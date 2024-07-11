Screening For Dividends: My Top Pick In Materials

Jul. 11, 2024 12:37 PM ETLinde plc (LIN) StockAPD1 Comment
Delta Dividends profile picture
Delta Dividends
25 Followers

Summary

  • I screen the Materials sector to identify the best dividend-growth companies.
  • Just eight meet my minimum criteria, with Linde coming out on top.
  • Linde is a defensive pick that offers diversification, though its valuation remains stubbornly rich.

Liquid Nitrogen Containers, Used In A Nightclub In Southern California

WilliamSherman

If I had to invest in just one company in the Materials sector, Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) would be it. While Air Products and Chemicals (APD) may appear to be a more suitable choice for income investors, Linde has

This article was written by

Delta Dividends profile picture
Delta Dividends
25 Followers
A professor at the University of Southern Mississippi, Joseph E. Jones has been obsessed with the market for over fifteen years. Stemming from a love of teaching, he shares simple strategies for making informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News