DGRW: I Struggle To Find A Use Case For This ETF

Richard Drury

Thesis: DGRW’s simultaneous focus on growth and dividends makes it unappealing for investors

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) has significant exposure to both growth and dividend stocks. Thirty-five percent of the fund is invested in the Technology sector, with three tech companies representing 16% of the ETF.

After reviewing the ETF’s documentation, I think this is intentional rather than an undesired characteristic of the fund. While this simultaneous focus on dividends and growth is a feature of the ETF, I think it makes the fund unappealing for investors.

I believe investors would be better off holding either growth-focused ETFs or ETFs focused on dividends. Investors interested in both capital growth and dividend income should hold different ETFs and allocate capital according to their own investment objectives. This approach would offer both a lower expense ratio than the 0.28% WisdomTree charges and the ability to build a strategy tailored to their needs.

In this article, I will analyze in more detail the characteristics and metrics that make the DGRW ETF uncompetitive. I will also propose four alternative funds that investors can use instead of DGRW. The picture that will emerge is that of a fund that does not serve any use case effectively and should therefore be avoided.

DGRW investment strategy and ETF profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF is a fund that aims at delivering both capital growth and a dividend yield. In the words of its issuer:

[The DGRW ETF] seeks to track the investment results of dividend-paying large-cap companies with growth characteristics in the U.S. equity market.

The ETF employs risk-screening to exclude companies based on proprietary quality and momentum scores, and WisdomTree markets it as a way to access “high quality, dividend growing” US companies.

Existing Seeking Alpha articles criticize the DGRW ETF because it is not a great tool for dividend snowball, and there are better ETFs to get exposure to dividend stocks. I agree that the DGRW ETF is not a great choice for a dividend snowball strategy. However, I think the ETF should not be considered by investors focused on dividends only. That’s because the DGRW ETF simply does not have the investment objective of providing a significant dividend yield, nor sustained dividend growth. The investment objective of the DGRW ETF is rather very clear, in my view: the fund selects companies that are focused on growth, but that also happen to pay a dividend.

This strategy is reflected in the fund’s top 10 holdings as well as in the sector exposure of this ETF.

Sector exposure, DGRW (JustETF.com) Top 10 Holdings, DGRW (Seeking Alpha)

The fund is exposed for almost 35% to the Tech sector and for more than 16% to three Tech companies: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). This is understandable, in my opinion, given the fund’s strategy. Tech has been disproportionately driving returns in the stock market for the past years.

The problem I have with the DGRW ETF is not its investment strategy. Rather, I question why investors should care about an investment strategy that puts growth and dividends together in one fund, with a somewhat “random” allocation to either side of the trade. And why should they pay a 0.28% expense ratio for having access to it. I will cover why I believe investors would be better off investing in different products in the next section.

Why DGRW is not a good choice for investors seeking growth and dividend income

I think the DGRW ETF is targeted to investors who focus on capital appreciation, but also want to generate a dividend yield. That’s reflected in the below statement from WisdomTree, concerning the role of their fund:

Use as a complement to US high yielding dividend strategies or as a replacement for large cap active growth or quality strategies

The problem, in my view, is that a fund cannot offer an exposure to such different investment objectives that is valid for all investors. Exposure to either growth and dividend will always depend on each individual investor’s profile, needs and propensity to risk.

For example, some investors might want an 80% exposure to growth stocks and 20% to dividend stocks, while others might prefer the exact opposite, viewing growth only as a supplement to a core dividend portfolio. A single fund clearly cannot achieve these two drastically different investment objectives.

This is why I believe investors would be better off picking distinct ETFs and choosing different weights for each, consistent with their specific objectives. This is especially true considering that the DGRW ETF is somewhat expensive and not particularly liquid, when compared to selected ETFs.

I am comparing the DGRW ETF with four ETFs that I consider excellent choices for dividend and growth investing, respectively::

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - a popular, but concentrated, dividend growth ETF that I covered in the past.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM) - one of the largest dividend ETFs in the US.

The Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (VGT) - a Tech-heavy ETF that has historically overperformed the average US Venture Capital fund.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - a personal favorite fund of mine, that I have also covered in a recent article.

DGRW comparison with 4 other ETFs (Author's elaboration of data from ETF.com)

As shown by the comparison table above, the DGRW ETF has a relatively high expense ratio, at 0.28%. This is significantly more than any of the other ETFs, even those focused on growth, such as QQQM and VGT. Additionally, GDRW is also not particularly liquid, with an average spread only inferior to that of the VGT ETF.

Because of the higher expense ratio and worse liquidity metrics, I believe investors would benefit from selecting two of the four ETFs in my comparison, rather than entering a single position in DGRW. Investors would also benefit from being able to allocate capital according to their own investment objectives.

Rationale behind my HOLD recommendation: capital gain taxation

QQQM and SCHD represent the first and third largest positions in my main portfolio, respectively. As I live in Switzerland and am not subject to capital gains taxation, I could theoretically decide to sell my positions if I thought exposure to DGRW would benefit me.

However, if I were to sell these two funds to reinvest in DGRW, I would have to pay roughly 0.12% more in yearly expenses. Additionally, I would be forced to accept the ~60/40 exposure to dividends and growth stocks that the DGRW ETF offers, which is not in line with my personal objectives. These are the reasons why I personally would not find any advantage in selling these two funds and reinvesting into DGRW.

As I believe most readers are subject to capital gains taxation, my suggestion is to HOLD if you already have DGRW in your portfolio, but not to add more. Investors who do not have exposure to DGRW should simply avoid this fund in favor of the alternatives I presented earlier.

Risks to my thesis

The main risk to my thesis is that the DGRW ETF might overperform a selection of other ETFs. That could happen if the allocation to growth and dividend stocks selected by the ETF’s logic outperforms the allocation of an individual investor.

For example, if dividend stocks were to outperform growth stocks in the upcoming months, the DGRW ETF might outperform a more growth-focused portfolio where VGT or QQQM have a predominant role. The opposite could also happen, if growth stocks keep outperforming dividend stocks.

Conclusion

When analyzing an ETF, I always start by trying to understand the logic behind why the product was launched by its issuer. This includes understanding its investment objective, its strategy and its customer targeting. The latter element is the key issue of the DGRW ETF, in my view.

The fund is exposed simultaneously to growth and dividend stocks. While I think the investment objective is clear, I think it is not very appealing to investors. Investors focused on dividend income would be better off selecting products such as SCHD or VYM. Investors focused on growth would be better off selecting products such as VGT or QQQM.

Investors who wish to be exposed to both dividend and growth stocks would be better off selecting either two of the four ETFs I just mentioned, and allocating capital according to their own investment profile. This would save them having to pay an uncompetitive 0.28% fee to WisdomTree, and would grant them more flexibility in building a strategy tailored to their needs.

In this article, I have not analyzed this ETF with the intention of recommending whether to enter at these levels. Instead, I have found no use case for this fund and recommend that investors avoid it.

My final HOLD recommendation reflects my belief that most readers would find it fiscally inefficient to sell their position due to capital gains taxes. New investors should avoid this ETF and instead opt for one of the alternatives I proposed.