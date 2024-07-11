Sphere Entertainment: Attractive Risk/Reward Profile (Upgrade)

Jul. 11, 2024 12:49 PM ETSphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Stock
Moat Investing profile picture
Moat Investing
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • Sphere Entertainment’s recent earnings reports have clarified the venue’s robust performance and growth potential, including sold out events and significant daily ticket sales.
  • The company reported $321.3 million in revenues and an improving environment around operating loss, showcasing positive adjusted operating income in the sphere segment, highlighting its disruptive potential in the venue.
  • With limited downside risk supported by the tangible asset value and conservative financial projections, Sphere Entertainment presents an attractive risk/reward profile.

MSG Sphere is light up in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be opened in end of September. Exosphere is new building in Las Vegas what attracts tourists.

ALFSnaiper

Investment Thesis

In our first article, we gave a buy rating on Sphere (NYSE:SPHR) when it was trading at $27.52 merely a year ago. We discussed the project in length, explaining why we are treating it as a deep value play

This article was written by

Moat Investing profile picture
Moat Investing
1.88K Followers
We are a group of experienced investors that like to dig deeper into stocks to find growth stories at a reasonable price with strong economic moats. We also aim to conduct high-quality analysis by deep diving into valuations, key business drivers, risk/reward, and different future scenarios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News