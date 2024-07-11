Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report was published on July 11, 2024, at 8:30 AM. The report contains information about changes in the prices (inflation/deflation) of a wide array of goods and services purchased by consumers in the US during the month of June 2024.

In this article, we will walk readers through a detailed analysis of the most important CPI data and discuss the likely implications of the report for bond and equity markets.

According to the BLS, the All Items CPI in June changed -0.06% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis - surprising to the downside compared to the median forecast of professional economists, which expected 0.10%. The "Core" version of CPI changed by 0.06% - surprising to the downside compared to the median forecast, which expected 0.20%.

Prior to this report, the 3-month annualized all items inflation growth rate was forecast to be 1.69%. However, reported data indicate that the 3-month annualized rate was actually 1.05%, a rate of change which ranks in the 9th percentile historically.

In terms of core CPI, the 3-month annualized growth of the inflation rate was expected at a 2.65% growth rate. However, the reported 3-month annualized rate was 2.10%, which ranks in the 13th percentile historically.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the consumer inflation data and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data and Analysis

A summary of key data and analysis for this month's CPI Report is provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Core & All Items CPI (BLS & Investor Acumen)

All Items CPI grew by -0.06% this past month, which ranks in the 9th percentile historically. This change represented a -0.07% deceleration from the prior month and was a significant downside surprise.

Core CPI grew by +0.06% in June, which ranks in the 13th percentile. This change represented a -0.10% deceleration from the prior month and a significant downside surprise.

A Deep Dive Into the CPI Inflation Report

This section of our report will be devoted to the analysis of data derived from the CPI Report. The first section tracks the rates of change of CPI annualized inflation over several time frames, broken down by category. The second section presents a decomposition analysis of the contributions of various categories to the overall MoM change and acceleration of CPI.

Rates of Change and Momentum of CPI Components

Figure 2: Percent Change, Annualized Change, and Percent Rank: 1, 3, and 12 months

Annualized Inflation Over the Past 12 Months (BLS & Investor Acumen)

All Items vs. Core: As can be seen in Figure 3, on a 3-month annualized basis, All Items CPI (1.05%) was well below the historical median (20th percentile) while decelerating in the month of June to an extremely low level (9th percentile). Core CPI (+2.10%) was also below the historical median on a 3-month annualized basis (28th percentile) and decelerated in the month of June (which ranked in the 13th percentile).

Core Services Ex Housing (Super Core): As can be seen in Figure 3, on a 3-month annualized basis, Core Services Ex Housing (1.97%), the figure most watched by the Fed, was below the historical median (12th percentile). Yet, it decelerated even more in the month of June (7th percentile). The most problematic area of inflation during the past year appears to now be disinflating very substantially.

Divergences in rates of change between categories: It is interesting to note the differences in the 3-month rate of change between Core Goods and Core Services. In Core Goods, the 3-month annualized growth rate of CPI (-1.09%) contracted and was well below the historical median (10th percentile). In Core Services, the 3-month annualized growth rate of CPI (3.09%) was substantially higher but also below the historical median (33rd percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of CPI Components

In Figure 3, we perform a decomposition analysis of change and acceleration, breaking CPI down into Non-Core and Core components. We further decompose the growth of Non-Core CPI into two subcomponents and decompose the growth of Core CPI into three subcomponents. Although all five columns in the table provide important information, we recommend that readers pay special attention to the rightmost column (Cumulative Contribution to Acceleration), as it reveals exactly what drove the month-over-month (MoM) acceleration/deceleration in CPI during the current month compared to the prior month.

Figure 3: Analysis of Key Aggregate Components

Aggregate CPI Component Analysis (BLS & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 4, the MoM rate of change in total CPI in June (-0.06%) experienced a deceleration of -0.06% compared to the prior month (+0.01%). This is attributable to a -0.08% deceleration contribution from Core CPI and a +0.02% acceleration contribution from Non-Core CPI.

Within Core CPI, Core Goods accounted for -0.01% of the contribution to acceleration, while Core Services accounted for -0.06%.

Contributions to Monthly Change in Core CPI

In Figure 4, we dig deeper down into the data and present a bar chart that highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM percent change in Core CPI. These contributions consider both the magnitude of the MoM change in each component and the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 4: Top Contributors to MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Owner's Equivalent Rent was the most important positive contributor to the monthly change in CPI. The rent of the primary residence also contributed positively to the monthly change in CPI.

It is important to be aware of the fact that housing components have the largest weight in the CPI (accounting for about 40% of core CPI). We expect that there will be significant disinflation in the housing components of CPI for the rest of 2024. This can be predicted with near-certainty due to the approximately 12-18 month lag between real-time housing data and the BLS's CPI housing data.

As a result of the disinflation in housing items, we expect that there will be significant downward pressure on both All-Items and Core CPI for the remainder of 2024. However, it should be noted that declines in CPI that are driven by these severely lagged components are not particularly relevant for understanding what is presently going on in the housing markets or in the economy.

Due to the severely lagged nature of the housing CPI data, readers should pay relatively more attention to pricing trends in core services ex-housing, as well as core goods.

Contributions to Monthly Acceleration in Core CPI

In Figure 5, we shift the focus from a decomposition of the rate of change to a decomposition of the rate of acceleration. The bar chart highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM acceleration in Core CPI. These contributions consider both the magnitude of the MoM accelerations in the components and the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 5: Top Contributors to MoM Acceleration of Core CPI

Top CPI Acceleration Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

We recommend that readers examine this table carefully, as it is likely to include most or all of the items that caused deviations from forecasters' expectations of Core CPI.

Among items that contributed to the acceleration of Core CPI, Motor vehicle insurance (+0.03%) and New vehicles (+0.01%) were the largest contributors.

Among items that contributed to the deceleration of CPI, Owner's equivalent rent (-0.04%) and Used cars & trucks (-0.04%), Other Transportation (-0.03%), and Lodging Away From Home (-0.03%) stood out as the largest contributors to deceleration. It should be noted that, except for OER, these items tend to be quite volatile and will generally not contribute to deceleration in successive months.

Top Movers

In Figure 6, for general interest purposes, we highlight a few CPI components (out of over 200) that exhibited the largest positive and negative change during the month. The YoY change in these particular components is displayed to the right.

Figure 6: Top Movers MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Movers (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Women's Outerwear (+5.87%), Jewelry (4.40%), and Other intercity transportation (+3.56%) were notable high-inflation items this month. At the opposite extreme, Airline fares (-5.00%), Gasoline (all types) (-3.79%), and Tomatoes (-3.27%) were large price-decliners.

Implications for the Economy

This was the best CPI report in many years, following on a very good report the previous month. Not only did the month-on-month headline and core come in below expectations, but they also came in below the Fed's 2% target. This should cause a considerable easing of financial conditions in the coming days. However, it is precisely due to market-driven easing of financial conditions (driven partly by lower long-term bond yields) that the Fed can be patient in the implementation of rate cuts.

Based on this report, we think that a Fed rate cut in September is likely and that market expectations of a November and December cut will intensify.

Implications for Financial Markets

Fixed-income assets and common stocks rallied strongly after the publication of the CPI data.

Fed Funds futures markets are currently expecting 50-75bp of rate cuts by the end of 2024, starting in September. However, market-implied odds of rate cuts in both November and December have increased very substantially. The 3-month T-bill yield fell moderately, but the 10-year Treasury yield fell by a more substantial 9 basis points.

Equities rallied only very modestly. However, going forward, the weak inflation data is opening the door for further gains in the equity market.

Conclusion

Although the inflation news today was very good, it is our view that the US economy is vulnerable to an oil price shock this year, as detailed in this Seeking Alpha blog post. A major rise in oil prices can dramatically change the inflation outlook, the economic outlook, and the outlook for stock and bond markets. As such, we are positioned somewhat cautiously, with strong allocations to the energy sector.