Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) operates an odd mix of businesses - the company's main revenues come from selling branded merchandise to business customers, but the company also sells healthcare apparel including scrubs and operates contact centers that companies outsource from SGC. In 2023, 63% of revenues came from branded products, 21% from healthcare apparel, and 16% from contact centers.

The stock has returned fairly well in the past decade, appreciating at a CAGR of 7.8%. The company pays a dividend on top, with a current yield of 2.9%. With SGC finally returning to growth after a tough comparison period, the stock has nearly doubled in the past year alone.

Long-Term Growth Trend Resumes

SGC has a great track record of growing from 2009 forward, as the company has been able to scale all of its segments through select accretive acquisitions and organic scaling through new clients. From 2014 to 2023, the revenue CAGR stands at 12.0%. In the period, the company has spent $136.4 million on cash acquisitions to build the segments' scale, most notably including the 2018 acquisition of CID Resources for approximately $88.4 million, adding into the healthcare apparel segment.

SGC saw incredibly high growth in 2020 as the Covid pandemic began, but the high temporary growth since clouded SGC's growth profile - from 2020 to 2023, revenues only grew a total of 3.2% with 2023 even showing a revenue decline as both branded product segment's and healthcare apparel segment's temporarily boosted demand started to fade.

The lower growth seemingly scared investors as the stagnant revenues sent the stock down into a fraction of the 2021 high, but with the recent performance showing growth again, SGC has regained the trust of investors with the recent stock rally - in SGC's Q1, the company raised the 2024 revenue outlook into $563-570 million, a mid-point growth of 4.3% from 2023. The quarter already showed a great growth of 6.2% after four sequential quarters of declines.

I believe that SGC has a good foundation to build on growth past 2024, too. The company has scaled contact center revenues from just $5.7 million in 2013 into $86.7 million in 2023 with constant growth, representing a growing share of total revenues and starting to account for a very notable share of total revenues. The branded product segment has also had good organic momentum, which healthcare apparel's slower growth only slightly counters. All segments grew well in Q1.

Where Will Margins Land?

Despite a return to growth and a great gross margin level currently at the company's all-time high, SGC's operating margin has been left trailing at a low level of 4.1% after Q1, down from an average of 8.0% from 2015 to 2019.

The upcoming growth should aid margins back up, but the level of improvements still has a cloudy outlook. Operating expenses continued to scale by $5.4 million in Q1 year-over-year, mitigating a good part of the otherwise achieved operating leverage from growth. The company relates the SG&A increase into mainly higher employee costs in the Q1 earnings call, but also to more temporary measures as written options' fair value has been adjusted up. The branded product segment's SG&A increased the most at $3.2 million.

In the United States, wages and salaries continue experiencing inflation with a 4.4% 12-month inflation still reported by BLS for March 2024, coming down slowly from the 2022 peak. The gradual slowdown in inflation should start to aid SGC and allow for better operating leverage, although the short-term outlook still expects worse margins than the 2015-2019 pre-pandemic average. SGC's good gross margin expansion should aid margins back up too, but I believe that investors should still expect margin expansion quite cautiously going forward.

Valuation: A Continued Rally Requires Higher Margins

I estimated a fair value for SGC's stock through a discounted cash flow (DCF) model. In the model, I estimate continued modest growth momentum with a total organic CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2033, after which the growth stands at 2.0% perpetually.

For the EBIT margin, I estimate 2.0 percentage points of leverage from 2023 into an eventual level of 5.6% - I believe that the growth should bring some operating leverage, but I still estimate the margin quite conservatively due to continued wage inflation. The company's very low capital expenditure needs, and moderate incremental working capital needs, should make SGC's cash flow conversion good going forward.

The estimates put SGC's fair value estimate at $21.00, 14% above the stock price at the time of writing - while the stock has moderate space to continue the rally, I believe that the most significant upside rerating is already behind. Higher margins could easily turn the fair value estimate up significantly, though, creating space for a prolonged rally.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 7.97% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q1, SGC had $1.8 million in interest expenses, making the company's interest rate 7.99% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate quite a similar capital structure, with a 20% debt-to-equity ratio in the long term.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.29% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's estimate for the US, updated in July. Seeking Alpha estimates SGC's beta at 0.87. With a liquidity premium of 0.5%, the cost of equity stands at 8.37% and the WACC at 7.97%.

Takeaway

SGC has returned to growth after very tough pandemic-time comparison revenues, and the stock has rallied accordingly as faith in continued growth has risen. The operating margin still continues to trail at a lower-than-historical level, though, largely pressured by continued wage inflation and partly due to temporary expenses, partly countered by greater gross margins. I believe that for the rally to continue, margins need to elevate back more than I anticipate as the base scenario for the time being. As such, I initiate Superior Group of Companies at Hold.