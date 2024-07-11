Bonnie Cash/Getty Images News

UTG: Recovery Already Underway

Reaves Utility Income Trust (NYSE:UTG) investors who picked UTG's lows in early 2024 have benefited as it resumed its uptrend momentum. However, UTG has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous bullish UTG update in January 2024. Despite that, I've assessed that UTG's valuation and bullishness have remained intact. Therefore, income-focused investors aiming for regular monthly distributions should still find UTG's setup relatively attractive.

UTG has recovered well above the lows in October 2023, corroborating UTG's recent buying sentiments. I explained in my January article why UTG's battering linked to the Fed's unprecedented rate hikes should have bottomed out. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony to Congress this week underscores the validity of my bullish thesis. Powell didn't shake off the market's optimism about two rate cuts starting in September 2024. With the Fed heading closer to the end of the Fed's historic interest rate hikes, the macro environment is expected to become more constructive for Reaves Utility Income Trust investors.

UTG: Outperformance Has Been Elusive

UTG premium/discount ratio (CEF Connect)

UTG is a closed-end fund. Investors should note the distinction between it and mutual funds. Accordingly, CEFs "do not issue or redeem shares post-IPO." Investors can also assess UTG's prevailing premium/discount ratio to determine their entry or exit levels. However, considering such an opportunity using the ratio could prove challenging, given its inherent volatility (as seen above).

Despite that, steep discounts against UTG's pricing in October 2022 and October 2023 have proved highly attractive buying opportunities, given the recovery.

UTG risk and volatility measures (Morningstar)

UTG also executes its investment strategy with more "active flexibility" than passively-traded ETFs. Consequently, investors must be prepared for potential underperformance against UTG's category and index peers. As seen above, UTG posted negative alpha and delivered a negative Sharpe ratio, underperforming its category and index. Therefore, using leverage (19.47% effective leverage) hasn't led to relative outperformance for UTG.

UTG: Attractive For Income Investors

Despite that, income investors might still find UTG's attractive distribution rate of 8.19% appealing. With the Fed expected to lower interest rates over the next few months, income investors might consider reallocating to higher-quality equity opportunities. Based on Morningstar's assessment, over 86% of companies in UTG's holdings have a narrow economic moat. In addition, more than 12% of UTG's holdings have a wide economic moat. Therefore, it validates my conviction that UTG's high-quality composition should appeal to income-focused investors.

Furthermore, industry-specific developments in AI and data centers should lift the long-term earnings profile of utility and energy players. About 67% of UTG's holdings are exposed to these two sectors. Given the continued surge in power demand attributed to these secular growth opportunities, UTG should continue to benefit. Less onerous macro headwinds, supported by the Fed's potential rate cuts, are also expected to underpin UTG's recovery.

Is UTG CEF A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

UTG price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

UTG's price action (adjusted for dividends) indicates the inherent volatility that investors must anticipate. The drawdowns observed at UTG's lows in October 2022 and October 2023 were likely linked to the surge in yields. Therefore, interest rate headwinds have beset UTG investors over the past two years. However, that is anticipated to end soon as the Fed moves past its rate hike regime.

Notwithstanding my optimism, UTG has already climbed out of its October 2023 bottom. Therefore, UTG dip-buyers have already bought UTG's dips aggressively in late 2023.

Notably, UTG's bottom in February 2024 was a decisive factor in UTG's uptrend recovery. Accordingly, the robust buying momentum helped UTG to avoid falling back into a downtrend. As a result, I'm pleased to highlight that UTG has returned to an uptrend continuation thesis, even as it has been consolidating since May 2024.

I assess a potential breakout could be in the works, as buyers are anticipated to return to lift the relatively attractive utilities and energy stocks. UTG's appealing 8.2% distribution rate should keep income investors onside as the Fed potentially lowers its interest rates.

The cadence of the Fed's expected rate cuts would likely determine the valuation re-rating potential of UTG. However, with a P/E multiple of just above 16x, it's way below the utilities sector 10Y average of more than 21x. Therefore, I assess that we are likely still in the earlier stages of UTG's recovery.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

