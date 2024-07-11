BASF: Current Valuation Unjustified

Jul. 11, 2024 12:41 PM ETBASF SE (BASFY) Stock, BFFAF Stock2 Comments
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.3K Followers

Summary

  • Ahead of the Q2 results, we remain optimistic about BASF's equity story over cost-cutting initiatives.
  • There is a new CEO in H2 with a value-creation strategy. A new Capital Market Day might be a positive catalyst in the future.
  • There is a valuation gap compared to BASF's historical average. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

BASF Enzymes office in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ahead of BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) Q2 earnings result, which is expected on 26 July, we decided to follow up on the Chemical giant. Since our last coverage (Q1 update

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.3K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BASFY, BFFAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BASFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BASFY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BASFY
--
BFFAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News