HUNG CHIN LIU

In what is normally a seasonally weak quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited aka TSMC (NYSE:TSM) just reported blistering demand growth. The stock has seen a massive rally in the last year, yet the Taiwanese chip foundry company still appears to trade discounted due to fears of China invading the small island country. My investment thesis remains Bullish on TSMC heading into 2H, where AI demand is expected to continue booming.

Source: Finviz

Soaring Revenue Growth

Only last quarter, TSMC Chairman Wei was warning the market of weak semiconductor demand. The foundry operator still predicted strong growth for its business of advanced semiconductors, but the market panicked on the headlines suggesting a weak market, sending the stock down to $130.

The company just reported strong June monthly revenues, up 33% YoY. June revenues were down nearly 10% sequentially in the seasonally weak month, but the quarterly revenues were up substantially from last Q2.

Source: TSMC June '24 report

The key is the YoY growth metrics. TSMC reported the following monthly and quarterly numbers for Q2.

June — 323% YoY jump in revenue to NT$207.87 billion

May — 30% YoY to NT$229.62 billion

April — 60% YoY jump to NT$236.02 billion

Q2 Total — almost 40% YoY to NT$673.51 billion

TSMC just reported remarkable sales numbers for the June quarter, following the warnings of the Chairman after Q1. The consensus analyst estimates only have revenues rising 28% in the quarter to $19.96 billion.

Based on the current conversion rate, TSMC will report Q2 '24 sales of $20.66 billion. The company reported $15.44 billion in sales last Q2, leading to a reported growth rate of 34%, though investors have to be careful with the currency rates impacting the growth rate.

Either way, TSMC just reported booming sales. Apple (AAPL) was the biggest customer at 25%, so these numbers suggest Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) are seeing a big boost in output for AI chips. The company hiked advanced node pricing by up to 25% since 2021 and some are reporting the exception for another 10% hike in 2025 with the Q1 '24 earnings showing 46% of the chips manufactured were in the 3/5nm chip bucket.

Source: TSMC Q1'24 presentation

Apple iPhone units expected to rip up to 11% in the 2H is a nice tailwind for TSMC after the top customer faced a really difficult couple of years. Now, the booming wafer demand from Nvidia is all additive and this prime sales growth has been massive.

Major Discount

TSMC only reported monthly revenues, so investors don't have the earnings details and capex forecasts for the year. The consensus EPS estimates for Q2 are $1.41 while the company earned $1.82 back in Q4 when reporting similar quarterly revenues.

The business could see substantial upside to the 2024 EPS target of $6.39. With 52% gross margins and a small operating expense base, most of the additional revenues will fall directly to the bottom line. The big Q2 beat should add roughly $0.10 to the quarterly EPS, and the target for the quarter appears very conservative.

The current 2025 EPS target of $8.20 could quickly become $9.00. Analysts currently valued the stock at 23x the EPS targets, while a jump in EPS targets would push the forward P/E ratio to only 21x.

Data by YCharts

As noted for a long time, TSMC trades at a massive discount to Apple. Its prime customer hasn't reported any growth over the last 2 years and has lower gross margins than the 52% produced by TSMC, yet the stock has traded at a far higher P/E multiple.

The disconnects in these 2 stocks is why our view sees TSMC as still having a major Taiwan discount. Apple has the vast majority of products manufactured in China, yet the stock market never applied a discount to the stock due to the risks of China militarily invading Taiwan. Under such a scenario, both businesses would face existential threats.

TSMC isn't the same great discount from last year, when the stock traded closer to 15x forward EPS targets. The stock has more than doubled during the year. However, the leading foundry in the world trades at only 21x boosted EPS targets, with sales now growing at a higher rate than the P/E multiple in a sign of a stock trading discounted.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that TSMC has more than doubled in the last year, and the stock still trades at a Taiwan discount. Investors may not want to aggressively buy the stock here after so many opportunities to buy at much lower prices in the last year, yet TSMC is still poised to head higher.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.