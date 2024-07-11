JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ahead of BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) Q2 earnings result, which is expected on 26 July, we decided to follow up on the Chemical giant. Since our last coverage (Q1 update), BASF's stock price has declined by 10.32% (Fig 1); however, the company reported a solid start to the year with volume and EBITDA recovery. In addition, BASF paid the dividend, and considering the exit of Wintershall Dea, the company was able to maintain a solid balance sheet. Our buy rating was backed by 1) an unjustified P/E discount, lower European gas prices, and the company's CAPEX plan in China to further diversify its worldwide earnings.

Looking ahead, several key factors will influence BASF's Q2 performance. These include the timing of the new CEO Markus Kamieth and the strategic update that is likely to follow, the expected recovery in H2 volume based on the market end demand outlook, and BASF's progress on cost savings initiatives and potential further shutdowns at the Ludwigshafen industrial facility.

Before going to the financials, we should report that German industrial production fell by 2.5% in May compared to April and was below the expectation of 0.1%. This was mainly due to a decline in automobiles, machinery production, and electrical equipment, which recorded a drop of more than 5%. An unexpected collapse also followed these data in orders due to prolonged interest rates and the weakness in foreign demand, which was particularly harmful to German exporting companies. On a positive note, the three parties of Olaf Scholz's coalition have finally reached an agreement on the 2025 budget, which includes a support plan for growth to increase the country's GDP by 0.5% in 2025, or €26 billion.

For this reason, we have decided to update our model to reflect the latest market trends. In Q1, the company reported solid results with an EBITDA of €2.7 billion, not far from our mid-cycle estimate of €10 billion. At the latest conference, the company's management indicated that they expect Q2 adjusted EBITDA to align with Vara consensus estimates. As a reminder, BASF targets year-end results between €8 and €8.6 billion. Therefore, looking at Vara's consensus, BASF should reach an EBITDA (once again) above €2 billion with an 8% year-on-year growth. That said, we should report that at the J.P. Morgan European Chemicals Forum in March 2024, the CEO guided a Q1 in line with the cons but delivered a 5.7% beat. In numbers, BASF delivered an EBITDA of €2.72 billion, above analysts’ consensus that was estimating €2.63 billion. Therefore, we might imply some upside to the current estimates set at €2.04 billion (Fig 2), providing a positive catalyst to a stock re-rating.

Here at the Lab, we anticipate a Q1 characterized by broadly stable demand. However, the top-down macroeconomic data remains mixed. For this reason, looking at the EU and APAC industrial production, we now forecast lower group volume from 3.5% to 2.5%. Our analysis also includes supply disruptions from the Red Sea and lower restocking activities. For this reason, the company hopes to increase some selling prices in H2 after a period of pass-through of lower raw materials to end clients. That said, Agricultural Solutions remains constrained by inventories, but this segment's performance is likely offset by the Surface Technologies business. The company continues to see solid demand for auto coatings businesses and catalysts. This might indicate a solid performance and some win by the BASF EU team versus a shirking auto market. In the Agricultural business, demand was also impacted by less favorable weather in the key regions.

Why are we still positive?

BASF has seasonally. Therefore, a solid Q2 outcome gives hope for a rebound in H2; Fiscal Year 2024 is anticipated to be a CAPEX peak for the company. This supports FCF improvement in the mid-term estimates. In number, we assume €6.2 billion, in line with BASF's outlook of a total investment of €19.5 billion until 2027; A planned Capital Market Day might be the positive catalyst in H2 (date not yet confirmed), but there will be a focus on a “value creation” strategy; Product spreads have increased 8% through June, and even if we lower volume estimates in 2024, we might see an upside in BASF's pricing power. Even assuming the current implied product spreads for the remainder part of the year, this would result in an EBITDA tailwind compared to Wall Street estimates; More importantly, the company is still heavily discounted.

Adjusting Estimates and Valuation

Thanks to a better product spread and a higher conviction on volume (despite slightly trimming our estimates), we now forecast an EBITDA of €8.7 billion, which is 2% above the top end of company guidance. This is derived with top-line sales of €70 billion. Q2 sales estimates are at €16.5 billion. On a yearly basis, our primary key moving parts include 1) lower volume, 2) no change in price, 3) a €400 tailwind from pass-through activities in the upstream business (Materials and Chemicals), 3) a better forecast in the energy curve, and a headwind from FX, primarily driven by EUR/USD currency. This is also supported by BASF's recent measure of securing higher renewable energy production (Engie and Vestas). In addition, we are still pursuing a cost-savings initiative of €450 million. There was no change in debt projection; Q1 FCF was negative for €1.4 billion, and net debt reached €18.2 billion. For this reason, we arrive at a €17 billion debt at 2024-end.

Regarding the valuation, BASF's P/TBV is at 1.6x compared to a 5-year/10-year historical median of 1.9x/3.0x. On the EBITDA, BASF trades at a 2025 EV/EBITDA of 5.8x compared to a 5-year/10-year median of 7.3x/8.1x. This is also lower compared to its EU-diversified chemical companies (Evonik, Solvay, and Covestro), which are > 7.5x. BASF's dividend yield (7.7%) is also higher than its peers (Solvay at 5% and Evonik at 7%). Our valuation looks at BASF as a mid-cycle EBITDA projection of €10 billion. For this reason, we continue to value the company with a price target of €55 per share ($15.4 in ADR). This is supported by a mid-cycle EV/EBITDA 6.5x with an enterprise value of €65 billion. Valuation looks skewed to the downside, and this minus 10.32% stock price depreciation looks unjustified, considering the current environment and the potential for a recovery.

Risks

The company's earnings are linked to economic activity, which could affect our valuation. BASF is involved in product litigation, which also could affect the company's value. Execution risks in the CAPEX project, and FX needs to be considered. A prolonged higher interest rate in Europe could reduce clients' demand. BASF might be impacted in the automotive sector and the commodities and chemicals division, which is related to the broader consumer demand for endless applications.

Conclusion

The company is priced in a downside cycle scenario, and the valuation is depressed even when looking at BASF's historical average. CAPEX will peak this year, meaning higher FCF generation ahead. We suggest starting a position or doubling down the investment.

