Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Semrush (NYSE:SEMR) enjoys a market leading position in an attractively growing (18% CAGR p.a.) market supported by the overall digitization megatrend.

The company's cohort analysis shows that the company was able to maintain stable customer cohorts, providing some downside protection for the top-line given the recurring nature of the company's revenue model. The analysis further proved the company's ability to successfully execute upselling initiatives, as customer cohorts have mostly grown after year 1.

The company is currently priced above its peer group, which I believe can be justified by its superior growth profile and strong market leading positioning and attractive SaaS profile. Therefore, I believe that Semrush offers an attractive investment opportunity for investors who are looking for a high-quality growth (ca. +20% revenue growth p.a.) stock with a scalable business model and proven ability to execute.

Company Overview

Semrush is the leading online visibility SaaS platform, enabling companies to identify and reach the right audience with their content through the right channels.

The software solution offered by Semrush is differentiated by its fully integrated approach providing data and insights across all channels (Facebook, Google etc.) and across marketing strategies (SEO, SEM, SMM, PR etc.).

Semrush also provides a very well-known freemium version, which it utilizes well to convert non-paying to paying customers. As of December 2023, Semrush had 108k paying customers (+13k versus 2022) and roughly 1m free customers.

Market & Competitive Overview

Based on market reports, the global digital marketing software market was valued at USD 71bn in 2021 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to reach USD 256bn in 2030. Key trends drivers are (1) increasing internet penetration and (2) growing prevalence of social media and ecommerce. It makes sense that as our world becomes more digital it also becomes more important for companies to understand their customers' behaviour online, and Semrush provides exactly that.

I also believe that Semrush's all-in-one SaaS solution has a clear right to exist among large tech giants such as Google and Meta because they are incentivized and focused on their own solutions. Furthermore, there are a fragmented number of competitors focusing on a channel- or network-specific solution (e.g. Ahrefs, Moz). However, Semrush's USP lies in the aggregation of data across all channels, providing a holistic overview of the digital market environment. I am confident that as digitization and complexity will continue, the relevance of Semrush's products will only increase.

Financials

Historically, Semrush was able to show strong growth growing from USD 92.1m in 2019 to 322.6m in 2023 (3.5x the size in 4 years) representing a 37% CAGR19-23. While growth during this period was partly driven by COVID, which created more awareness for a digital presence, the company today continues to grow at a rate of 20% as planned for 2024.

In Q1-2024 revenue was USD 85.8m, up 21% YoY representing an ARR of USD 354.2m and management expects a full-year revenue of USD 366-269m until end of year 2024 (ca. 20% growth YoY).

I believe the forward-looking growth goals are achievable, and also appreciate the company's effort to move up-market to larger accounts. While the space remains competitive, the market is also growing quickly and Semrush has a compelling value proposition as its products are state-of-the-art. As an example, Semrush has recently expanded its offering with Generative AI functions (Semrush Copilot).

I also like the fact that the company has basically zero debt and a ca. USD 240m war chest for potential acquisitions that could provide additional upside (via inorganic revenue growth). In addition to that, it is noteworthy that Semrush is operating cashflow and EBITDA positive, which should allow for a solid performance even in a "higher-for-longer" environment.

While net retention slightly decreased from 2022 to 2023 (which is currently a market wide phenomenon) from 118% to 107% respectively. I am not too worried about the decrease in net retention, as I gain comfort through the cohort analysis:

Cohort Analysis (Semrush 2023 10K)

This cohort analysis provided by the company looks like a colorful multi layer cake. To me, this delicious looking multi-layer cake is also a key argument for my buy recommendation. In my view this, analysis shows that customer cohorts are stable, confirming the (sticky) recurring nature (and thus lower volatility) of the company's revenue. In addition, it shows that Semrush was historically able to successfully upsell existing customers, as most cohorts keep increasing after year 1.

I believe, the recurring nature of the subscription-based business provides some downside protection for the top-line. The company just needs to add another thick layer every year to keep increasing the company's value.

Investment Risk

The main risk that could jeopardize the investment thesis is lower than expected growth, driven by higher customer churn and/or a lower number of customers acquired. While the subscription-based revenue model is more stable and recurring by nature, there is still a chance that customer who currently use the monthly subscription option will cancel their subscription. However, I see this risk mitigated by the very diversified customer base due to the average revenue per customer of only USD 3,125.

In addition to that, the current "higher-for-longer" sentiment provides some headwind to overall tech/growth stock performance, which I believe is partly mitigated by the company's proven ability to operate in a cash flow and EBITDA positive manner. However, in case the FED decides to further increase interest rates, Semrush's EV/Sales valuation will likely be negatively affected.

Valuation

Semrush is currently valued at a EV/Sales FWD of 4.7x.

Semrush Peer Valuation (Author)

As an example, Semrush's closest Peer Similarweb (SWMB) is valued significantly lower at 2.2x EV/Sales ('FWD'). This can be explained by Similarweb's significantly lower revenue growth, some advisory revenue and a less dominant market position.

As a matter of fact, Semrush is valued above its peer group, which has a Median EV/sales (FWD) ratio of 3.3x. However, in my opinion, this can be justified by Semrush's stronger revenue growth and more dominant market position.

Regression Analysis (Author)

Therefore, I consider Semrush's valuation to be fair given the company's strong growth trajectory and large addressable market. As I seek to invest in the "best-of-the-best" I am willing to pay this premium valuation.

Another way to look at Semrush's valuation is to assume an industry average underlying EBITDA margin of 30% (which assumes the company is being maximized for profitability rather than growth) the company would then be valued at an EV/EBITDA TTM multiple of ca. 20.2x.

While the company's valuation may fluctuate around these multiples, I do believe in the long-term value generation opportunity of the company. Thus, given the attractive market growth, value proposition and software characteristics, I believe the stock offers an attractive investment case for long-term investors.

Conclusion

In the past, the company generated impressive (COVID-driven) revenue growth of 37% CAGR19-23. While revenue growth rates are now coming down to roughly +20% yearly, I believe the company is just getting started as it is well positioned to capitalize on a large and attractively growing market driven by the strong digitization megatrend.

Furthermore, the company's cohort analysis proves to me that the company has attractive SaaS characteristics such as stable recurring revenue, effective upselling and the proven sales ability to add a thick new layer (aka customer cohort) every year to grow this "colorful multi-layer cake".

I see a bright future for Semrush going forward, which is why I will grab a piece of this cake, as I see strong arguments that this company will grow consistently year-by-year.