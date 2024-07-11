NIO Stock: No Positive Uptrends, But I Still Reiterate A Buy

Jul. 11, 2024 12:25 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO) Stock, NIOIF Stock
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NIO shares are up 12.4% since my last thesis update, slightly outperforming the market. I don't think we've seen anything yet in terms of a potential uptrend.
  • Despite Q1 2024 challenges, NIO's improved margins and liquidity position suggest potential for growth and resilience in the EV market.
  • I believe the internal improvements position NIO for potential growth and resilience in the competitive EV market.
  • The cash-to-market cap ratio is >57%, suggesting NIO may be undervalued.
  • I see a possible reversal to the 200-day moving average in the $6.2-6.3 range, implying a price target of 30-35%. For all these reasons, I have decided to reiterate my previous "Buy" rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

NIO electric car store. A Chinese electric vehicle brand.

Robert Way

My Thesis Update

I wrote my first article about NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock in mid-January 2024 and updated my bullish rating in mid-April. Since my last thesis update, the stock has risen by about 12.4%, compared to

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
5.07K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIO
--
NIOIF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News