation of the market being in over-supply, the credit is currently trading at around $45, but the Californian regulator of the credit is set to increase the CI reduction targets, thereby further stimulating demand.

Furthermore, an increased number of US states have introduced an LCFS program or are considering it (California, Oregon, Washington and New Mexico have programs, with New York continuing efforts to establish their own) - further driving the demand for low CI RNG.

I therefore expect to see a more normalized price for the LCFS credit of $150-180 during the next 5 years leading up to 2030. At these more normalized LCFS pricing levels, I expect low CI dairy and swine AD projects to provide incredibly attractive returns to industry investors. While every project is unique, my industry research suggests cash paybacks of 2-5 years on capital invested and even when de-risking projects on long-term offtake agreements "mid to high teens" IRR returns are being locked in for investors.

With the huge addressable market combined with very high margins and returns, I expect significant growth in the AD market over the next 5-10 years, with Montauk capturing a significant share of the market. I view this as an industry where Montauk has a long runway to deploy large amounts of capital at attractive rates of return which will drive value accretion for a number of years.

Valuation

Determining the fair value of the stock requires a sum-of-the-parts approach, as I view the business as having three unique segments.

Firstly, let's look at the current landfill business.

The company reports new projects based on the daily capacity of each Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") site in their financial statements. Using the forecasts provided by the company, I have extrapolated future daily capacity, as shown in the table below. The increase observed in 2024 and 2026 is attributable to ongoing developments at Blue Granite, Bowerman and Apex.

Row 2 shows the daily capacity to annual production multiple. I used the historic actual conversion rate of c170x for each period to arrive at the figures in row 3, indicating the forecasted annual production volumes:

F2024 F2025 F2026 F2027 F2028 Daily Capacity (MMBtu) 36,250 36,250 40,750 40,750 40,750 Conversion Multiple 170x 170x 170x 170x 170x Annual Production (MMBtu) 6,162,500 6,162,500 6,927,500 6,927,500 6,927,500 Click to enlarge

To determine the revenue generated from these production forecasts, we must look at two separate revenue sources: gas volume sales and D3 RIN sales.

D3 RIN production volumes are forecasted using the conversion of MMBtu to D3 RIN multiple of 11.727x and then subtracting the historic average counterparty D3 RIN share of 10.5% to arrive at the D3 RINs available for sale.

I used a $3.24 D3 RIN price for the entire forecasting period and a natural gas price of $2.14.

F2024 F2025 F2026 F2027 F2028 D3 RIN Sales $209,561,695 $209,561,695 $235,576,250 $235,576,25 $235,576,250 Gas Sales $13,187,750 $13,187,750 $14,824,85 $14,824,85 $14,824,850 Total $222,749,445 $222,749,445 $250,401,100 $250,401,100 $250,401,100 Click to enlarge

Another source of revenue is the Renewable Electricity Generation ("REG") segment. As Montauk is not expanding the REG projects, I have used the historic growth rate of 7% to forecast the revenue generated from the REG projects, included below.

F2024 F2025 F2026 F2027 F2028 RNG Total $222,749,445 $222,749,445 $250,401,10 $250,401,10 $250,401,100 REG Total $19,740,430 $21,122,260 $22,600,818 $24,182,876 $25,875,677 Total Revenue from existing business $242,489,875 $243,871,705 $273,001,918 $274,583,976 $276,276,777 Click to enlarge

Finally, to calculate EBITDA, I subtract operating expenditures, which includes Operating and Maintenance, General and Administrative, Royalties and Other expenditures. I used an 8% annual growth rate for the operating expenditures to arrive at the below EBITDA forecasts:

F2024 F2025 F2026 F2027 F2028 Revenue $242,489,875 $243,871,705 $273,001,918 $274,583,976 $276,276,777 Operating Expenditure ($148,518,717) ($158,082,217) ($171,900,469) ($180,568,209) ($189,845,455) EBITDA $93,971,158 $85,789,489 $101,101,450 $94,015,767 $86,431,322 Click to enlarge

Based on the above calculations, I expect the existing landfill business to generate between $80mm and $100mm EBITDA annually for the next 5 years.

The next segment to include is the Anaerobic Digestion projects Montauk has developed or is currently developing. Pico was acquired in 2018 and has been brought online, with continuous feedstock increases over the past few years.

Montauk Ag, the flagship project of this discussion, is expected to start generating revenues in 2025 according to the 2023 Financial Statements. Estimating the future earnings potential of these two projects poses a challenge, as we do not yet have insight into the economics of Montauk Ag.

However, we can forecast expected EBITDA by looking at the historic and expected capital expenditure on the projects and using the historic returns observed at the other projects. Historic capital expenditure on Pico is $36mm, and management indicated a further $20mm capital expenditure in the 2023 financial statements.

Adding Montauk Ag's $11.2mm acquisition cost and $150mm of expected capital expenditure on phase 1 of Montauk Ag (2023 financial statements indicate expected capital expenditure of $140mm - $160mm) brings the total capital expenditure on the two AD projects to $217mm.

At this stage, MNTK has provided limited information around the future return profile of these projects. However, based on industry research and similar projects to those that MNTK is investing in, my expectation is that these projects will conservatively generate over $50m EBITDA p.a., in line with a four-year return on investment.

Finally, our third segment includes further business developments, including the EENA CO2 agreement, under which Montauk will sell biogenic carbon dioxide ("CO2"), a by-product of existing production, to EENA. Currently, management expects to sell 140,000 tons of CO2 to EENA annually under a 15-year contract. Capital expenditure of $60mm is required to bring the project online, $15mm at each of Montauk's four Texas-based facilities.

As with Montauk Ag, we currently don't have insight into the specifics of the arrangement, however the World Bank prices a ton of CO2 in North America at $60-$80. Using the expected outflow of $15mm on each facility (equally spread across the next four years) and the expected inflow of 140,000 x $70 = $9,800,000 commencing in 2027 (as communicated by management) over the 15-year contract term at an 8% discount rate, I expect the project to have a net present value north of $100mm.

My final valuation of MNTK is shown below:

Business Segment Normal EBITDA EBITDA Multiple Valuation Notes Landfills $90mm 14 1,260mm 1 AD Projects $50mm 8 400mm 2 EENA CO2 Agreement N/A N/A 100mm 3 Total 1,760mm Net Cash/Debt 0 No. of Shares 143mm Fair Value per Share 12.30 Click to enlarge

Notes

(1) In late 2022, BP paid $4.1 billion for Montauk competitor Archaea Energy. This valuation implied a c30x EV/EBITDA multiple - supposedly justified at the time by the strong growth pipeline of Archaea.

In late 2023, Enbridge Inc. paid $1.2 billion for another RNG developer - Morrow Renewables - who had 7 RNG sites, collectively producing c5mm MMBtu per annum. As a reminder, Montauk is expected to produce c6mm MMBtu in 2024, increasing to c7mm by 2026 accounting for current developments in progress. In light of these take-private transactions, 14x is conservative (in light of Archaea's 30x EBITDA multiple) and gives a valuation of c$1.3 billion, which is similar to that of Morrow's valuation.

(2) For the AD developments, an 8x EBITDA multiple is used. 10x would be a conservative multiple, however 8x is justified to account for execution risk related to ongoing developments at Montauk Ag and bring the valuation to 2x of invested capital (as discussed above), a more conservative figure.

(3) The EENA CO2 agreement is valued at $100mm in line with the DCF calculation discussed above.

Risk Factors

There remains several risk factors that could deviate the company's performance from the above discussion, including commodity price risk related to the D3 RIN and LCFS credit and risks associated with the successful commissioning of Montauk Ag.

I believe that the company's track record proves that they can navigate these risks and CARB's intention to support the LCFS price combined with the company's established strategy of selling directly to companies provides protection against the possibility of poor performing commodity prices.

Conclusion

I don't believe Montauk's current share price of $5.19 is appropriately pricing in the company's development pipeline and industry trends. The Archaea Energy sale and Morrow Renewables sale indicates that the market prices similar companies at a multiple of Montauk's current valuation.

Should the company successfully complete the projects discussed above, I believe the stock will perform well over the next 5 years with ample opportunity for even more developments, particularly in the AD space.