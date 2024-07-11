Byrna Technologies: Making Progress

Jul. 11, 2024 12:12 PM ETByrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Stock1 Comment
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Byrna Technologies Inc. stock dropped 10% despite reporting strong quarterly earnings, improved margins, positive cash flow, and increased production capacity.
  • The company ended the quarter with $25 million in cash and no long-term debt, has moved to profitability, and has a large potential market.
  • A post-quarterly earnings assessment is provided on Byrna Technologies in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Several modern air pistols on a vintage canvas backpack. Non-lethal weapons for sports and entertainment.

SolidMaks/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are putting non-lethal munition and arms manufacturer Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) as the stock has sold off just over 10% despite the company posting a solid quarterly earnings report on Tuesday. The company improved margins, swung to

Author's note: This is your chance to try us out – without any strings attached. Activate your two-week free trial period now and see if The Insiders Forum is right for you.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.63K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYRN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BYRN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYRN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYRN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News