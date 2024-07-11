DINphotogallery

Investment Thesis

The Ro-Ro segment, a niche in shipping, has had a few stellar years off the back of increased demand. Wallenius Wilhelmsen (OTCPK:WAWIF), which controls one of the largest fleets, is one of the players in this market. WAWIF pays semi-annual dividends. Its most recent dividend was USD 0.68, implying almost a 20 percent annualized yield. While it offers excellent management, a healthy balance sheet, and a recently revised dividend policy, there are signs of headwinds in the Ro-Ro segment. There are also alternatives for investors looking for Ro-Ro exposure. Ultimately, there may be a better time to enter the segment, but the segment looks set to generate healthy dividends for some time, resulting in a Hold verdict.

Company Overview

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is an Oslo Stock Exchange-listed (OSE) shipping solutions provider for Ro-Ro cargo, transporting cars, machinery, and breakbulk cargoes around the globe. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, it controls a fleet of about 125 car carriers on 15 routes covering six continents, serving eight terminals and 66 processing centers. It owns 86 vessels itself and charters the remaining vessels.

In contrast to tonnage providers, such as fellow OSE-listed PCTC pure play Gram Car Carriers (OTCQX:GCCRF), WAWIF operates as a logistics company. In addition to managing its ships, it also runs its own logistics network. It is the largest PCTC operator in the world by fleet size, according to its 2023 annual report (p. 5)

Share Price Performance

Compared to its closest listed peer, Höegh Autoliners (OTCPK:HOEGF), WAWIF has underperformed recently:

An important reason for this underperformance is its less aggressive dividend policy. However, WAWIF recently changed its dividend policy, citing the "lag between reported earnings and shareholder remuneration" as the reason for the new policy. The company now aims to pay shareholders 30 to 50 percent of its after-tax profit on an annual basis to shareholders. It pays out dividends two times each fiscal year, with an allowance for special dividends at the Board's discretion. Since fiscal year 2021, it has paid dividends two times every year.

Investors should note that dividends are declared in USD but paid in NOK.

How Wallenius Wilhelmsen Makes Money

WAWIF reports its financials across three segments: shipping, logistics, and government.

Its shipping segment runs an ocean transportation network, serving original equipment manufacturers of cars, "high and heavy" (H&H), and breakbulk cargoes. In other words, it only serves business clients needing transport for new Ro-Ro cargo. The logistics segment serves the same customers, offering terminals, processing centers, and inland distribution. Government services primarily serve the U.S. government.

The table below summarizes its revenues and EBITDA per segment, as reported in quarterly reports:

USD (million) Q1-24 Q4-23 Q3-23 Q2-23 Shipping Services Revenues 927 961 976 987 EBITDA 378 392 392 402 EBITDA margin (%) 40.7 40.8 40.1 40.7 Logistics Revenues 300 298 290 283 EBITDA 46 43 48 47 EBITDA margin (%) 15.3 14.4 16.5 16.6 Government Services Revenues 90 81 91 79 EBITDA 34 32 46 30 EBITDA margin (%) 37.8 39.5 50.5 37.8 Click to enlarge

The shipping segment accounts for about 70 percent of its revenues and is also the most critical segment regarding EBITDA contribution. The stable figures reflect the company's emphasis on long-term relationships and customer contracts. This strategy provides some visibility into future revenues. Per Q1 2024, the company had no short-term charters (p. 5)

Unlike tonnage providers, which are paid an agreed daily rate for their vessels, WAWIF is paid per cbm transported. This means that events such as the Red Sea attacks and the collapse of the Baltimore Bridge negatively impact businesses such as WAWIF, as they reduce capacity and increase delivery times to the customer.

Management and Ownership Structure

WAWIF is managed by a nine-person C-suite consisting of mostly Swedes and Norwegians, with an average tenure of about 2.5 years. Its CEO has 15 years of experience in the shipping industry, while its CFO's background is in telecom and airlines. Notably, it has split the Chief Operating Officer into two parts: Shipping Services and Digital Supply Chain Solutions. The varied backgrounds and composition of the C-suite reflect the demands of the environment the company operates in (its operations are more complex than that of a tonnage provider) and its commitment to its digital infrastructure.

About 80 percent of shares are owned by Wallenius, Wilhelmsen, or institutional investors. More shares are likely held by institutional investors or family offices, reducing free-float shares. This ownership structure provides some insulation against large price swings and reduces liquidity. The average daily volume in 2024 is 375,000 shares (as of July 8), or less than 0.09% of the total number of shares outstanding. The Wilhelmsen and Wallenius holding companies have long track records and are, in my view, held in high regard. From a management and ownership perspective, WAWIF is solid.

Newbuilding Program

In August 2023, the company announced an order for four ammonia-ready, methanol dual fuel, 9,350 CEU PCTCs, to be delivered starting in the second half of 2026. The contract for what has been named the "Shaper" class contains provisions for an option of up to eight additional ships. The new class will be WAWIF's flagship as an efficient vessel class intended to display its commitment to sustainability.

Since then, it has declared four more options, bringing the total newbuilds on order to eight, plus eight options (WAWIF received an additional four options upon declaring ships five through eight, as per p. 5, Q1-24 report).

Market Outlook

I assembled the following diagram based on listed peer HOEGF's regular trading updates and WAWIF's quarterly reports. It shows reported net freight rates per quarter (left) and reported volumes per quarter (right).

Net Freight Rate and Volumes, WAWIF, and HOEGF (Author's work)

WAWIF will not publish its quarterly report until August 13 and does not provide regular trading updates, which is the reason for Q2 being empty. Two observations can be made from this diagram:

a. The diversions caused by the Red Sea events - and, to some extent, the Baltimore bridge collapse - is reflected in lower shipping volumes.

b. The market continues to be tight, which has made both companies able to command higher freight rates during this period.

In its Q1 2024 report, WAWIF writes that it expects increased ton-mile demand, stemming from increased exports out of China, to more than offset lower H&H demand. Ultimately, the company expects 2024 to be an even better year than 2023.

However, the EU recently slapped additional tariffs on cars imported from China. Higher consumer prices might lead to lower demand in the largest export market for Chinese EV makers. The U.S. previously placed a tariff on imported EVs as well.

Swelling Order Book — Will Increased Demand Absorb Fleet Growth?

The order book currently stands at 38 percent of the fleet. In its Q1 presentation, WAWIF uses this informative but packed slide:

Order book and demand projections (Q1 report)

After a few years of almost no fleet growth, the global fleet is expected to grow from a little less than 4 million CEU at the start of this year to nearly 6 million CEU at the end of 2027 (assuming no recycling). WAWIF expects demand growth to remain stable in 2025, expecting no change in utilization rates for 2025.

About 1 million CEU, about 20 percent of the fleet, will be 25 years or older in about 2027. As automakers look to decarbonize their supply chains, operators with newer fleets will likely be favored. Eight of the 53 ships WAWIF operators are 25 years or older, and if none are sold, it will operate 12 ships older than 25 years (about 23 percent) in 2027. However, its newbuilding program discussed above will offset some of this fleet aging.

Q1 in Review and Valuation: Trading at Discount to NAV

Despite the Red Sea events and the Baltimore bridge collapse, WAWIF reported another strong quarter, with reported revenues of MUSD 1,255 and EBITDA of MUSD 438. The market "remains fundamentally strong, and charter rates for tonnage continue to be high." (p. 5)

At the end of the quarter, the value of its 86 owned ships was $6.1 billion, according to broker estimates (p. 6). The fleet's book value is $3.8 billion, which means that the current value of the fleet represents an additional $2.3 billion worth of equity. Adding that to book equity as of March 31, 2024, yields 4.1 + 2.3 = $6.4 billion. The Q1 report was announced on May 8, 2024, at which point the stock closed at NOK 118.4, resulting in a market cap of NOK 50.1 billion. Using an exchange rate of NOK 10.7/USD, the market cap was 4.7 billion. In other words, the stock trades at about a 25 percent discount to NAV.

Since the announcement date, the share has traded in the NOK 90-120 range, implying a 25 to 45 percent discount to NAV. In other words, the market appears to expect lower asset values in the future.

Risks to Consider

Investors should note the currency risk inherent in the stock. It trades on the OSE, a renowned shipping exchange, but the NOK is dragging it down. Norway is still a remarkably well-run country by any objective indicator. Still, it is safe to say that it is on a downward trajectory regarding capital markets and investor confidence.

WAWIF declares dividends in USD and pays in NOK, which might cause unwanted exchange effects, depending on the investor's preferred trading currency.

The most crucial driver of ton-miles, Chinese EV exports, is fraught with political risk (trade wars, tariffs). China could also see increased uptake of EVs, meaning more of the vehicles produced would be sold domestically rather than exported.

Lastly, transporting large amounts of EVs in a confined space, such as inside a car carrier, poses threats. We've seen several high-profile fires in the last few years. While the causes of the fires are not limited to the batteries themselves - one fire was caused by an improperly disconnected battery - the fires highlight the inherent dangers of the types of batteries used in EVs. As EV market penetration increases, the causes of such fires have to be dealt with. We could see regulations limiting the amount of vehicles transported, or new requirements for deck layouts, fire-suppressive equipment, higher insurance premiums, or any other cost-increasing requirement levied on companies such as WAWIF. Such measures would threaten their profits.

Conclusion

This article has covered Oslo Stock Exchange-listed Ro-Ro carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen and evaluated it as a potential constituent in a dividend portfolio. While WAWIF is a sound company and the market is currently tight, a large global order book and large markets enacting trade tariffs might threaten profits, resulting in a Hold verdict. For investors with a bullish view on car carriers, its peer HOEGF might be a better alternative.

